Undisputed minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada, who is among the top pound-for-pound women's boxers on the planet, abruptly announced her retirement Wednesday in a post on social media.

Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs), the 32-year-old native of East Los Angeles, thanked her fans, family and friends in an Instagram post, along with Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, whom Estrada signed with in 2022 following a bitter divorce from Golden Boy Promotions.

"Thank you for 23 years of ups and downs," Estrada wrote. "For 23 years of the worst and best years of my life. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the chance to inspire others. But, I know I won't miss you.

"No regrets. I did all I could. Today it ends at 26-0."

Estrada, who often wore a superhero cape to the ring and was known by her nickname of "Super Bad," deftly mixed speed, power, technique and elusiveness to become one of the most well-rounded boxers within this current renaissance period of the women's game. Not only did Estrada win world titles in two divisions, she was 7-0 in title fights and holds the record for the fastest knockout in women's boxing history when she stopped 5-0 Miranda Atdkins in just seven seconds in 2020.

After singing with Top Rank in July 2022, Estrada has also contributed to the promotion's live events as a burgeoning broadcaster.

"Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring," Arum said. "Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career."

Estrada, who was referred to as "a role model for girls around the world" in a congratulatory social media post by Top Rank on Wednesday, made her pro debut at age 19 in 2011. She first came to major prominence in 2019 by defeating bitter amateur rival Marlen Esparza via technical decision to open the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs pay-per-view card in Las Vegas.

Estrada won her first world title in 2021 by widely outpointing Anabel Oritz for the WBA minimumweight title. One fight later, she moved up to 108 pounds to defeat Tenkai Tsunami for the WBO junior flyweight belt but had continued issues landing big fights against preferred opponents while fighting under the Golden Boy banner. A frustrated Estrada sat out nearly a full year before signing with Top Rank in 2022.

Two fights later, Estrada won a world title in a second weight class by dropping down to 105 pounds to shut out unbeaten Tina Rupprecht for the WBC minimumweight belt in 2023. Finally, in what would become the last fight of her career, Estrada reached undisputed status at 105 pounds when she edged out Yokasta Valle, who was promoted by Golden Boy's Oscar De La Hoya, to become the first four-belt champion in the division's history.

"Only God knows how long I've been contemplating this decision," Estrada wrote. "Physically and mentally, I can't continue anymore. I thank God for helping me feel at peace. I am happy to continue life without boxing after 23 years of constant dedication.

"I know that I am more than an athlete. I know that Seniesa is a name people will continue to hear about. I know that I will shine bright at whatever I choose to do next."