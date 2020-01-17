PURDUE
No. 17 Maryland, Purdue brace for Big Ten showdown

  • Jan 17, 2020

No. 17 Maryland and perennially powerful Purdue are looking up at five teams ahead of them in the Big Ten Conference standings as they prepare for a pivotal showdown on Saturday.

And the loser of the afternoon game in College Park, Md., likely will have even more teams atop it in the standings as the conference race takes shape.

The Terrapins (13-4 overall, 3-3) return home after dropping two more games on the road, where they are 0-4 this season.

Purdue (10-7, 3-3) is also feeling its way, though the Boilermakers are coming off one of their top performances of the season after knocking off No. 8 Michigan State in a huge 71-42 victory on Sunday.

Purdue held the Spartans to their two lowest scoring halves of the season and their lowest point total in nearly eight years, snapping the Boilermakers' own two-game losing streak and extending their home winning streak against conference foes to 15. It was Purdue's second win over a Top 10 team this season.

"We just tried to bottle them up, and then offensively, not settle," Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. "Whether we're driving the basketball or getting post-ups."

The win for Purdue, which was just two games removed from a 63-37 loss at Illinois, was equally important for Painter's defense-minded squad.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon knows something about unusually awful offensive performances, too. His Terrapins fell 56-54 in a heartbreaker at Wisconsin Tuesday on the heels of a 67-49 shellacking at Iowa.

A turnover -- an all-too-familiar occurrence for the Terrapins this season -- came on a late inbound pass and set the stage for Brad Davison's 3-point dagger with 11 seconds left.

"We've stunk on the road until tonight," Turgeon said after the game. "And tonight we were much better and gave ourselves a chance. It's a step in the right direction."

Another step in the right direction is returning home where Maryland is 10-0 this season and 39-6 since the start of the 2017-18 season. The bad news is the Terrapins are right back on the road following Saturday's game, heading to Northwestern on Jan. 21, and Indiana five days later.

On Saturday, Maryland will have to contend with Purdue's imposing size inside. Matt Haarms, all 7-foot-3 of him, is back from a hip injury but he should be ready to go alongside 6-9 Trevion Williams. Williams is coming off a Big Ten Co-Player of the Week performance that saw him average 26.0 points and 13.5 rebounds against Michigan and Michigan State.

Jalen "Stix" Smith powers the Terrapins inside and out with his 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. leads the Terps with 16.2 points per game, but Maryland has struggled from 3-point range, hitting just .307 as a team. The Terrapins' 13.0 turnovers per game have added to their offensive woes.

Purdue has been one of the Big Ten's stingiest defenses, allowing only 59.6 points and leading the conference in 3-point defensive field goal percentage at .272.

Sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. is likely to draw Cowan defensively. Ironmen Cowan and Hunter rank third and eighth, respectively in minutes played among Big Ten players.

Following Saturday's contest, Purdue has a home rematch with No. 24 Illinois on Tuesday, and then hosts Wisconsin on Jan. 24.

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 30
MD Terrapins 21

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
1.0   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3.0   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
10.0   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
12.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
12.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
12.0   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
18.0   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
29.0   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
34.0   Jumpball received by Purdue  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
1:04   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
1:17   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Thompson  
2:08 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Aaron Wiggins 50-55
2:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:36   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
3:02   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
3:24   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-53
3:53 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 3 free throws 49-53
3:54 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 3 free throws 48-53
3:54   Shooting foul on Aaron Wiggins  
4:00   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
4:17   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
4:46   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
5:08   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
5:27   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
5:42   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
5:42   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:42 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
5:42   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:00 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 47-52
6:05   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
6:07   Trevion Williams missed layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
6:24   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 44-52
6:47 +2 Donta Scott made dunk 42-52
6:54   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:56   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:18   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
7:41   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:59   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
8:27   Lost ball turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Eric Ayala  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
8:37   Eric Ayala missed layup  
9:08 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thompson 42-50
9:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
9:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
9:24   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:43   Trevion Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
10:13 +2 Jalen Smith made turnaround jump shot 39-48
10:50 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 39-46
10:55   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
10:57   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
11:03   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
11:24 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala 37-46
11:43 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 37-44
11:49   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
11:51   Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
12:09 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 35-44
12:33   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:43   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
12:46   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
12:58   Isaiah Thompson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
13:31   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:36   Trevion Williams missed layup  
13:53 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
13:53 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
13:53   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thompson  
14:20 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 33-42
14:26   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:28   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
14:42   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:58   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
15:24 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made floating jump shot 30-42
15:50 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 28-42
16:23 +2 Nojel Eastern made floating jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 28-40
16:47 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk 26-40
16:52   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
16:54   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup 26-38
17:33 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 24-38
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:39   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
18:09 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 24-36
18:17   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
18:19   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
18:32   Jumpball received by Purdue  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
18:41   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:47   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
19:21   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
19:30   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
19:53 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 22-36

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 20
MD Terrapins 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
3.0 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 20-36
24.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
26.0   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
38.0   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
44.0   Nojel Eastern missed dunk, blocked by Jalen Smith  
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
1:22 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Isaiah Thompson 20-34
1:47 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk 18-34
2:02   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
2:04   Jahaad Proctor missed layup, blocked by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
2:17   Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:17   Offensive foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:42 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 18-32
2:49   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
2:51   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
3:00   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:29 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Jalen Smith 16-32
3:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:47   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:59   Offensive foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:24 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 16-30
4:47 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 14-30
4:53   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:55   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23 +1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-28
5:23 +1 Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws 13-28
5:23   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
5:34   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
5:44   Jumpball received by Maryland  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
5:49   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:19   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
6:40   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
7:02   Darryl Morsell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:02   Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
7:09   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Matt Haarms 12-28
8:00 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 10-28
8:24 +2 Evan Boudreaux made turnaround jump shot 10-25
8:54 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 8-25
8:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
9:01   Evan Boudreaux missed layup, blocked by Donta Scott  
9:05   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
9:29   Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Matt Haarms  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
9:52   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
9:55   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
10:19   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
10:23   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Ayala  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
10:51   Sasha Stefanovic missed jump shot  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Trevion Williams  
10:54   Jumpball received by Purdue  
10:56 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 8-22
11:02   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
11:04   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 6-22
11:57 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 6-20
12:06   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
12:08   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
12:48 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 4-20
13:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:02   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:18   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
13:26   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:43 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 4-17
13:58 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-14
13:58 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 3-14
13:58   Shooting foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
14:22 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2-14
14:38   Bad pass turnover on Evan Boudreaux  
14:57 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2-11
15:24 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 2-9
15:29   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
15:31   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
15:38   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:49   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
16:11   Isaiah Thompson missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
16:27   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue  
