Paulie Malignaggi leaves Conor McGregor's training camp because of leaked photos

Former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi's soap opera run as the chief sparring partner for Conor McGregor has come to an explosive end.

Malignaggi, 36, will remain part of the Showtime PPV broadcast team for McGregor's Aug. 26 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. But the retired boxer will no longer be part of McGregor's training camp after the two had a falling out on Thursday night.

After a pair of sparring sessions, including a second one Tuesday that went 12 full rounds and was described as "violent," Malignaggi took issue with McGregor's personal photographer posting photos on social media of the brash Irishman getting the upper hand in sparring.

This was the most intense sparring session that I've ever seen 😯#ufc #boxing #conormcgregor #thenotorious #thenotoriousmma #lasvegas #ireland #mayweathermcgregor #nikon #ufcphotos A post shared by Brandon Magnus Photography (@brandonmagnus_photo) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Umm you missed the most important one... pic.twitter.com/2s1TMTQlTk — DB (@NotoriousDB23) August 3, 2017

But the final straw appeared to have been leaked photos of Malignaggi with his back on the canvas, which insinuated a knockdown had taken place.

Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn't true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED https://t.co/R82BLiMMVm — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Having had enough, Malignaggi went on a Twitter rant Thursday where he announced he was leaving McGregor's camp for good after feeling like he had been set up.

The @ufc PI has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night #Ethics — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I actually beat his ass, 24 hrsoff a flight 2 lol, which is why Im saying post the vid, I try not 2 be petty but seems it's late 4 that now. https://t.co/vSE2Iw4ffM — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Hate to say it but it's clear when I look back at my time there that there was an agenda from the start, too many clues. https://t.co/dxjLvu3Oyt — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs), who retired following his March knockout loss to Sam Eggington in England, admitted he wasn't in fighting shape at the time McGregor's team presented the offer for him to join camp.

The native of Brooklyn, New York, went on to post a full statement regarding why he decided to leave.

"I just wanted to clear the air. I am leaving the McGregor training camp today," Malignaggi said on Thursday. "I came with the best intentions and intended to help out. Just the chance to be part of such a big event in this capacity excited me.

"I believe Conor and I have a mutual respect inside the ring, earned from each other with some good work over two sparring sessions. It's some of the stuff outside the ring and some ways some things were handled in training camp that I didn't agree with that made me come to this decision.

"It's not my place to dictate terms in a training camp that is not mine, but it's my place to decide if I want to be part of it."

Malignaggi went on to say McGregor's team has his word that he will not give away anything tactical that he saw in sparring but did mention "the things that upset me though I will speak about in time."

McGregor (21-3 in MMA) has yet to comment publicly on the departure.