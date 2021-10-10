On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went to war for the third time in their career. Already having put on two thrilling fights, the pair delivered an even better effort in the trilogy bout, putting on an all-timer of a heavyweight championship fight, ultimately ending with WBC and lineal champion Fury scoring the 11th-round knockout.

Fury appeared to be on his way to a quick win after scoring a big knockdown in the third round of the contest. Wilder looked rattled mentally after being blitzed by Fury, only to storm back in Round 4 to score a pair of knockdowns.

After those three knockdowns, the fight turned into round after round of momentum swings, with Fury doing the more consistently effective work but Wilder's always-dangerous right hand rattling the champion and keeping him very much in the fight.

Another Fury right hand scored a knockdown in Round 10, only to see Wilder land bombs to end the frame. There would be no coming back for Wilder in Round 11, with Fury landing a bomb of a right hand that sent the challenger crashing to the canvas and requiring no count from the referee.

While the flurry of knockdowns were a sight to behold in action, sometimes a picture can truly drive home the brutality of a battle. With that, let us take a look at some of the shots of the big knockdowns from the contest.

