Colorado aims for rebound at Washington State
After a disappointing start to its road trip, Colorado is looking to split its two games through the state of Washington when it visits Washington State on Saturday night at Pullman.
The Buffaloes (11-4, 5-3 Pac-12) fell to Washington, 84-80, on Wednesday, ending their four-game winning streak and halting their momentum. Now they face a Cougars team that is on a four-game skid and looking to turn things around.
Saturday's game was supposed to be the second between the teams. The first scheduled game between the teams, slated for Dec. 5 in Boulder, Colo., was postponed. The teams will face each other again on Wednesday in Colorado.
The Cougars (9-5, 2-5) have been outscored by an average of 17 points during their four-game losing streak. If they're going to break out of the slump they'll need to get leading scorer Isaac Bonton back on track. Bonton, who is averaging a team-best 17.8 points a game, had just four points in the loss to the Utah Utes on Thursday night. He entered averaging 21.7 points per game in conference play.
"Could've helped a lot, but we've got to be able to play better when he doesn't do it," said Washington State coach Kyle Smith, referring to Bonton's scoring. "If we're counting on it, that's going to be a tough one. ... I didn't give him a good enough game plan."
The Buffaloes are also looking for a turnaround after a disappointing loss to Washington. Colorado was just 1-for-18 from 3-point range and blew a double-digit lead to a team that had lost eight in a row.
Despite the poor shooting from long range the Buffaloes had 80 points, but poor defense did them in. The Huskies shot 64 percent in the second half and hit six of their nine 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes.
"We've got nobody to blame but ourselves," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said Wednesday night. "I take responsibility and our players have to really look within themselves from a defensive standpoint and say, 'Am I good enough at this level to stop somebody?' The answer tonight was absolutely not. Not even close."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Colorado 11-4
|76.2 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Washington St. 9-5
|68.4 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. da Silva
|9
|5.8
|1.1
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|28.6
|14.3
|33.3
|0.2
|0.3
|M. Wright IV
|15
|32.5
|14.9
|4.5
|5.8
|1.00
|0.10
|1.9
|51.5
|30.2
|78.2
|1
|3.5
|D. Walton
|9
|16.4
|9.2
|2.8
|0.7
|0.90
|0.80
|0.9
|62.5
|50.0
|87.9
|1
|1.8
|J. Walker
|15
|13.9
|8.4
|5.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|52.9
|45.8
|86.2
|1.5
|3.6
|A. Strating
|6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Schwartz
|13
|25.6
|8.7
|4.6
|1.2
|0.50
|0.20
|1.8
|36.7
|38.3
|83.3
|1.2
|3.4
|E. Parquet
|14
|27.1
|5.4
|2.2
|1.3
|0.90
|0.90
|0.9
|48.2
|34.8
|86.7
|0.5
|1.7
|L. O'Brien
|7
|5.4
|1.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|30.0
|16.7
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. McQuade
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Loughlin
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Koonce
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|I. Jessup
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Horne
|15
|25.7
|11.3
|5.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.2
|45.8
|42.4
|96.2
|0.9
|4.5
|B. Ersek
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Daniels
|15
|20.7
|7.3
|2.9
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|38.9
|38.1
|91.7
|0.5
|2.4
|N. Clifford
|9
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|12.5
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|E. Battey
|15
|26.3
|10.5
|5.6
|1.2
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|49.1
|14.3
|82.0
|1.9
|3.7
|K. Barthelemy
|13
|14.7
|4.5
|1.2
|1.9
|0.20
|0.30
|0.8
|35.9
|21.4
|100.0
|0.4
|0.8
|Total
|15
|0.0
|76.2
|40.2
|14.1
|5.20
|2.90
|10.7
|45.2
|34.9
|84.2
|10.8
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Williams
|14
|27.7
|12.4
|3.2
|2.1
|1.40
|0.20
|2.1
|46.6
|46.5
|75.6
|0.4
|2.8
|M. Warren
|13
|11.7
|2.4
|1.2
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|36.7
|29.4
|40.0
|0.1
|1.1
|C. Rosario
|4
|9.3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Rodman
|6
|18.5
|4.8
|3.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|38.5
|33.3
|80.0
|0.7
|2.3
|R. Rapp
|8
|21.4
|2.4
|3.1
|1.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|19.2
|16.7
|75.0
|0.1
|3
|T. Miller
|7
|14.4
|2.7
|3.6
|1.0
|0.10
|0.10
|1.6
|22.7
|0.0
|42.9
|1.4
|2.1
|V. Markovetskyy
|13
|12.5
|3.3
|2.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.8
|62.5
|0.0
|60.0
|1.4
|1.5
|A. Kunc
|12
|14.8
|5.0
|2.9
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|38.5
|30.4
|88.5
|1.1
|1.8
|A. Jakimovski
|14
|27
|7.1
|5.1
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|1.8
|33.7
|34.8
|56.3
|1.2
|3.9
|D. Jackson
|11
|15.3
|5.1
|3.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.70
|1.0
|51.4
|0.0
|56.3
|1.1
|2.3
|B. Chatfield
|5
|3.4
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|I. Bonton
|13
|35.2
|17.8
|4.4
|3.8
|2.00
|0.10
|3.5
|38.0
|32.1
|65.8
|0.3
|4.1
|T. Bamba
|14
|12.3
|3.3
|1.7
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|43.6
|33.3
|60.0
|0.4
|1.3
|E. Abogidi
|14
|24.8
|10.1
|8.0
|0.4
|0.90
|1.80
|1.7
|50.0
|41.4
|84.8
|2.5
|5.5
|Total
|14
|0.0
|68.4
|41.6
|11.3
|6.40
|4.00
|14.9
|41.1
|33.7
|67.9
|10.4
|28.6
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0