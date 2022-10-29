Sports icons make their professional boxing debut on Saturday when former NFL standout Le'Veon Bell and MMA star Uriah Hall mix it up in a cruiserweight match. The undercard fight for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Action is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET. Bell has one exhibition match under his belt, a fifth-round knockout win over former Minnesota Vikings standout running back Adrian Peterson back in September.

Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall preview

Bell and Hall have experienced a lot of success in their respective past professions, but are hoping to carry that into the ring. Bell, who entered the NFL as a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2013, rushed for 6,554 career yards with stops in Pittsburgh, New York with the Jets, Kansas City, Baltimore and Tampa Bay. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. Bell played in 96 career games with 81 starts.

He walked away from the league at the end of 2021 to concentrate his efforts on boxing. Bell has been working on his boxing mechanics for the past seven years as part of his training regimen. He has worked with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and has been training full-time at Fortune Gym under the tutelage of trainer Justin Fortune. He is known for his long strides and ability to pivot, stop and accelerate on a dime.

Hall, meanwhile, is an intimidating presence who is known for his strong right hand. He is a former MMA star who found success in both UFC and Bellator. He began his MMA career 3-0 before registering a knockout over Roger Carroll in the Ring of Combat 30 in 2010. After losing to future UFC champion Chris Weidman in Ring of Combat 31, he bounced back to grab the vacant Ring of Combat 41 middleweight championship, winning by unanimous decision over Nodar Kudukhashvili.

Hall was a contestant during the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter, going 4-0. In his MMA career, Hall experienced much success, going 17-11, with 13 wins by knockout, one by submission and three by decision. He has eight knockouts in UFC middleweight history, which is tied with Anderson Silva and Thiago Silva for the most ever. See Wise's pick at SportsLine.

