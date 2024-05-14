Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is really happening. Netflix steps into the fight game for the first time to host the bizarre boxing crossover.

Paul, 27, and Tyson, 57, engage in an exhibition boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The bout will be streamed globally by Netflix, but not come with a PPV price tag. Tyson's legend and vast experience have him as a modest underdog. What Paul lacks in longevity he should make up for with youth, commitment and a qualified team behind him.

The fight will also be an official, sanctioned bout by the Texas commission. The fight will be eight, two-minute rounds with slightly larger gloves than normal.

"After the contract was signed, we got a call from Mike's team and they were like, 'Hey, he wants it to be a pro fight for sure," Paul said at the introductory press conference in May. "He wants that. He wants to put it all on the line.' I respect Mike for that and if he wanted it to be that, then let's run it."

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is all in on boxing. The YouTuber started boxing other social media stars before graduating to UFC fighters and champions testing the sweet science. Paul recently took a detour from beating older, smaller MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz and went the more traditional development route. Paul notched consecutive knockout wins over unknown boxers in the leadup to the Tyson announcement.

Tyson (50-6-2 NC, 44 KOs) has not boxed publicly since his 2020 exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw. It's often said power is the last thing to go and "Iron" Mike will need it against an opponent 30 years his junior. The former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion is an all-time great with wins over Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks.

The undercard will feature a fantastic rematch when Katie Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight titles on the line against Amanda Serrano. The two women were the first to headline an event at Madison Square Garden in April 2022 where Taylor earned a split decision to retain her undisputed lightweight titles. Now, the two will meet up a weight class after Taylor beat Chantelle Cameron by majority decision in November to claim the titles.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Tyson along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card, odds

Jake Paul -170 vs. Mike Tyson +130, heavyweights



Katie Taylor (c) -155 vs. Amanda Serrano +125, undisputed lightweight titles

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson info

Date: July 20



July 20 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: TBA (Main card)

TBA (Main card) How to watch: Netflix



