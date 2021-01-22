No. 24 UCLA faces Stanford, aiming to stay perfect in Pac-12
No. 24 UCLA takes its perfect Pac-12 Conference record and seven-game winning streak to Santa Cruz, Calif., where the Bruins face Stanford on Saturday.
UCLA (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) survived with a 61-57 win on Thursday at Cal to match the program's best conference start in 38 years. The 1982-83 team won nine straight in the former Pac-10 before its first loss.
The 61 points Thursday marked the first time the Bruins scored fewer than 81 since a 65-62 victory over Colorado on Jan. 2. It was their lowest output since notching just 57 points in the season-opening loss at San Diego State.
"Our defense won the game for us," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in his postgame teleconference. "My dad in Cincinnati right now, I just hope he's not being rushed to the hospital with some of the turnovers we had."
The Bruins committed 14 giveaways on Thursday. Point guard Tyger Campbell lost possession three times in a trying first half that UCLA ended trailing 36-32.
Thursday marked the second consecutive game in which the Bruins had to rally from a halftime deficit, as they came from down 10 to beat Washington 81-76 on Jan. 16.
The 57 points allowed were the fewest by a UCLA foe since San Diego managed only 56 on Dec. 9. The Bruins also gave up just 56 points in a 20-point blowout of the Golden Bears on Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.
Cronin credited his team's defensive adjustments in the second half on Thursday, which included holding Cal to 3-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. The Golden Bears opened hitting a blistering 7 of 12 in the first half.
Stanford (8-5, 4-3) comes into the Saturday matchup shooting just 31.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc on the season.
The Cardinal instead rely on the interior play of forward Oscar da Silva -- who is hitting 61.5 percent of his shots and producing 19.3 points per game -- to complement their often stingy defense.
Stanford is holding opponents to 68.2 points per game and 43.2 percent shooting from 2-point territory, one of the best marks in the country. The Cardinal's defense wasn't as effective over the past two games, however, giving up 79 and 77 points, respectively, in 14- and 13-point losses at Utah and at Colorado.
The road sweep leaves Stanford with significant ground to make up on conference-leading UCLA, just one series removed from tipping off the weekend only a game behind the Bruins.
Stanford was without Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones at Colorado, and Daejon Davis was limited to 23 minutes.
"You're starting (without) three very, very good, individual defenders," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "That's going to make it a little bit more challenging, because they have the ability to cover space -- whether it's on the basketball, so the weak side doesn't have to help as much, or if they are on the weak side, they can also get (to the ball) and close out to 3-point shooters."
Those absences could again loom on the Stanford defensive end: Stadium reported that Davis and Ziaire Williams would both be out of the lineup Thursday against Southern California. The game was postponed at the last minute due to a positive COVID-19 in USC's program.
The uncertainty of Stanford's roster makeup for Saturday complicates defending a balanced Bruins offense. UCLA features five players averaging double-figure scoring. A sixth, forward Chris Smith, sustained a season-ending ACL injury Dec. 31.
Two of them -- Cody Riley and Jules Bernard -- led the way at Cal with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Johnny Juzang, who has recent performances of 16 points at Arizona and 17 vs. Washington State, scored nine on Thursday.
After the USC game's postponement, Saturday marks Stanford's first game at its temporary home in Santa Cruz since Jan. 9. The Cardinal are playing 50 miles from campus due to Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Stong
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|8
|28.1
|12.6
|6.4
|2.0
|0.90
|0.50
|2.5
|43.8
|50.0
|79.4
|1.6
|4.8
|D. Singleton
|14
|18.4
|5.1
|1.4
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|46.2
|51.2
|100.0
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Riley
|14
|21.3
|10.7
|6.0
|1.4
|0.40
|0.30
|2.0
|55.9
|0.0
|70.6
|1.9
|4.1
|K. Nwuba
|5
|4.2
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|J. Kyman
|14
|12.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|36.7
|29.6
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Juzang
|10
|27.4
|10.9
|2.7
|1.4
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|38.8
|31.1
|90.5
|1
|1.7
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|14
|34.6
|12.8
|5.9
|1.4
|1.10
|0.50
|1.2
|48.5
|44.2
|65.3
|1.6
|4.2
|J. Hill
|12
|19.1
|7.3
|6.4
|1.2
|0.20
|1.20
|1.3
|55.8
|0.0
|66.7
|2.1
|4.3
|L. Cremonesi
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Clark
|13
|5.4
|1.6
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|T. Campbell
|14
|34
|11.6
|2.9
|6.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.9
|44.9
|30.3
|73.7
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Bernard
|14
|27.4
|10.4
|5.4
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.2
|47.4
|39.5
|79.6
|1.6
|3.8
|Total
|14
|0.0
|76.6
|40.4
|15.1
|4.90
|2.70
|11.3
|46.6
|38.6
|73.8
|11.3
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. da Silva
|13
|31.5
|19.3
|7.3
|2.3
|0.60
|0.90
|2.8
|61.5
|38.1
|73.5
|2.3
|5
|B. Wills
|9
|28.1
|9.3
|4.3
|2.6
|1.20
|0.40
|2.3
|55.7
|20.0
|42.9
|0.6
|3.8
|Z. Williams
|13
|30.5
|12.5
|5.7
|2.8
|1.10
|0.60
|3.5
|36.7
|32.1
|83.7
|0.8
|4.9
|N. Taitz
|13
|15
|2.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|28.6
|20.8
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|M. O'Connell
|11
|17.7
|4.0
|2.3
|1.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|38.9
|30.8
|92.3
|0.5
|1.7
|M. Murrell
|10
|6.7
|2.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|57.1
|33.3
|100.0
|0.2
|0.5
|L. Kisunas
|12
|7.2
|1.1
|1.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.8
|41.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0.6
|1.3
|J. Keefe
|13
|8.6
|1.5
|2.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|29.4
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|1.7
|S. Jones
|12
|28
|7.2
|3.9
|1.0
|1.50
|0.80
|1.0
|40.3
|36.5
|60.0
|1
|2.9
|K. Fitzmorris
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Delaire
|10
|22.3
|10.3
|5.1
|0.7
|0.80
|0.50
|1.6
|46.3
|27.3
|80.0
|1.2
|3.9
|D. Davis
|7
|29.9
|13.1
|4.1
|3.0
|1.40
|0.00
|2.3
|41.4
|30.8
|78.8
|0.9
|3.3
|S. Beskind
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|N. Begovich
|1
|3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Begovich
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Angel
|8
|11.5
|2.4
|1.1
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|35.0
|10.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|Total
|13
|0.0
|72.4
|40.6
|12.5
|7.10
|3.90
|15.8
|45.4
|31.1
|73.0
|9.5
|27.9
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0