TXTECH
PURDUE

Purdue, Texas Tech coaches have history

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 21, 2018

Neither Purdue coach Matt Painter nor Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said they believe their previous meeting will have any impact when their teams face off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Boston.

But it's still a pretty compelling subplot.

Beard's national profile skyrocketed two years ago when his Arkansas-Little Rock squad, the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region, upset fifth-seeded Purdue in the opening round, 85-83 in double overtime.

Arkansas-Little Rock fell in the second round against Iowa State and 10 days after the Trojans knocked off the Boilermakers, Beard was hired away by UNLV. But his stay there was brief.

Texas Tech, having been jilted by Tubby Smith when he led the Red Raiders to the tournament and then left for Memphis, used Smith's buyout money to help lure Beard away from UNLV. Beard spent a decade as an assistant at Texas Tech, so it was a surprisingly easy sell for the Red Raiders.

It worked out for Texas Tech as Beard has the program back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005. And as fate would have it, the Red Raiders (26-9) will play the Boilermakers (30-6).

While Painter refuted the idea that Arkansas-Little Rock's win in 2016 will help the Red Raiders on Friday, he knows the kind of tenacity Beard brings to the game.

"His teams play extremely hard," Painter said. "Obviously coming up (with an) Eddie Sutton, Bob Knight background the way they play tough, hard-nosed man-to-man defense. They're very good on the offensive end too at breaking you down."

Along with game planning for the Red Raiders, Painter has to figure out how to keep advancing with 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas likely out of the lineup. Haas fractured his right elbow in Purdue's first-round victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday. A report surfaced earlier this week that the school's engineering program was working on an NCAA-approved brace that would allow Haas to play against Texas Tech.

But Painter, at least with the media, has treated that idea as science fiction.

"I don't think so," Painter said. "Like I've said all along, if you fracture your elbow, it's really hard. It makes for good conversation because he wants to play. I don't think the key is him getting some other apparatus that gets approved by the NCAA. He's still got to be able to shoot a right-handed free throw."

Luckily for the Boilermakers, they're one of the few programs in the country that can sub-in one agile 7-footer for another. While Haas averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, 7-3 backup Matt Haarms performed well in the second-round victory over Butler. Haarms posted seven points, six boards and two blocks to help the Boilermakers outlast the Bulldogs.

Haarms' defensive presence could be crucial against Texas Tech, which likes to get to the basket on the offensive end.

The Red Raiders have made only 10 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament, but they're shooting 50 percent from inside the arc. Texas Tech has made a name for itself with point guard Keenan Evans (17.8 points per game) driving for buckets and guard Zhaire Smith finishing ally-oops in impressive fashion.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Evans
12 G
V. Edwards
12 F
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
47.7 Field Goal % 47.9
32.4 Three Point % 39.8
81.6 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 2nd of 3 free throws 8:00
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 1st of 3 free throws 8:00
  Shooting foul on Justin Gray 8:00
+ 2 Zach Smith made dunk, assist by Jarrett Culver 8:26
  Defensive rebound by Texas Tech 8:40
  Carsen Edwards missed jump shot 8:43
  Defensive rebound by Purdue 8:48
  Keenan Evans missed fade-away jump shot 8:50
+ 3 Carsen Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 9:23
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 9:30
  Zhaire Smith missed driving layup 9:32
Team Stats
Points 54 48
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 19-43 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 25
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 17 18
Team 1 2
Assists 12 7
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Gray G/F
12 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
20 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 3 Texas Tech 26-9 302454
home team logo 2 Purdue 30-6 252348
O/U 138.0, PURDUE -2.0
TD Garden Boston, MA
O/U 138.0, PURDUE -2.0
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Texas Tech 26-9 74.9 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 2 Purdue 30-6 80.8 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
5
J. Gray G/F 4.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.1 APG 45.1 FG%
3
C. Edwards G 18.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.9 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Gray G/F 12 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
3
C. Edwards G 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
43.1 FG% 44.2
25.0 3PT FG% 42.9
100.0 FT% 100.0
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Gray
Za. Smith
K. Evans
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gray 22 12 7 0 1 1 1 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 4
Za. Smith 17 10 5 0 1 1 1 1 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 3
K. Evans 25 6 0 3 0 0 3 1 1/6 0/2 4/4 0 0
Zh. Smith 20 5 4 1 1 1 0 2 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 3
J. Culver 19 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 2
On Court
J. Gray
Za. Smith
K. Evans
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gray 22 12 7 0 1 1 1 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 4
Za. Smith 17 10 5 0 1 1 1 1 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 3
K. Evans 25 6 0 3 0 0 3 1 1/6 0/2 4/4 0 0
Zh. Smith 20 5 4 1 1 1 0 2 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 3
J. Culver 19 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 2
On Bench
N. Stevenson
D. Moretti
T. Hamilton IV
B. Francis
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
J. Webster
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Stevenson 19 9 2 0 0 0 1 0 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 1
D. Moretti 14 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
T. Hamilton IV 7 3 1 4 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
B. Francis 9 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 1
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 152 54 27 12 5 3 8 9 22/51 4/16 6/6 10 17
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
V. Edwards
P. Thompson
J. Taylor
D. Mathias
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 24 20 2 0 0 0 1 3 7/13 4/6 2/2 0 2
V. Edwards 29 10 10 3 1 0 5 0 5/10 0/2 0/0 1 9
P. Thompson 26 8 3 3 2 0 2 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 1
J. Taylor 12 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 0
D. Mathias 26 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
On Court
C. Edwards
V. Edwards
P. Thompson
J. Taylor
D. Mathias
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 24 20 2 0 0 0 1 3 7/13 4/6 2/2 0 2
V. Edwards 29 10 10 3 1 0 5 0 5/10 0/2 0/0 1 9
P. Thompson 26 8 3 3 2 0 2 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 1
J. Taylor 12 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 0
D. Mathias 26 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
On Bench
N. Eastern
R. Cline
G. Eifert
T. Luce
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Eastern 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Cline 15 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
G. Eifert 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 141 48 23 7 3 2 14 11 19/43 6/14 4/4 5 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores