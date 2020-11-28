The meeting of men in their 50s is set to commence on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will lace 'em up once again when they square off in the main event of a PPV card from the Staples Center. Though the fight has been deemed an exhibition by the state commission, Tyson, Jones and the promoters of the bout have said both are going in with the intentions of brawling.

While the commission does have the final say over things -- and has described the showdown as "hard sparring" -- there's a lot of unknowns heading into the matchup. The only U.S. sportsbook offering odds on the bout is DraftKings, which became an official partner of the event earlier in the week. But how can one handicap this matchup with so many unknown variables? Our writers took a shot at predicting what we could see happen on Saturday night in the main event below.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Fight card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. -- WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan -- light heavyweights (8 rounds)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Viewing Information

Date: Nov. 28 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Nov. 28 | 9 p.m. ET (main card) Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles



Staples Center -- Los Angeles TV: Traditional PPV providers | Live stream: TysonOnTriller.com or FITE TV | Price: $49.99

Tyson vs. Jones predictions

Brian Campbell: Tyson will likely have one-punch knockout power until the day he dies, which makes "Iron Mike" still a very dangerous challenge for anyone in the opening rounds. But Jones, who should enjoy a legitimate speed advantage, is very much the fresher fighter of the two having stayed active as a professional through 2018 after closing his career on a 12-1 run. Jones has also been operating at cruiserweight in recent years, which means the size disadvantage against an already small heavyweight in Tyson won't be as much of a concern. Provided Jones can survive the early storm, expect him to pick Tyson apart with relative ease as the fight rolls on.

Brent Brookhouse: Predicting a fight like this is an exercise in guesswork. What does a 54-year-old Tyson have at this point? Jones has the edge in being "fresher" off his pro career, but his chin is long gone in being able to take clean power shots from hard punchers, and Tyson is still a power puncher if nothing else. But nobody seems to fully understand the rules of the fight. The commission says it's hard sparring and they'll stop anything beyond that, but the promoters and fighters say it's 100% a "real fight." If they can't actually try to hurt each other, as the commission has said, that would make it a fairly easy fight for Jones as he can use his speed and just pop off easy jabs and combinations and let his speed carry the fight. If they can let their punches fly at full speed and Jones plays around on the ropes like he has a tendency to do, maybe Tyson catches him clean and finishes it off. There's way too many unknowns here to make any sort of meaningful prediction, but the edge would seem to lie with Jones heading into Saturday.