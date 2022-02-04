Brian Castaño will get a second chance to score an upset over Jermell Charlo in a junior middleweight four-belt unification when the two rematch on March 19. The fight was officially announced Friday and will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The two met for the first time in July 2021 with the fight going to a split draw. Many believed WBO champion Castaño had done enough to deserve the win over IBF, WBA and WBC champion Charlo. The fight was, at the very least, close and tightly contested. Boxing being the sport it is, however, saw Castaño take one official scorecard 114-113, one card a 114-114 draw and one inexplicable 117-111 card in favor of Charlo, resulting in a split draw.

Setting aside the scoring controversy, the first meeting between Castaño and Charlo was a tremendous fight. Charlo landed the heavier shots while Castaño did the busier work.

Castaño was left unsatisfied after the first meeting, telling RingTV, "[It was a] great fight against a great fighter like Charlo. But I'm frustrated, because I feel they took away from me the chance of making history by becoming the undisputed champion."

Neither man has fought since their first meeting, despite the IBF at one point ordering Charlo to face mandatory contender Bakhram Murtazaliev. Instead, fans will get the rematch they wanted with all four world titles on the line.