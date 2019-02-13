Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.
Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.
Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.
Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.
Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This game won't affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday's game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.
BIG PICTURE
The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren't. It's the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.
Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn't have the manpower.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|33.0
|Three Point %
|33.7
|67.2
|Free Throw %
|76.1
|Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|23.0
|Oklahoma State missed jump shot
|25.0
|+ 2
|Deshawn Corprew made driving layup
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew
|39.0
|Oklahoma State missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|56.0
|Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Parker Hicks
|58.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Avery Benson
|1:18
|Offensive rebound by Avery Benson
|1:21
|Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 3
|Oklahoma State made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|50
|Field Goals
|29-56 (51.8%)
|18-49 (36.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|17
|9
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 Texas Tech 20-5
|70.6 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Oklahoma State 9-15
|69.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Culver G
|17.6 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
12
|C. McGriff F
|13.4 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Culver G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|C. McGriff F
|18 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.8
|FG%
|36.7
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|19
|3
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|3/5
|0
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Mooney
|15
|4
|2
|5/8
|5/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Owens
|11
|7
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|D. Moretti
|9
|2
|8
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Odiase
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Corprew
|8
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Edwards
|5
|1
|0
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Francis
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Sorrells
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Benson
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mballa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCullar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|28
|17
|29/56
|12/25
|8/10
|14
|202
|8
|4
|7
|5
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McGriff
|18
|11
|0
|6/12
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|5
|6
|L. Waters III
|12
|3
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Likekele
|9
|4
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|35
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T. Dziagwa
|3
|3
|1
|1/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Y. Anei
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
