Mayweather vs. McGregor fight time: Showtime PPV, live stream online, card

Mayweather-McGregor is finally here, and we're bringing you every way you can watch it live

The wait is over and Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is finally here. Now that we've arrived at the Aug. 26 fight date, all that's left is to figure out how you're going to tune in to the bout live on Showtime PPV.

Prelims for begin at 6 p.m. ET live on Fox, but the main fight card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight.

But you also kneed to know how to tune in and that's why we're here today. From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Floyd Mayweather -400

Conor McGregor +300

Junior middleweight

Badou Jack -450

Nathan Cleverly +325

Light heavyweight

Gervonta Davis -3000

Francisco Fonseca +1100

Junior lightweight

Andrew Tabiti -280

Steve Cunningham +200

Cruiserweight

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    May McG