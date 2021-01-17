|
0:00
End of period
0:00
David Johnson defensive rebound
0:02
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
0:35
Wyatt Wilkes offensive rebound
0:37
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
1:05
Seminoles 30 second timeout
1:09
+2
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
42-28
1:19
David Johnson defensive rebound
1:21
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
1:31
+2
David Johnson makes two point layup
42-26
1:39
David Johnson offensive rebound
1:41
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
1:44
David Johnson offensive rebound
1:46
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
1:53
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
1:55
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
2:07
+2
Wyatt Wilkes makes two point jump shot
42-24
2:28
+2
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Carlik Jones assists)
40-24
2:37
Wyatt Wilkes turnover (back court violation)
2:55
+2
David Johnson makes two point layup
40-22
3:02
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
3:04
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
3:35
+2
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Quinn Slazinski assists)
40-20
3:56
TV timeout
4:10
Dre Davis personal foul
4:22
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
4:24
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point layup
4:38
Samuell Williamson shooting foul (Malik Osborne draws the foul)
4:38
+2
Malik Osborne makes two point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
39-16
5:08
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
37-16
5:33
+3
David Johnson makes three point jump shot
35-16
5:45
+3
Rayquan Evans makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
35-13
5:54
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
5:56
Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
6:14
M.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)
6:40
TV timeout
6:40
Dre Davis turnover (bad pass)
7:00
+3
Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (Nathanael Jack assists)
32-13
7:15
+2
Samuell Williamson makes two point jump shot
29-13
7:38
+2
Sardaar Calhoun makes two point jump shot
29-11
8:01
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
8:03
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
8:11
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
8:13
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
8:20
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
8:22
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
8:50
+3
Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Nathanael Jack assists)
27-11
8:56
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
8:58
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
9:25
Balsa Koprivica personal foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
9:25
Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
9:27
Balsa Koprivica misses two point layup
9:27
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
9:29
Balsa Koprivica misses two point layup
9:35
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
9:37
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
10:01
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (Balsa Koprivica assists)
24-11
10:15
Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
10:15
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
10:15
Scottie Barnes blocks Josh Nickelberry's three point jump shot
10:36
Malik Osborne personal foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
10:35
JJ Traynor offensive rebound
10:37
Balsa Koprivica blocks David Johnson's two point jump shot
10:47
David Johnson defensive rebound
10:49
Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot
11:08
Carlik Jones personal foul
11:17
+2
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
22-11
11:36
TV timeout
11:36
Cardinals defensive rebound
11:39
Rayquan Evans misses three point jump shot
12:02
+2
Quinn Slazinski makes two point jump shot
22-9
12:10
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
12:12
Balsa Koprivica misses two point jump shot
12:22
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
12:24
M.J. Walker blocks Quinn Slazinski's two point layup
12:42
+3
Rayquan Evans makes three point jump shot (Sardaar Calhoun assists)
22-7
12:48
Dre Davis personal foul (Rayquan Evans draws the foul)
12:55
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
12:57
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
13:16
+2
Malik Osborne makes two point layup
19-7
13:33
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
13:35
Balsa Koprivica blocks Dre Davis's two point jump shot
13:51
Tanor Ngom turnover
13:51
Tanor Ngom offensive foul (Quinn Slazinski draws the foul)
14:02
Carlik Jones turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Barnes steals)
14:07
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
14:09
M.J. Walker blocks David Johnson's two point jump shot
14:30
+3
Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot
17-7
14:51
+3
Carlik Jones makes three point jump shot
14-7
15:04
Cardinals 30 second timeout
15:06
+3
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
14-4
15:17
Samuell Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Barnes steals)
15:39
David Johnson defensive rebound
15:41
Malik Osborne misses three point jump shot
15:47
David Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Wyatt Wilkes steals)
15:49
TV timeout
15:49
Jump ball. Dre Davis vs. Raiquan Gray (Dre Davis gains possession)
16:07
+1
Raiquan Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-4
16:07
David Johnson shooting foul (Raiquan Gray draws the foul)
16:07
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (M.J. Walker assists)
10-4
16:31
Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (Wyatt Wilkes steals)
16:48
+3
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
8-4
17:01
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
17:03
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
17:21
Raiquan Gray turnover
17:21
Raiquan Gray offensive foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
17:26
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
17:28
Dre Davis misses two point layup
17:35
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
17:37
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
17:53
+2
Carlik Jones makes two point jump shot
5-4
18:10
+3
Rayquan Evans makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
5-2
18:18
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
18:20
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point jump shot
18:31
David Johnson defensive rebound
18:33
Balsa Koprivica misses two point jump shot
18:43
+2
Samuell Williamson makes two point dunk
2-2
18:52
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point dunk
2-0
19:04
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
19:06
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
19:28
Dre Davis defensive rebound
19:30
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
20:00
Balsa Koprivica vs. Samuell Williamson (Seminoles gains possession)
