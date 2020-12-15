STBON
AKRON

2nd Half
STBON
Bonnies
8
AKRON
Zips
4

Time Team Play Score
17:07 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point hook shot 44-29
17:12   Loren Cristian Jackson shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)  
17:25 +1 Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-29
17:25 +1 Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-28
17:25   Kyle Lofton shooting foul (Loren Cristian Jackson draws the foul)  
17:35 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point hook shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 42-27
17:53   Bonnies defensive rebound  
17:55   Greg Tribble misses two point layup  
18:19   Zips defensive rebound  
18:21   Kyle Lofton misses two point layup  
18:31   Maishe Dailey turnover  
18:31   Maishe Dailey offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
18:33   Jalen Adaway turnover (lost ball) (Maishe Dailey steals)  
18:40   Loren Cristian Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Adaway steals)  
18:43   Enrique Freeman defensive rebound  
18:45   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
19:02 +1 Greg Tribble makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-27
19:02 +1 Greg Tribble makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-26
19:02   Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Greg Tribble draws the foul)  
19:18   Maishe Dailey defensive rebound  
19:18   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
19:18   Ali Ali shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
19:18 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 40-25
19:32   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
19:34   Maishe Dailey misses two point jump shot  
19:51 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup 38-25

1st Half
STBON
Bonnies
36
AKRON
Zips
25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Zips offensive rebound  
0:02   Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:06   Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Loren Cristian Jackson steals)  
0:26   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
0:28   Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Enrique Freeman defensive rebound  
0:37   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
0:49   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:55 +2 Greg Tribble makes two point layup 36-25
1:03   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
1:05   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
1:32   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
1:34   Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot  
1:34   Zips offensive rebound  
1:36   Jermaine Marshall misses three point jump shot  
1:51 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 36-23
1:59 +2 Greg Tribble makes two point layup 34-23
2:21   Ali Ali defensive rebound  
2:23   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
2:44   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
2:46   Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Maishe Dailey defensive rebound  
3:02   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
3:13   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
3:15   Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:21   Kyle Lofton turnover (out of bounds)  
3:35   Enrique Freeman turnover (lost ball)  
3:54 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-21
3:54 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-21
3:54   TV timeout  
3:54   Ali Ali personal foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)  
4:20   Enrique Freeman turnover (bad pass)  
4:38 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point tip shot 32-21
4:41   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
4:43   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
4:56   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
4:58   Ali Ali misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Enrique Freeman defensive rebound  
5:08   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:08   Enrique Freeman personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
5:28 +1 Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-21
5:28 +1 Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-20
5:28   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Loren Cristian Jackson draws the foul)  
5:42 +1 Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-19
5:42   Maishe Dailey shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
5:42 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists) 29-19
5:49   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
5:51   Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot  
6:03   Jalen Adaway turnover (bad pass)  
6:27   Camron Reece turnover  
6:27   Camron Reece offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
6:42 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk 27-19
6:49   Camron Reece turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)  
7:00   Jump ball. Jermaine Marshall vs. Jalen Shaw (Zips gains possession)  
7:00   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
7:02   Jalen Shaw misses two point layup  
7:11   Jalen Shaw defensive rebound  
7:13   Maishe Dailey misses two point layup  
7:21   Maishe Dailey defensive rebound  
7:23   Jalen Adaway misses two point layup  
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Jermaine Marshall personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
8:08 +2 Loren Cristian Jackson makes two point layup 25-19
8:23 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 25-17
8:26 +1 Enrique Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-17
8:26   Justin Winston shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)  
8:26 +2 Enrique Freeman makes two point layup 23-16
8:28   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
8:30   Eddie Creal misses two point jump shot  
8:51 +2 Enrique Freeman makes two point dunk (Loren Cristian Jackson assists) 23-14
8:59   Zips defensive rebound  
9:01   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
9:02   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
9:04   Eddie Creal misses two point jump shot  
9:05   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
9:07   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
9:15   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
9:35   Maishe Dailey turnover (lost ball)  
9:41 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 23-12
10:03   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
10:05   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Bonnies offensive rebound  
10:09   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
10:14   Camron Reece personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
10:14   Bonnies offensive rebound  
10:16   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
10:31 +2 Ali Ali makes two point jump shot 21-12
10:48 +2 Eddie Creal makes two point hook shot 21-10
11:10   Greg Tribble turnover (out of bounds)  
11:24 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists) 19-10
11:40   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
11:42   Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot  
11:53   TV timeout  
12:09 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists) 17-10
12:30 +1 Jermaine Marshall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-10
12:30 +1 Jermaine Marshall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-9
12:30   Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Jermaine Marshall draws the foul)  
12:32   Greg Tribble defensive rebound  
12:34   Enrique Freeman blocks Eddie Creal's two point layup  
12:47   Justin Winston defensive rebound  
12:49   Mikal Dawson misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Justin Winston personal foul (Greg Tribble draws the foul)  
13:03   Greg Tribble defensive rebound  
13:05   Justin Winston misses three point jump shot  
13:18 +3 Mikal Dawson makes three point jump shot (Greg Tribble assists) 14-8
13:34   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
13:36   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
13:45   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
13:47   Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:08 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-5
14:08 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-5
14:08   Loren Cristian Jackson shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
14:13   Bryan Trimble Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
14:30   Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound  
14:32   Justin Winston misses three point jump shot  
14:41   Bryan Trimble Jr. personal foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)  
15:05   Bryan Trimble Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)  
15:08   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Loren Cristian Jackson draws the foul)  
15:22   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
15:22   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:22   Camron Reece shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
15:22 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 12-5
15:31   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
15:33   Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot  
15:45   Greg Tribble defensive rebound  
15:47   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
15:50   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
15:52   Camron Reece misses two point layup  
16:07 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 10-5
16:18   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
16:20   Loren Cristian Jackson misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Ali Ali defensive rebound  
16:34   Dominick Welch misses two point layup  
16:53 +3 Maishe Dailey makes three point jump shot (Loren Cristian Jackson assists) 8-5
17:06 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point dunk 8-2
17:12   Loren Cristian Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Dominick Welch steals)  
17:26 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 6-2
17:30   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
17:32   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
17:52 +2 Camron Reece makes two point layup 4-2
17:58   Camron Reece offensive rebound  
18:00   Ali Ali misses three point jump shot  
18:14   Zips defensive rebound  
18:16   Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot  
18:30   Bonnies defensive rebound  
18:32   Camron Reece misses two point jump shot  
18:44   Maishe Dailey defensive rebound  
18:46   Dominick Welch misses two point layup  
18:51   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
18:53   Maishe Dailey misses three point jump shot  
19:04 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 4-0
19:17   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
19:19   Maishe Dailey misses two point jump shot  
19:21   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Ali Ali draws the foul)  
19:26   Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Ali Ali draws the foul)  
19:51 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists) 2-0
20:00   Osun Osunniyi vs. Camron Reece (Bonnies gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point hook shot 17:07
  Loren Cristian Jackson shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul) 17:12
+ 1 Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17:25
+ 1 Loren Cristian Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17:25
  Kyle Lofton shooting foul (Loren Cristian Jackson draws the foul) 17:25
+ 2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point hook shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 17:35
  Bonnies defensive rebound 17:53
  Greg Tribble misses two point layup 17:55
  Zips defensive rebound 18:19
  Kyle Lofton misses two point layup 18:21
  Maishe Dailey turnover 18:31
Team Stats
Points 44 29
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 9-30 (30.0%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 2-17 (11.8%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 9-9 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 24
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 16 18
Team 4 5
Assists 10 3
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 4 11
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
21
O. Osunniyi F
12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1
L. Jackson G
6 PTS, 2 AST
12T
St. Bonaventure 0-0
Akron 1-0
home team logo Akron 1-0 25228
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Akron 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Osunniyi F PPG RPG APG FG%
00
. Tribble G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
O. Osunniyi F 10 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
2
G. Tribble G 6 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
42.2 FG% 30.0
10.0 3PT FG% 11.8
62.5 FT% 100.0
St. Bonaventure
Starters
O. Osunniyi
D. Welch
K. Lofton
J. Holmes
J. Adaway
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Osunniyi 12 6 2 6/8 0/0 0/3 1 - 0 0 0 1 5
D. Welch 10 3 2 4/8 1/3 1/1 0 - 1 0 0 0 3
K. Lofton 8 4 4 3/8 0/3 2/2 3 - 1 0 2 0 4
J. Holmes 6 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 0
J. Adaway 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
E. Creal
A. Vasquez
J. Shaw
J. Winston
J. Taggart
Q. Metcalf
J. Bell
A. Roberts
A. Okoli
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Creal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vasquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Taggart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Metcalf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 22 10 19/45 1/10 5/8 9 0 5 0 4 6 16
Akron
Starters
L. Jackson
G. Tribble
M. Dailey
A. Ali
C. Reece
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jackson 6 0 2 1/5 0/4 4/4 2 - 1 0 2 0 0
G. Tribble 6 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
M. Dailey 3 4 0 1/8 1/5 0/0 2 - 1 0 2 0 4
A. Ali 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
C. Reece 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
E. Freeman
M. Dawson
J. Marshall
B. Trimble Jr.
S. Walter
T. Currie
L. Toles
M. Wynn
T. Edwards
A. Bandaogo
G. Clarke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Trimble Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walter - - - - -