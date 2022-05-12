Mike Tyson will not face any criminal charges connected to an April altercation in which he repeatedly punched a combative passenger on board a commercial flight, according to the Associated Press. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is not charging the boxing legend due to "the circumstances surrounding the confrontation."

"These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case," District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told the AP in a statement. "It is simply a case that does not belong in the criminal court. If they want to sue each other, that's their business."

On April 20, Tyson was traveling on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco that was headed to Florida when the incident -- which was caught on tape -- occurred.

In the footage, Tyson could be seen punching the man, who was visibly intoxicated. He stood over Tyson and yelled at the former heavyweight champion before the punches flew.

Tyson did attempt to initially ignore the man before the confrontation got physical.

Directly after the altercation, Tyson's representatives stated that the man sitting behind Tyson was "an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."