No Text

Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.

Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This game won't affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday's game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.

BIG PICTURE

The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren't. It's the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.

Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn't have the manpower.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
C. McGriff
12 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
50.3 Field Goal % 40.2
33.0 Three Point % 33.7
67.2 Free Throw % 76.1
  Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa 23.0
  Oklahoma State missed jump shot 25.0
+ 2 Deshawn Corprew made driving layup 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew 39.0
  Oklahoma State missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State 56.0
  Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Parker Hicks 58.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Avery Benson 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Avery Benson 1:21
  Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 3 Oklahoma State made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 1:43
Team Stats
Points 78 50
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 18-49 (36.7%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 30
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 23 21
Team 2 2
Assists 17 9
Steals 8 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Culver G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
C. McGriff F
18 PTS, 11 REB
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 19 3 1 7/12 2/5 3/5 0 26 2 0 2 0 3
M. Mooney 15 4 2 5/8 5/5 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 0 4
T. Owens 11 7 3 5/7 0/0 1/1 3 27 0 2 2 2 5
D. Moretti 9 2 8 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 2
N. Odiase 8 3 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 4 18 1 1 1 2 1
Total 78 28 17 29/56 12/25 8/10 14 202 8 4 7 5 23
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McGriff 18 11 0 6/12 1/4 5/7 2 39 1 0 4 5 6
L. Waters III 12 3 2 4/10 1/3 3/4 4 34 1 0 1 0 3
I. Likekele 9 4 5 4/6 0/0 1/1 3 35 1 1 4 0 4
T. Dziagwa 3 3 1 1/9 1/7 0/0 0 34 0 0 1 0 3
Y. Anei 0 4 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 5 27 1 2 2 1 3
Total 50 28 9 18/49 5/20 9/12 15 193 4 3 13 7 21
