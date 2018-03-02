KANSAS
No. 6 Kansas hopes to avoid season sweep by Oklahoma State

  • Mar 02, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Kansas not only preserved its string of consecutive Big 12 basketball championships but clinched a 14th consecutive title outright before the end of the regular season.

Another streak, however, that has contributed to the Jayhawks' NCAA-record string of conference crowns remains in jeopardy. Since taking over at Kansas, 15th-year coach Bill Self has never been swept in a season series against a conference team.

That could change Saturday when No. 6 Kansas (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) travels to Oklahoma State (17-13, 7-10). The Cowboys claimed an 84-79 victory at Kansas on Feb. 3, one of three defeats in Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks, though they now ride a five-game winning streak.

"Back when (the Big 12 was divided) north-south, you didn't play as many home-and-homes as what you do now," Self said, "but I know it's been like a hundred (actually, 102) series we haven't been swept. Certainly going to Texas Tech and going to Stillwater isn't the remedy you would think to give you the best chance to keep that streak intact, but we've got an opportunity if we play well."

Texas Tech was the other Big 12 rival to win at Kansas, but the Red Raiders tumbled in the rematch last Saturday before a home sellout, enabling the Jayhawks to clinch at least a share of the conference title.

Kansas sealed its outright stake Monday by defeating Texas and securing the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 Tournament for the 10th consecutive year.

Of those 102 series with Big 12 teams since Self's arrival, 72 resulted in season sweeps and there were 32 splits.

The Jayhawks treaded a fine line this season because they lack depth, and also because the Big 12 was thoroughly competitive top to bottom. Ten of their victories were by margins of eight points or less.

Yet Self is not sure the tight matchups necessarily make for a tougher mindset with the NCAA Tournament approaching. He recalled a conversation with former Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs before Kansas captured the 2008 NCAA title.

"He asked me what our point differential was going into the NCAA Tournament, and I told him," Self said. "He knew that because we were averaging winning games by 20-something. ...

"He said, 'You can win it. You know why? Players aren't stressed.' He hadn't played many close games. That was his philosophy. Then you hear other people's philosophy that you've been in so many close games, that may help you. I don't know if there's an exact formula."

Oklahoma State, likely bound for the NIT, is coming off an 80-71 victory on Tuesday at Iowa State. The Cowboys have not posted back-to-back wins in Big 12 play.

"We need to stick to what we do most and that's defense and get in transition," said Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff, a sophomore who netted 19 points in the win at Iowa State. "Just staying together, all as one, because the crowd is going to be there and we can definitely use that energy from them, but we've got to also find energy ourselves."

Key Players
D. Graham
4 G
J. Carroll
30 G/F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
40.6 Field Goal % 41.1
42.5 Three Point % 32.3
82.8 Free Throw % 77.1
Team Stats
Points 51 68
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 24-47 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 27
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 16 18
Team 4 3
Assists 10 11
Steals 5 10
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
D. Graham G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
K. Smith G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
away team logo 6 Kansas 24-6 302151
home team logo Oklahoma State 17-13 462268
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Kansas 24-6 82.0 PPG 38 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 17-13 76.7 PPG 40 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
D. Graham G 17.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 7.2 APG 40.9 FG%
1
K. Smith G 12.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.0 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Graham G 13 PTS 1 REB 7 AST
1
K. Smith G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
38.5 FG% 51.1
41.2 3PT FG% 36.8
50.0 FT% 86.7
Kansas
Starters
D. Graham
S. De Sousa
S. Mykhailiuk
L. Vick
M. Newman
Oklahoma State
Starters
K. Smith
M. Solomon
J. Carroll
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 26 19 3 3 3 0 3 0 7/13 2/4 3/4 0 3
M. Solomon 21 16 7 0 2 2 1 3 5/7 1/1 5/5 2 5
J. Carroll 29 10 3 2 1 0 1 1 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 3
L. Waters III 21 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 1
C. McGriff 23 1 4 0 0 3 1 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 3
On Court
K. Smith
M. Solomon
J. Carroll
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 26 19 3 3 3 0 3 0 7/13 2/4 3/4 0 3
M. Solomon 21 16 7 0 2 2 1 3 5/7 1/1 5/5 2 5
J. Carroll 29 10 3 2 1 0 1 1 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 3
L. Waters III 21 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 1
C. McGriff 23 1 4 0 0 3 1 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 3
On Bench
Y. Sima
T. Dziagwa
B. Averette
L. N'Guessan
T. Reeves
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Sima 13 6 2 1 1 2 1 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Dziagwa 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
B. Averette 8 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. N'Guessan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 145 68 24 11 10 8 9 12 24/47 7/19 13/15 6 18
NCAA BB Scores