Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight purses: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home

Two of the best welterweight boxers in the game today will square off in Las Vegas on Saturday night as the secondary WBA champion Manny Pacquiao takes on WBA welterweight champion Keith "One Time" Thurman. This is, unquestionably, one of the biggest prizefights we've seen all year, and as such, both champs will be adding some serious weight to their respective bank accounts.

When all is said and done inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the 40-year-old Pacquiao will be taking home a guaranteed purse of $10 million, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Thurman, who's continually aiming to cement himself as one of boxing's pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, will collect a guaranteed amount of $2.5 million.

Below you can have a look at the prize money that will taken home by each fighter on Saturday's Pacquiao vs. Thurman main card on Fox PPV.