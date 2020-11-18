Mike Tyson was involved in one of the most controversial moments in boxing history in 1997 when he bit the ear of Evander Holyfield during their second battle for the WBA world heavyweight championship. In a recent interview with Jim Gray on Fox News, Tyson revealed that he bit Holyfield's ear because he "wanted to kill him" in the heat of the moment.

"I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything," Tyson said. "I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything."

Tyson's frustrations stemmed from the fact that Holyfield dominated the opening rounds of the fight and may have came out on top had the fight went the distance. Tyson initially bit a chunk of Holyfield's ear, but was only given a two-point deduction. Moments later, however, Tyson bit Holyfield on the other ear and was disqualified for his actions.

Gray also asked Tyson if he would ever commit such an egregious act again.

"I hope not," Tyson responded. "I say, 'No, never ever again.' But I might do it again. Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah."

Tyson returns to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28. We'll see what kind of actions Tyson has in store when he steps into the ring for the first time in 2006.