Oleksandr Usyk is out to prove that his first win over Anthony Joshua was no fluke when the heavyweights meet in a championship rematch Saturday. Their 12-round rematch, with Usyk's three major belts at stake, tops the boxing card from King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pay-per-view main fight card is set for noon ET. Last September, Usyk won a dominant 12-round decision against Joshua to become a heavyweight champion after he had already accomplished a unified domination of the belts at cruiserweight. Now, he will try to further his status as one of the sport's emerging stars by winning a rematch with Joshua, who could see his once-massive profile dimmed with another defeat.

Joshua vs. Usyk preview

The first meeting between Usyk and Joshua was basically the byproduct of a failed meeting between Joshua and WBC champion Tyson Fury that was widely considered the biggest fight available in the heavyweight division. But an arbitrator ruled that Fury had to honor his contractual obligation to give Deontay Wilder a trilogy match, so that fight was booked and Joshua vs. Fury was put on an indefinite hold.

Usyk made that matchup even more unlikely when he stepped in and dominated Joshua over the course of 12 rounds to win the WBO, WBA and IBF versions of the belt. Fury recently announced his retirement following a successful defense against Dillian Whyte in April, but few boxing observers believe the WBC champ is hanging up his gloves for good.

In the meantime, Usyk (19-0) can cement his status as the division's biggest active star should he sweep his rivalry against Joshua (24-2), a one-time prodigy who is now considered an enigma of sorts.

Although Joshua didn't make sweeping changes following his loss to Usyk, he did switch trainers for the first time in his career and says he believes the move will give him an advantage Saturday.

Joshua parted ways with longtime coach Robert McCracken following the defeat last September in favor of Robert Garcia, who is widely considered one of the top trainers in the sport and has the credentials to back this assertion.

Garcia is a former IBF super featherweight champion who finished his own boxing career with a 34-3 record and 25 knockouts. But he hung up his own gloves for good in his mid-20s to turn his focus toward mentoring other fighters and he has since coached 14 world champions and numerous ranked contenders.

Garcia's famous pupils include four-division champion Mikey Garcia, former welterweight champion Marcos Maidana and former middleweight champion Kelly Pavlik.

What Garcia and all his fighters have in common is an approach of nonstop pace that aims to break their opponents physically and mentally. Coincidentally, Garcia has never coached a heavyweight champion and recently told the media that he hoped to fill this void on his resume by working with Joshua.

"Heavyweight boxing is the main champion you want to have. It will be special. It will be something huge if I can prepare him to become world champion," Garcia said.

