Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight purses: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home
PacMan will take home quite the haul for his efforts on Saturday night in Las Vegas
Two of the best welterweight boxers in the game today will square off in Las Vegas on Saturday night as the secondary WBA champion Manny Pacquiao takes on WBA welterweight champion Keith "One Time" Thurman. This is, unquestionably, one of the biggest prizefights we've seen all year, and as such, both champs will be adding some serious weight to their respective bank accounts.
When all is said and done inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the 40-year-old Pacquiao will be taking home a guaranteed purse of $10 million, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Thurman, who's continually aiming to cement himself as one of boxing's pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, will collect a guaranteed amount of $2.5 million.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete preview of Pacquiao-Thurman at the 44:05 mark below.
Below you can have a look at the prize money that will taken home by each fighter on Saturday's Pacquiao vs. Thurman main card on Fox PPV.
|Fight
|Weightclass
Manny Pacquiao ($10 million) vs. Keith Thurman ($2.5 million)
WBA welterweight title
|Omar Figueroa ($300,000) vs. Yordenis Ugas ($300,000)
|Welterweight
|Sergey Lipnets ($250,000) vs. Jayar Inson ($10,000)
|Welterweight
Luis Nery ($150,000) vs. Juan Carlos Payano ($25,000)
Bantamweight
Caleb Plant ($750,000) vs. Mike Lee ($250,000)
IBF super middleweight title
-
Pacquiao vs. Thurman prediction, pick
It's a huge welterweight showdown from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday...
-
Top boxers pick Pacquiao vs. Thurman
Some of boxing's biggest names give their predictions ahead of Saturday's huge showdown
-
How to watch Pacquiao vs. Thurman
All the info you need to watch the welterweight world title bout on Saturday night
-
Pacquiao vs. Thurman predictions, odds
Peter Kahn has nailed the last three fights involving Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman
-
Pacquiao vs. Thurman card, odds
Oddsmakers see Pacquiao continuing his climb back to the top of the welterweight division
-
Pacquiao's legacy continues to grow
Pacquiao has an inconceivable shot to further alter how we remember him