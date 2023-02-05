Arguably the best -- and certainly the biggest -- fight in women's boxing history is set for a rematch. Following Amanda Serrano's thrilling win over Erika Cruz, it was confirmed that Serrano will face Katie Taylor in a May 20 rematch for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship. Eddie Hearn announced the matchup was set as Taylor entered the ring for a faceoff after the fight.

The pair met in April 2022, with the bout selling out New York City's Madison Square Garden. The packed crowd was raucous for the thrilling battle that saw Taylor edge a narrow decision to retain her four world titles. The bout was a landmark moment for women's boxing, drawing both big money and providing the goods in the ring with a thrilling war.

After retaining her belts against Serrano, Taylor defended her belts with a unanimous decision over Karen Carabajal in October. In addition to her tough win over Cruz, Serrano also picked up a September win over Sarah Mahfoud.

Taylor was in attendance at Serrano's fight with Cruz, meeting her rival in the ring for a face-off after the bout.

"May the 20th... in Ireland," Hearn said. "I can't believe we're saying Katie Taylor will be making her debut in Ireland."

Taylor (22-0, 6 KO) has never fought in her home country of Ireland, the country for which she won the 2012 Olympic gold medal in the lightweight division.