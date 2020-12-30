FRESNO
COLOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:58
|
|P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|11:58
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|12:00
|
|Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|
|Devin Gage defensive rebound
|12:13
|
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point layup
|30-53
|12:34
|
|Deon Stroud offensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|12:41
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|12:43
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball)
|13:20
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|28-53
|13:27
|
|James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|13:27
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|13:37
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|
|Kyle Harding personal foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|13:46
|
|P.J. Byrd offensive rebound
|13:48
|
|P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|14:03
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Braxton Meah blocks John Tonje's two point layup
|14:21
|
|Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|14:39
|
|Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|14:41
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup
|14:46
|
|Deon Stroud personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|14:47
|
|+3
|James Moors makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|26-53
|15:03
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|
|Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|15:11
|
|David Roddy misses two point layup
|15:19
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point layup
|15:26
|
|Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|James Moors misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Adam Thistlewood blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup
|15:42
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|15:44
|
|Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|16:09
|
|+2
|Isaiah Rivera makes two point dunk
|26-50
|16:14
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Christian Gray misses two point layup
|16:38
|
|Christian Gray defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|
|Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (James Moors steals)
|17:16
|
|+2
|James Moors makes two point layup (David Roddy assists)
|26-48
|17:30
|
|TV timeout
|17:30
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|17:31
|
|+3
|Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|26-46
|17:40
|
|Christian Gray defensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Braxton Meah blocks Isaiah Stevens's two point layup
|17:57
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point jump shot
|23-46
|18:17
|
|James Moors turnover (lost ball)
|18:43
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point layup
|21-46
|18:56
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Devin Gage draws the foul)
|19:09
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-46
|19:09
|
|Anthony Holland shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|19:09
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists)
|19-45
|19:12
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-43
|19:33
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-42
|19:33
|
|Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|19:46
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-41
|19:46
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-41
|19:46
|
|Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|
|+2
|James Moors makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|17-41
|0:41
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup
|17-39
|1:10
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:10
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-37
|1:10
|
|James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|1:25
|
|+2
|Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|16-37
|1:33
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Kyle Harding misses two point layup
|1:48
|
|+3
|P.J. Byrd makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists)
|16-35
|2:10
|
|+3
|Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|16-32
|2:17
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|2:48
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|2:50
|
|Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|3:14
|
|David Roddy turnover (traveling)
|3:18
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|
|Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes clear path free throw 2 of 2
|13-32
|3:40
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes clear path free throw 1 of 2
|13-31
|3:40
|
|Anthony Holland personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|3:42
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (lost ball) (Adam Thistlewood steals)
|3:54
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-30
|3:54
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:54
|
|TV timeout
|3:54
|
|Kyle Harding personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|4:16
|
|+3
|Destin Whitaker makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|13-29
|4:31
|
|Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)
|4:53
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (out of bounds)
|4:57
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|4:59
|
|James Moors blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup
|5:20
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-29
|5:20
|
|Destin Whitaker shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|5:20
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|10-28
|5:28
|
|Devin Gage turnover (lost ball)
|5:41
|
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (traveling)
|5:46
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Adam Thistlewood blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup
|6:07
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
|6:27
|
|Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Anthony Holland misses two point layup
|6:44
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Devin Gage misses two point layup
|6:57
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|10-26
|7:11
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:11
|
|David Roddy shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|7:11
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|10-24
|7:20
|
|David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hill steals)
|7:37
|
|Jump ball. Isaiah Rivera vs. Jordan Campbell (Isaiah Rivera gains possession)
|7:41
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:41
|
|Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:41
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)
|7:43
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)
|7:50
|
|Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|8:08
|
|Devin Gage defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:08
|
|Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:08
|
|Christian Gray personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|8:23
|
|Devin Gage turnover
|8:23
|
|Devin Gage offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|8:34
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|8:36
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|8:50
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|
|+1
|P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-24
|9:07
|
|+1
|P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-23
|9:07
|
|Isaiah Hill personal foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|9:16
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:16
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-22
|9:16
|
|Orlando Robinson personal foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|10:10
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (traveling)
|10:10
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|10:24
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|10:26
|
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-21
|10:26
|
|David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:26
|
|Christian Gray shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|Deon Stroud personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|10:58
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point alley-oop dunk (Isaiah Hill assists)
|8-20
|11:10
|
|P.J. Byrd turnover (traveling)
|11:23
|
|P.J. Byrd defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|
|+1
|P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-20
|11:34
|
|+1
|P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-19
|11:34
|
|TV timeout
|11:34
|
|Destin Whitaker shooting foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|11:39
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|Junior Ballard misses two point layup
|12:05
|
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (traveling)
|12:17
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|
|+3
|John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Adam Thistlewood assists)
|6-18
|12:44
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|12:54
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|13:00
|
|Christian Gray personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|13:10
|
|Isaiah Hill personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|13:18
|
|Devin Gage turnover (bad pass)
|13:31
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|6-15
|13:44
|
|Deon Stroud personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|13:44
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|6-13
|14:21
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point layup
|6-11
|14:38
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|14:40
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|15:00
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|James Moors misses two point reverse layup
|15:30
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point layup (Orlando Robinson assists)
|4-11
|15:49
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|2-11
|15:49
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|2-10
|15:49
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|2-9
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:51
|
|Deon Stroud shooting foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|16:08
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (David Roddy steals)
|16:23
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|2-8
|16:34
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:34
|
|Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:34
|
|Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Junior Ballard draws the foul)
|17:00
|
|+3
|Isaiah Rivera makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|2-6
|17:08
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|17:10
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|
|+3
|Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|2-3
|17:57
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|2-0
|18:00
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|18:09
|
|Christian Gray defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|18:28
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (traveling)
|18:39
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)
|18:49
|
|Isaiah Hill offensive rebound
|18:51
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound