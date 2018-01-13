No. 24 Vols win 75-62 to hand Texas A&M 5th straight loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee showed it can win even when Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield aren't scoring in bunches.
Jordan Bowden scored 15 points and the 24th-ranked Volunteers withstood cold shooting from their two top weapons to beat Texas A&M 75-62 on Saturday, handing the Aggies their fifth straight loss.
''We're a very deep team,'' said Tennessee's Kyle Alexander, who added a career-high 14 points. ''Anybody can step up and help the team win and perform on any given night. We have so much depth, we can just go to anybody.''
Tennessee (12-4, 3-2 SEC) has won three straight since dropping its first two SEC games. The streak started when Williams and Schofield combined for 38 points against Kentucky and continued when the duo teamed up for 59 points at Vanderbilt.
The two forwards combined to shoot just 7 of 25 against Texas A&M's size Saturday, with Schofield getting 12 points and Williams having just nine. Tennessee won anyway because other players stepped up.
Bowden led the Vols in scoring and continued to sizzle from 3-point range. He went 2 of 4 on 3-pointers Saturday and is 30 of 49 from beyond the arc this season.
Alexander arguably was an even bigger factor. The 6-foot-9 junior shot 5 of 6 from the field and had six points and three blocks to go along with his scoring.
''From start to finish, Kyle was terrific,'' said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, who coached his 1,000th game and improved his career record to 647-353.
Tennessee's balanced attack continued Texas A&M's stunning slide.
After being ranked fifth in the nation at the start of SEC play, Texas A&M (11-6, 0-5) hasn't won since.
The Aggies have been playing at far less than full strength during SEC play.
Duane Wilson came off the bench and had six points and six assists Saturday after missing three games with a knee injury. Admon Gilder returned to action Tuesday at Kentucky after missing five games with a knee injury. This marked DJ Hogg's third game with the Aggies since serving a three-game suspension. Robert Williams had missed a loss at LSU last weekend due to illness.
Gilder scored 16 points, Hogg had 13 and Tonny Trocha-Morelos added 10 for Texas A&M
''It's a tough league,'' Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. ''You can't have some of the things we've been through the last couple of weeks - not having starters and starting different lineups every game - going into a league that's this good right now. You've got to be at your best every night. If you're not at your best, you're going to get beat.''
The Aggies' last two losses before this game were decided by one point each - a 69-68 setback to LSU decided on an off-balance 3-pointer in the final second and a 74-73 decision at No. 21 Kentucky.
This one wasn't so close.
Tennessee forced 13-first-half turnovers to take a 36-28 halftime lead and extended the margin to double digits in the second half. The Aggies went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 65-59 with 3:41 remaining, but they couldn't get any closer.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The Aggies can only hope history repeats itself now that they're finally getting back to full strength. Texas A&M lost five straight SEC games midway through the 2015-16 season before rallying to win a share of the SEC title and reach an NCAA regional semifinal.
Tennessee: The Vols have led by at least nine points in each of their four losses this season. They're maintaining their leads now, in part because they're shooting free throws so well. Tennessee was 20 of 23 from the line Saturday and has gone 45 of 51 over its last two games.
REBOUNDING REVERSAL
Texas A&M entered the night with an SEC-leading plus-8.5 rebound margin but got dominated on the glass by Tennessee. The Vols outrebounded Texas A&M 38-29 - including 21-11 in the second half - and outscored the Aggies 11-3 in second-chance points.
SURPRISE APPEARANCE
Tennessee forward Jalen Johnson played a career-high nine minutes Saturday and was on the floor for eight minutes in the first half. The redshirt freshman had played a total of one minute in the nine games leading up to this one.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Hosts Mississippi on Tuesday night.
Tennessee: At Missouri on Wednesday night.
---
More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org
---
Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|45.3
|Three Point %
|16.7
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 2
|Tyler Davis made reverse layup, assist by Duane Wilson
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|15.0
|Admon Gilder missed layup, blocked by Admiral Schofield
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bone made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Admon Gilder
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
|43.0
|Tonny Trocha-Morelos missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Grant Williams
|45.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on D.J. Hogg
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|75
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|20-23 (87.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|5
|13
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M 11-6
|76.8 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|17.2 APG
|24 Tennessee 12-4
|79.6 PPG
|41 RPG
|17.4 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|87.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilder
|35
|16
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7/13
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|D. Hogg
|34
|13
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Davis
|33
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|R. Williams
|25
|8
|7
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Caldwell
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilder
|35
|16
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7/13
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|D. Hogg
|34
|13
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Davis
|33
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|R. Williams
|25
|8
|7
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Caldwell
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Trocha-Morelos
|21
|10
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/3
|2/5
|2
|0
|D. Wilson
|23
|6
|1
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|S. Flagg
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Starks
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jasey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|26
|17
|6
|6
|17
|16
|24/54
|8/20
|6/10
|5
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|28
|15
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|4
|K. Alexander
|30
|14
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|3
|A. Schofield
|31
|12
|8
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4/12
|2/6
|2/3
|4
|4
|J. Bone
|27
|10
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|2
|G. Williams
|33
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3/13
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|28
|15
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|4
|K. Alexander
|30
|14
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|3
|A. Schofield
|31
|12
|8
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4/12
|2/6
|2/3
|4
|4
|J. Bone
|27
|10
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|2
|G. Williams
|33
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3/13
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|17
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Daniel III
|14
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|2/3
|0
|0
|J. Fulkerson
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Johnson
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Walker Jr.
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Darrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Pons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|34
|16
|10
|6
|10
|11
|25/61
|5/17
|20/23
|13
|21
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final