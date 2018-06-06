Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn fight card, odds, date, main event, prelims, location
All the information you need for the Crawford vs. Horn welterweight title fight
Business is about to pick up in boxing. The "money" division of the sport is set to have some of its biggest names take the ring this summer with the first being WBO champion Jeff Horn battling rising junior welterweight Terence Crawford.
Horn (18-0, 12 KOs) made a mainstream name for himself in July 2017 when he defeated Manny Pacquiao to claim the welterweight title in what was lauded as a controversial unanimous decision victory in his home country of Australia. With talks of a rematch with Pacquiao falling through, Horn made the first defense of the title in December 2017 against Gary Corcoran, where he retained the belt with a TKO in Round 11.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) will be getting into the ring for the first time since his third-round TKO win over Julius Indongo in December 2017 where he became the first fighter to unify all four belts in any weight division since Jermain Taylor in 2006. Following the bout, Crawford ended up officially vacating his WBO junior welterweight championship to move up to welterweight to crown him as the mandatory challenger to Horn.
Crawford vs. Horn takes place on Saturday, June 9, inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and Crawford is a sizable favorite (-850) over the Australian (+525). The undercard of the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the main card kicking off at 9:30 p.m. In addition to the main event, a 10-round lightweight bout between Jose Pedraza and Antonio Moran will be featured as part of the main card.
Below is a look at the complete Crawford vs. Horn fight card set to take place in Las Vegas.
|Fight
|Weight Class
Jeff Horn (c) vs. Terence Crawford
WBO welterweight championship (12 rounds)
Jose Pedraza vs. Antonio Moran
Lightweight (10 rounds)
Jose Benavidez vs. Frank Rojas
Welterweight (10 rounds)
Maxim Dadashev vs. Darleys Perez
Junior Welterweight (10 rounds)
Shakur Stevenson vs. Aelio Mesquia
Featherweight (8 rounds)
Steve Nelson vs. Dashon Webster
Light Heavyweight (6 rounds)
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Dustin Southichack
Featherweight (6 rounds)
David Kaminsky vs. Trevor Lavin
Junior Middleweight (6 rounds)
-
Santa Cruz vs. Mares fight card, time
All the information you need for the featherweight title matchup
-
How to watch Mike Lee vs. Jose Hernandez
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's anticipated bout at Allstate Arena in...
-
Mayweather 2017's highest paid athlete
They don't call the 41-year-old boxer 'Money' for nothing
-
De La Hoya: GGG-Canelo talks off
The rermatch fans want between GGG and Canelo never came to fruition
-
BOX: Santa Cruz, Crawford-Horn
Taking a look at some big title fights, Tyson Fury's comeback and more from the world of b...
-
Saunders, Murray escalate tension
The two have quarreled over social media for the last couple of days