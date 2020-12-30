FRESNO
COLOST

2nd Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
13
COLOST
Rams
12

Time Team Play Score
11:58   TV timeout  
11:58   P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
11:58   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
12:00   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Devin Gage defensive rebound  
12:13   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
12:29 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup 30-53
12:34   Deon Stroud offensive rebound  
12:36   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
12:41   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
12:43   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
13:00   Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball)  
13:20 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 28-53
13:27   James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
13:27   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
13:29   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
13:37   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Kyle Harding personal foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)  
13:46   P.J. Byrd offensive rebound  
13:48   P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot  
13:55   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
13:57   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
14:03   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
14:05   Braxton Meah blocks John Tonje's two point layup  
14:21   Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)  
14:39   Kyle Harding defensive rebound  
14:41   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
14:46   Deon Stroud personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
14:47 +3 James Moors makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 26-53
15:03   James Moors defensive rebound  
15:05   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
15:09   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
15:11   David Roddy misses two point layup  
15:19   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
15:21   Deon Stroud misses two point layup  
15:26   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
15:28   James Moors misses three point jump shot  
15:33   David Roddy defensive rebound  
15:35   Adam Thistlewood blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup  
15:42   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
15:44   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
15:55   TV timeout  
16:09 +2 Isaiah Rivera makes two point dunk 26-50
16:14   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
16:16   Christian Gray misses two point layup  
16:38   Christian Gray defensive rebound  
16:40   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (James Moors steals)  
17:16 +2 James Moors makes two point layup (David Roddy assists) 26-48
17:30   TV timeout  
17:30   Rams 30 second timeout  
17:31 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists) 26-46
17:40   Christian Gray defensive rebound  
17:42   Braxton Meah blocks Isaiah Stevens's two point layup  
17:57 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point jump shot 23-46
18:17   James Moors turnover (lost ball)  
18:43 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup 21-46
18:56   Kendle Moore personal foul (Devin Gage draws the foul)  
19:09 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-46
19:09   Anthony Holland shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
19:09 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists) 19-45
19:12   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
19:14   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
19:33 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-43
19:33 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-42
19:33   Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
19:46 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-41
19:46 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-41
19:46   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  

1st Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
17
COLOST
Rams
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   David Roddy defensive rebound  
0:03   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
0:34 +2 James Moors makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists) 17-41
0:41   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
0:43   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
0:57 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 17-39
1:10   David Roddy defensive rebound  
1:10   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:10 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-37
1:10   James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
1:25 +2 Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 16-37
1:33   James Moors defensive rebound  
1:35   Kyle Harding misses two point layup  
1:48 +3 P.J. Byrd makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists) 16-35
2:10 +3 Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists) 16-32
2:17   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
2:19   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
2:41   David Roddy defensive rebound  
2:43   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
2:48   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
2:50   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
2:56   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
3:14   David Roddy turnover (traveling)  
3:18   David Roddy defensive rebound  
3:20   Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Kyle Harding defensive rebound  
3:31   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
3:40 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes clear path free throw 2 of 2 13-32
3:40 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes clear path free throw 1 of 2 13-31
3:40   Anthony Holland personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
3:42   Isaiah Hill turnover (lost ball) (Adam Thistlewood steals)  
3:54 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-30
3:54   Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:54   Kyle Harding personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
4:16 +3 Destin Whitaker makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 13-29
4:31   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
4:33   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
4:43   Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)  
4:53   Isaiah Stevens turnover (out of bounds)  
4:57   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
4:59   James Moors blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup  
5:20 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-29
5:20   Destin Whitaker shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
5:20 +2 David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists) 10-28
5:28   Devin Gage turnover (lost ball)  
5:41   Isaiah Rivera turnover (traveling)  
5:46   David Roddy defensive rebound  
5:48   Adam Thistlewood blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup  
6:07   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
6:09   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
6:16   Isaiah Hill misses two point layup  
6:27   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
6:29   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
6:35   David Roddy defensive rebound  
6:37   Anthony Holland misses two point layup  
6:44   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
6:46   Devin Gage misses two point layup  
6:57 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 10-26
7:11   David Roddy defensive rebound  
7:11   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:11   David Roddy shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
7:11 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists) 10-24
7:20   David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hill steals)  
7:37   Jump ball. Isaiah Rivera vs. Jordan Campbell (Isaiah Rivera gains possession)  
7:41   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
7:41   Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:41   Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41   Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)  
7:43   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)  
7:50   Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)  
8:08   Devin Gage defensive rebound  
8:08   Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:08   Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:08   Christian Gray personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)  
8:23   Devin Gage turnover  
8:23   Devin Gage offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
8:34   Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
8:36   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
8:38   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
8:50   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
8:52   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
9:07 +1 P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-24
9:07 +1 P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-23
9:07   Isaiah Hill personal foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)  
9:16   Rams offensive rebound  
9:16   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:16 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-22
9:16   Orlando Robinson personal foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)  
10:10   Isaiah Hill turnover (traveling)  
10:10   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
10:12   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
9:56   James Moors defensive rebound  
10:24   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
10:24   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
10:26   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
10:26 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-21
10:26   David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:26   Christian Gray shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
10:31   Deon Stroud personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
10:58 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point alley-oop dunk (Isaiah Hill assists) 8-20
11:10   P.J. Byrd turnover (traveling)  
11:23   P.J. Byrd defensive rebound  
11:25   Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot  
11:34 +1 P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-20
11:34 +1 P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-19
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   Destin Whitaker shooting foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)  
11:39   James Moors defensive rebound  
11:41   Junior Ballard misses two point layup  
12:05   Isaiah Rivera turnover (traveling)  
12:17   James Moors defensive rebound  
12:19   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
12:31 +3 John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Adam Thistlewood assists) 6-18
12:44   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
12:46   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
12:52   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
12:54   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
13:00   Christian Gray personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
13:10   Isaiah Hill personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)  
13:18   Devin Gage turnover (bad pass)  
13:31 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 6-15
13:44   Deon Stroud personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)  
13:44   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
13:46   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
14:04 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 6-13
14:21 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point layup 6-11
14:38   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
14:40   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
14:53   James Moors defensive rebound  
14:55   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
15:00   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
15:02   James Moors misses two point reverse layup  
15:30 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup (Orlando Robinson assists) 4-11
15:49 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 3 of 3 2-11
15:49 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 2 of 3 2-10
15:49 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 1 of 3 2-9
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Deon Stroud shooting foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
16:08   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (David Roddy steals)  
16:23 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Isaiah Rivera assists) 2-8
16:34   David Roddy defensive rebound  
16:34   Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:34   Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:34   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Junior Ballard draws the foul)  
17:00 +3 Isaiah Rivera makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 2-6
17:08   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
17:10   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
17:35 +3 Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists) 2-3
17:57 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 2-0
18:00   Kendle Moore personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)  
18:09   Christian Gray defensive rebound  
18:11   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
18:28   Orlando Robinson turnover (traveling)  
18:39   Kendle Moore personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)  
18:49   Isaiah Hill offensive rebound  
18:51   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Bulldogs offensive rebound  