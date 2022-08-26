Multi-time former world heavyweight champion George Foreman is facing a lawsuit in California filed by two women who allege Foreman sexually abused them in the 1970s. The filing of the suit comes after news of the allegations became public in July.

The two women, under the pseudonyms Gwen H. and Denise F., filed separate suits in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday. While Foreman is not mentioned by name in the filing, "Doe 1" is described as a professional boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion before losing the title to Muhammad Ali.

Both women allege that they met Foreman between eight and nine years old before Foreman raped them while they were in their mid-teens. The women are seeking jury trials.

A New York Times article claimed that "Gwen H." is the daughter of a former advisor to Foreman. At the time, Foreman allegedly threatened the father with the loss of his job should the alleged actions be reported.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family," Foreman said in a statement in July. "They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies."