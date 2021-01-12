|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Badgers offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point layup
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Franz Wagner personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
|
|
0:58
|
|
+3
|
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot
|
23-40
|
1:18
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Austin Davis misses two point layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Austin Davis offensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point dunk
|
23-37
|
2:52
|
|
|
Austin Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Badgers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point layup
|
23-35
|
3:17
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point dunk
|
23-33
|
3:43
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (lost ball) (Franz Wagner steals)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point layup
|
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
23-31
|
4:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Badgers offensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists)
|
23-28
|
5:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point layup
|
23-26
|
6:17
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|
21-26
|
7:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Badgers offensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. blocks Brad Davison's two point layup
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (lost ball) (Brad Davison steals)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Micah Potter turnover
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Micah Potter offensive foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|
19-26
|
8:48
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-22
|
9:01
|
|
|
Micah Potter shooting foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis turnover (bad pass) (Franz Wagner steals)
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Davis steals)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Austin Davis shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Brad Davison makes two point layup
|
19-21
|
10:03
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot
|
17-21
|
10:29
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
11:07
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. Austin Davis vs. D'Mitrik Trice (Austin Davis gains possession)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Austin Davis offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis blocks Chaundee Brown Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers blocks Tyler Wahl's two point dunk
|
|
11:45
|
|
+3
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|
15-18
|
12:15
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Wahl makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
|
15-15
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point jump shot
|
12-15
|
12:50
|
|
|
Wolverines 30 second timeout
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup
|
12-13
|
13:07
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point jump shot
|
10-13
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
13:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Tyler Wahl's two point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Micah Potter offensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Badgers offensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Jonathan Davis's two point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
8-11
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
5-11
|
16:02
|
|
|
Micah Potter turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Dickinson steals)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Mike Smith personal foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
16:31
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl turnover (lost ball) (Franz Wagner steals)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Micah Potter blocks Hunter Dickinson's two point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Eli Brooks makes two point layup
|
5-6
|
17:43
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot
|
5-4
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:30
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Nate Reuvers's two point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
0-2
|
19:09
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers blocks Nate Reuvers's two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers vs. Hunter Dickinson (D'Mitrik Trice gains possession)
|