Slumping Kentucky begins tough stretch vs. LSU
Kentucky is coming off a game that slipped away in the final seconds.
LSU's last game was a lost cause long before the final seconds.
Both teams will try to bounce back when they meet in an SEC game Saturday at Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (4-9, 3-3 SEC) had a six-point lead at Georgia with two minutes remaining Wednesday night. But Kentucky didn't score again and the Bulldogs scored the final seven points, winning 63-62 on a last-second layup by P.J. Horne.
"We should have won the game," Wildcats coach John Calipari said after his team lost its third straight. "I'm discouraged."
Kentucky had a key turnover and a missed front end of a one-and-one along with the defensive breakdown at the end of the game.
"We basically just gave the game away, which is tough," said Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 12 points off the bench. "We've got to be the aggressor. We kind of get pushed on a little too much. We get hit and react instead of being proactive and hitting them first."
The game against LSU (10-3, 5-2) is the only one in the next five for the Wildcats that is not against a ranked team.
"We better start playing better," Calipari said. "It's not getting any easier. Every game from here on, really hard, so we're going to have to step on the gas."
The Tigers couldn't find the gas pedal at all in a 105-75 home loss to No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide made 12 3-pointers in the first 13 minutes, John Petty II made his first six 3-pointers and Alabama finished with an SEC-record 23 3-pointers.
"Give Alabama a ton of credit, they were ready to go," LSU coach Will Wade said. "Petty hit those first four or five threes before we got settled in the game. They played with great enthusiasm and I didn't have us as ready as we needed to be."
LSU entered the game with a four-game winning streak and had a chance to tie the league-leading Tide, but instead allowed the most points in Wade's four seasons as head coach.
"We tried everything (on defense), they were just making threes," said Cameron Thomas, who led the Tigers with 21 points. "We definitely didn't put our best foot forward. We have to go back and work on our defense."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilkinson
|13
|21.2
|4.9
|3.6
|0.8
|1.20
|0.50
|0.3
|78.1
|33.3
|72.2
|2.1
|1.5
|T. Watford
|12
|33.3
|18.1
|7.1
|3.7
|1.20
|0.40
|3.1
|50.7
|38.5
|75.0
|1.8
|5.3
|C. Thomas
|13
|30.2
|22.0
|2.7
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|2.2
|41.5
|29.9
|90.4
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Smart
|12
|33.8
|14.9
|3.8
|4.0
|1.30
|0.10
|2.8
|48.5
|46.4
|73.9
|0.3
|3.5
|B. Penn-Johnson
|5
|3.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|S. O'Neal
|6
|15.2
|3.5
|5.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.7
|43.8
|25.0
|41.7
|0.8
|4.2
|C. Manning Jr.
|6
|17.8
|4.2
|3.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|41.4
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|9
|16.8
|2.6
|3.8
|0.4
|1.20
|0.90
|0.6
|68.8
|0.0
|25.0
|2
|1.8
|A. Hyatt
|11
|11.7
|3.9
|2.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|23.1
|72.7
|0.9
|1.5
|J. Gray
|3
|4.7
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|E. Gaines
|13
|13.3
|2.5
|1.3
|1.0
|1.20
|0.20
|1.3
|21.6
|20.0
|59.1
|0.2
|1.1
|B. Egemo
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|3
|3.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Days
|13
|26.7
|12.9
|8.2
|0.5
|1.40
|0.20
|1.4
|55.4
|39.0
|75.0
|2.8
|5.5
|J. Cook
|12
|8.8
|3.5
|0.9
|0.9
|0.90
|0.00
|0.8
|48.1
|57.1
|80.0
|0.1
|0.8
|Total
|13
|0.0
|85.2
|41.5
|12.6
|9.50
|2.40
|13.5
|48.0
|35.2
|76.3
|11.8
|27.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Welch
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Ware
|12
|13
|1.7
|3.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.70
|1.0
|37.5
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|2.1
|J. Toppin
|13
|15.2
|4.7
|3.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|45.3
|0.0
|81.3
|1
|2.2
|O. Sarr
|13
|25.5
|10.0
|6.1
|1.2
|0.40
|1.20
|1.8
|47.5
|33.3
|71.1
|2
|4.1
|Z. Payne
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Mintz
|13
|28.8
|9.5
|3.3
|2.5
|1.10
|0.10
|2.0
|38.1
|32.2
|60.0
|1
|2.3
|I. Jackson
|13
|20.6
|6.5
|6.4
|0.7
|0.70
|3.20
|1.7
|48.4
|0.0
|67.6
|2.4
|4
|C. Fletcher
|6
|8.7
|2.2
|2.2
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.3
|54.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.7
|T. Clarke
|7
|31.1
|10.7
|3.0
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|3.0
|43.1
|22.7
|47.1
|0.9
|2.1
|B. Canada
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Brooks Jr.
|4
|22.8
|10.5
|4.8
|1.5
|1.00
|1.00
|1.5
|48.6
|14.3
|87.5
|2.5
|2.3
|B. Boston Jr.
|13
|30.2
|12.0
|5.4
|1.2
|1.50
|0.20
|1.8
|36.6
|16.3
|75.6
|1.9
|3.5
|D. Askew
|13
|30
|7.5
|2.8
|2.8
|1.10
|0.30
|2.5
|36.9
|30.0
|78.8
|0.5
|2.2
|D. Allen
|10
|17.4
|6.9
|2.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|1.1
|44.2
|44.7
|66.7
|0.3
|2
|Total
|13
|0.0
|67.0
|41.6
|11.1
|6.70
|6.30
|15.3
|41.9
|28.4
|69.6
|13.0
|25.8
