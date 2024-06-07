After being pushed off its initial July 20 date, the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has a new date. The pair will meet for their controversial bout on Nov. 15, a Friday, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Friday.

The postponement came about due to a Tyson medical issue. While aboard a flight, Tyson became nauseous and dizzy 30 minutes prior to landing and required medical attention. His team eventually revealed that the issue was an "ulcer flare-up."

Shortly after Tyson's medical issue on the flight, it was announced that the fight was being delayed.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," an official statement read at the time of the postponement.

With the November date, the world can go back to the mix of fascination and disgust with which the fight has been viewed. Tyson will be 58 by the time the fight take place, 31 years older than Paul.

Tyson has also not had a professional fight since a loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. He did participate in a competitive exhibition fight with fellow retired legend Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

While the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation allowed Paul vs. Tyson to move forward as an officially licensed professional bout, the fight is set to feature special rules, including eight two-minute rounds, rather than the standard three-minute frames of professional boxing. Also, both boxers will wear 14-ounce gloves, which are larger than standard.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight," Tyson said in a statement. "Jake Paul is getting knocked out."