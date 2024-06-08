For the second year in a row, the Florida Panthers will be playing for a Stanley Cup championship when they meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers (52-24-6), who lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Finals, are coming off a six-game Eastern Conference Finals win over the New York Rangers. The Oilers (49-27-6), who last appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006, losing in seven games to Carolina, defeated the Dallas Stars in six games to win the Western Conference. The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but Florida won both this season.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is the -139 favorite (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to check out the Stanley Cup Final predictions from SportsLine expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He went an amazing 175-123-3 in 2023, earning profits on both goal totals and spread picks. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He is 48-24 (+1,457) in his last 72 NHL puck-line picks and he's on a 10-2 roll (+1066) on all NHL picks. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Oilers vs. Panthers and just locked in his picks and NHL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the latest NHL odds from and trends for Oilers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Florida -139, Edmonton +117

Panthers vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+185)

EDM: The Oilers have hit the game total under in 26 of their last 40 away games (+12.30 units)

FLA: The Panthers have hit the game total under in 61 of their last 103 games (+20.40 units)

Panthers vs. Oilers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back the Panthers

Veteran center Aleksander Barkov, a former No. 1 pick by Florida in the 2013 NHL Draft, is among the team's scoring leaders this postseason. In 17 playoff games, he has registered six goals and 11 assists, including one goal and three assists in the series win over the Rangers. In one game during the regular season against the Oilers, he had one goal on seven shots. He played in 73 regular season games, compiling 80 points on 23 goals and 57 assists.

Also helping power the Panthers is center Anton Lundell. The 22-year-old from Finland, was a first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has scored three goals and added nine assists this postseason, including a goal and two assists in the Rangers series. In 78 regular season games, Lundell posted 13 goals and 22 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Oilers

Center Connor McDavid has been a scoring machine this postseason. He leads Edmonton with 31 points, including 26 assists. He finished the regular season with 32 goals and 100 assists. He was a big reason the Oilers were able to overcome Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, scoring three goals and adding seven assists in the six games. In the decisive Game 6, he scored a goal and added an assist in the 2-1 victory. He had two goals and one assist in the two regular-season matchups with Florida.

Also helping propel the Edmonton offense is center Leon Draisaitl. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 18 assists this postseason, including two goals and two assists in the Dallas series. He propelled Edmonton past Vancouver in the seven-game second-round series with three goals and nine assists. He scored a goal and assisted on three others in the 4-3 Game 2 overtime win over the Canucks. In the two regular-season games against the Panthers, he had one assist. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oilers vs. Panthers picks

Severance is leaning Under on the goal total. He's also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Oilers vs. Panthers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is up over $1,400 in his last 72 NHL against-the-spread picks, and find out.