No. 7 Maryland looks for sweep of No. 25 Ohio State

  • Feb 23, 2020

Jalen Smith and No. 7 Maryland each look to extend streaks to double digits when the Terrapins play at No. 25 Ohio State on Sunday.

Smith's run of nine straight games with a double-double coincides with a nine-game winning streak that has propelled the Terrapins (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) into the conference lead.

Smith's latest performance included 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in a 76-67 win over Northwestern on Tuesday.

"He just keeps growing," coach Mark Turgeon said of the sophomore forward. "He does so much for us on the defensive end. And offensively, he really helps us space the floor."

Smith just missed having the first 20-rebound game by a Maryland player since Joe Smith had 21 against Texas in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

"We're just clicking on all cylinders right now," Jalen Smith said. "Everybody has so much confidence. Coaches are always by our side, boosting our confidence even more, and everyone's playing their role."

Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) will have more than Smith to contend with. Anthony Cowan, the current conference player of the week, added 19 points against Northwestern to move past Tom McMillan to the eighth spot on the program's all-time scoring list (1,809 points).

Darryl Morsell had 13 points and seven assists against the Wildcats.

"I keep thinking our best basketball is still ahead of us, and we've played pretty well," Turgeon said. "We're not gonna get caught up in ourselves, because we're at Ohio State, at Minnesota, Michigan State at home, at Rutgers and Michigan.

"So, we've got to lock in, get better and do the best we can, but it's nice to be on top right now."

That could be bad news for the Buckeyes, who return to Columbus, Ohio, after an 85-76 loss at No. 20 Iowa on Thursday.

The Buckeyes have won five of seven after losing six of seven.

But they got off to a horrendous start against the Hawkeyes, falling behind 18-3, and never threatened.

"I don't think you're going to win on the road in this league, or at home for that matter, with a lack of bite that we had in the first five minutes," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "Deflections. Physicality defensively. Physicality into the ball. All of that. We didn't have enough of that kind of activity."

Iowa was the fifth opponent this season to score at least 70 points against the Buckeyes.

A bright spot for Ohio State was freshman E.J. Liddell's career highs for points (17) and rebounds (eight) off the bench.

"I was just trying to play as hard as I can so we could win, but Iowa's a really good team," Liddell said. "They competed very well."

Sunday's game is a rematch from Jan. 7 when Maryland won 67-55 at home behind Cowan's 20 points and Smith's 11 points and seven boards.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 27
OHIOST Buckeyes 30

Time Team Play Score
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
4:14 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 27-30
4:27   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
4:29   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:31   Kyle Young missed layup  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
4:42   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 27-27
5:27 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
5:27 +1 Andre Wesson made free throw 24-26
5:27   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
5:28   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
5:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
5:28 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 24-25
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Ohio State  
5:35   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
5:37   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
5:58   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:04   Kyle Young missed free throw  
6:16   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
6:23 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by CJ Walker 24-23
6:24 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-21
6:24 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-21
6:24 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 22-21
6:22   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
6:29   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
6:56 +2 Kaleb Wesson made hook shot 21-21
7:18   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:20   Eric Ayala missed layup  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Chol Marial  
7:29   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Chol Marial  
7:47   Kaleb Wesson missed hook shot  
8:10 +2 Aaron Wiggins made floating jump shot 21-19
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on E.J. Liddell  
8:52 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 19-19
9:08 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
9:08   Kyle Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:09   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
9:11   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
9:21   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
9:31   Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
10:06   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
10:27   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
11:08   Turnover on Kyle Young  
11:08   Offensive foul on Kyle Young  
11:17   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:19   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
11:45   30-second timeout called  
11:51 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 14-18
11:57   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
11:59   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 14-15
12:29   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
12:29   Kaleb Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:29 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
12:29   Shooting foul on Hakim Hart  
12:50 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 14-11
12:58   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:00   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:21   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
13:41   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:53   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:59   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 11-11
14:28   Personal foul on Hakim Hart  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:30   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:41   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 11-9
15:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:17   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:20 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
16:40 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 8-6
17:01 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 6-6
17:05   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
17:14 +2 Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-3
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Wesson  
17:54 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 4-3
18:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
18:09   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
18:27   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
18:38   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
18:59   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
19:25 +2 Donta Scott made layup 2-3
19:38 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
Team Stats
Points 27 30
Field Goals 10-21 (47.6%) 10-24 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 17
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 9 8
Team 0 4
Assists 5 6
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
On Bench
R. Lindo Jr.
H. Hart
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
S. Smith Jr.
W. Clark
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lindo Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Hart 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 11 5 10/21 4/10 3/3 8 60 0 0 3 2 9
On Bench
E. Liddell
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
H. Hookfin
A. Gaffney
D. Carton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Liddell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 1
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaffney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 13 6 10/24 6/13 4/8 7 59 1 0 3 5 8
