0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
Keegan Murray makes two point driving layup
44-26
0:04
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
0:06
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
0:28
+3
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
42-26
0:43
+2
Marcus Dockery makes two point pullup jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
39-26
0:46
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
0:48
Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|
1:11
Darryl Morsell turnover (traveling)
|
1:35
+2
Keegan Murray makes two point dunk (Jack Nunge assists)
39-24
1:41
Darryl Morsell turnover (lost ball) (Jack Nunge steals)
|
1:47
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
1:49
Keegan Murray misses two point layup
|
2:08
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
2:10
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
2:29
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
37-24
2:29
Reese Mona shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
2:29
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
36-24
2:37
Reese Mona turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Murray steals)
|
3:01
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-24
3:01
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
3:01
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup
33-24
3:19
+2
Jairus Hamilton makes two point pullup jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
31-24
3:33
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-22
3:33
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-22
3:33
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
3:42
TV timeout
|
4:04
+3
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
29-22
4:24
+2
Patrick McCaffery makes two point jump shot
29-19
4:35
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
4:37
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
5:01
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
5:03
Luka Garza misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
5:15
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
5:17
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
5:29
+2
Keegan Murray makes two point dunk (Luka Garza assists)
27-19
5:36
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
5:38
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
5:54
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup
25-19
6:06
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
6:08
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
6:22
Joe Toussaint turnover (traveling)
|
6:30
Galin Smith turnover (bad pass) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
6:43
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
6:45
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
6:54
Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|
6:56
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
7:12
+2
Luka Garza makes two point putback layup
23-19
7:17
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
7:19
Keegan Murray misses two point layup
|
7:25
Eric Ayala turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
7:50
Joe Toussaint turnover (traveling)
|
7:56
TV timeout
|
7:56
Donta Scott turnover (traveling)
|
7:56
Donta Scott offensive rebound
|
7:58
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
8:03
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
8:05
Connor McCaffery misses two point jump shot
|
8:21
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
8:23
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
|
8:34
Official timeout
|
8:52
+2
Patrick McCaffery makes two point layup
21-19
9:05
Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
9:25
Keegan Murray turnover (traveling)
|
9:38
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
9:40
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
9:51
+2
Jack Nunge makes two point putback layup
19-19
9:56
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
9:58
Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|
10:19
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
10:21
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
10:26
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
10:28
Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|
10:37
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
10:39
Donta Scott misses two point layup
|
10:55
+2
Keegan Murray makes two point dunk (Jack Nunge assists)
17-19
10:59
Aquan Smart personal foul (Keegan Murray draws the foul)
|
11:08
Aaron Wiggins turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|
11:36
+3
Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
15-19
11:46
TV timeout
|
11:48
Jump ball. Luka Garza vs. Darryl Morsell (Luka Garza gains possession)
|
12:04
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
12:06
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
12:30
+3
Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
12-19
12:47
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point putback layup
9-19
12:53
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
12:55
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
13:24
+2
Joe Toussaint makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
9-17
13:30
Darryl Morsell turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
13:35
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
13:37
Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|
13:45
Aquan Smart personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
13:45
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
13:47
Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|
14:17
Hawkeyes 60 second timeout
|
14:21
+3
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
7-17
14:32
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
14:34
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
14:50
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point driving layup
7-14
15:05
+3
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
7-12
15:23
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point layup (Donta Scott assists)
4-12
15:27
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
15:29
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
15:44
+2
Donta Scott makes two point layup (Galin Smith assists)
4-10
16:05
+2
CJ Fredrick makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
4-8
16:14
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
|
16:16
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
16:34
Eric Ayala turnover (bad pass)
|
16:42
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
16:44
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
17:04
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point jump shot
2-8
17:28
+2
Luka Garza makes two point step back jump shot
2-6
17:46
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
17:48
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
17:59
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
18:01
Connor McCaffery misses two point jump shot
|
18:22
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
18:24
+3
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
0-6
18:27
Luka Garza turnover
|
18:27
Luka Garza offensive foul
|
18:27
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
18:29
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
18:31
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
18:33
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
18:53
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
18:55
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
19:18
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
19:20
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
20:00
+3
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
0-3
20:00
Luka Garza vs. Aaron Wiggins (Terrapins gains possession)
