Mayweather vs. McGregor fight time: Showtime PPV, live stream online, card
Mayweather-McGregor is finally here, and we're bringing you every way you can watch it live
The wait is over and Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is finally here. Now that we've arrived at the Aug. 26 fight date, all that's left is to figure out how you're going to tune in to the bout live on Showtime PPV.
Prelims for begin at 6 p.m. ET live on Fox, but the main fight card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight.
But you also kneed to know how to tune in and that's why we're here today. From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.
Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather -400
Conor McGregor +300
Junior middleweight
Badou Jack -450
Nathan Cleverly +325
Light heavyweight
Gervonta Davis -3000
Francisco Fonseca +1100
Junior lightweight
Andrew Tabiti -280
Steve Cunningham +200
Cruiserweight
-
