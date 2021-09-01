Sunday's fight between social media star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley drew a serious amount of attention. Fights that big tend to make loads of money for the fighters involved, and Paul vs. Woodley was no different.

The Ohio State Athletic Commission released the official fight purses for the event, with Woodley and Paul both earning $2 million for the fight, which was won by Paul via split decision. Paul improved his career record to 4-0 with the victory while Woodley was making his professional boxing debut.

This was an increase for Paul, who earned a reported $690,000 for his third bout against Ben Askren, which he won by devastating first-round knockout.

Amanda Serrano defended her WBC, WBO, and IBO female featherweight titles in the night's featured undercard bout, taking a decision over Yamileth Mercado. Serrano made $75,000 for her title defense, with Mercado earning $45,000 in her losing effort.

Here are the complete reported payouts from the event, which do not include any money given to the fighters by Paul, who had vowed to distribute part of his earnings to ensure career-best paydays for those on the card. The numbers also do not reflect any earnings via financial cuts of pay-per-view sales.

Paul vs. Woodley results, fight purses