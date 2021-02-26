No. 3 Michigan aims to continue torrid stretch vs. Indiana
No. 3 Michigan will look to continue its late-season run toward a Big Ten championship when it visits Indiana on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.
The Wolverines (17-1, 12-1 Big Ten) won their sixth straight game on Thursday night with a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa. Franz Wagner finished with 21 points and also dished four of Michigan's 13 assists.
"Franz has always been the type of guy who loves getting into the gym, working on his game, never made excuses for himself," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "He's accepted it and he's gotten better and better with it. And I'm not surprised. When someone works on it, good things happen."
Michigan has been balanced on offense all season, with Wagner (12.2 ppg), Isaiah Livers (14.4 ppg) and Hunter Dickinson (14.9 ppg) all averaging in double figures in scoring.
A two-week COVID-19 pause earlier this month hasn't impacted Michigan's offensive efficiency. Howard said the players deserve the credit for how well the Wolverines played since the break. Michigan has won four in a row since the COVID-19 pause, with three of the wins coming against ranked teams.
"We live by family being a part of the culture, being all-in, accountability, sacrifice, discipline," Howard said. "Those things have translated to the players and they've accepted that. It's based on what the culture is all about here at Michigan."
Indiana (12-11, 7-9) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak in its home finale. The Hoosiers have gone 6-5 at home this season and 4-5 at home in Big Ten play.
On Wednesday night, Indiana was unable to hold an early 15-point lead in a 74-63 loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half and were outscored 39-32 in the final 20 minutes.
"It's the first time all season long our team has really looked fractured where we didn't know how to compete, what to do," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "And that goes back to me, I have to figure this out and get our team back up off the mat here because we have a big finish. We have a lot of things at stake. We have a lot of things right in front of us. We've worked very hard to get right there."
Indiana's defense has struggled of late, allowing an average of 75.6 points over its last five games. It won't get any easier facing a high-powered Michigan offense that's averaging 79.2 points per game.
Trayce Jackson-Davis (20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds) has been Indiana's most consistent player, posting 10 double-doubles on the season. But the Hoosiers need more production in the backcourt, particularly at the point guard spot, where starter Rob Phinisee and backup Khristian Lander were held scoreless at Rutgers.
"At the end of the day it's not just one position," Miller said. "We've got to get much more contributions from a lot of guys right now."
It will be Senior Day for Indiana guard Al Durham, who is averaging 11.5 points per game and coming off a 20-point game against Rutgers.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wilson
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Williams II
|15
|7.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|34.4
|8.3
|46.7
|0.4
|2.1
|F. Wagner
|18
|30.4
|12.9
|6.4
|3.1
|1.30
|1.00
|1.3
|52.8
|37.9
|81.6
|0.6
|5.8
|B. Wade
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|18
|30.6
|8.4
|2.8
|5.3
|0.50
|0.00
|2.3
|44.9
|46.5
|78.8
|0.3
|2.5
|A. Nunez
|8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|I. Livers
|18
|32.3
|14.4
|5.9
|2.3
|0.50
|0.90
|1.3
|48.4
|44.8
|86.7
|1
|4.9
|B. Johns Jr.
|18
|10.6
|4.1
|2.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|1.1
|56.0
|50.0
|80.0
|1
|1.2
|Z. Jackson
|11
|5.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|15.8
|0.0
|57.1
|0.1
|0.5
|J. Howard
|9
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|50.0
|40.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Faulds
|6
|3.2
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.2
|H. Dickinson
|18
|25.5
|14.9
|7.8
|0.9
|0.30
|1.70
|1.9
|62.6
|0.0
|76.4
|2.6
|5.2
|A. Davis
|13
|11.7
|6.0
|2.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|70.0
|0.0
|61.5
|1.3
|1.5
|C. Brown Jr.
|18
|19.9
|8.4
|3.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|0.9
|49.1
|41.9
|63.2
|0.8
|2.3
|E. Brooks
|17
|31
|8.9
|3.2
|3.2
|1.10
|0.40
|1.4
|40.3
|36.7
|92.6
|0.4
|2.8
|C. Baird
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|79.2
|41.4
|16.6
|4.30
|4.80
|11.8
|50.0
|39.1
|76.8
|9.4
|29.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Thompson
|23
|28.6
|9.6
|6.5
|1.3
|1.10
|1.20
|1.1
|52.7
|23.1
|61.2
|2.1
|4.3
|M. Shipp
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Phinisee
|23
|26
|6.7
|2.0
|2.7
|0.70
|0.40
|1.4
|34.8
|27.6
|65.0
|0.1
|1.8
|A. Leal
|17
|12.7
|1.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|37.0
|36.0
|60.0
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Lander
|23
|9.4
|1.8
|0.7
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|21.4
|28.2
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Jackson-Davis
|23
|34.3
|20.3
|9.5
|1.4
|0.60
|1.50
|2.3
|53.2
|0.0
|66.7
|3.3
|6.2
|J. Hunter
|21
|17.7
|6.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|43.1
|38.6
|50.0
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Geronimo
|17
|7.5
|2.4
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|62.1
|44.4
|8.3
|0.5
|1.2
|T. Galloway
|21
|20.2
|3.9
|1.8
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.9
|42.1
|17.9
|70.6
|0.5
|1.3
|A. Franklin
|21
|30.1
|11.6
|4.2
|2.2
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|43.5
|45.0
|74.1
|0.6
|3.7
|A. Durham
|22
|33
|11.5
|3.3
|2.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|39.2
|39.5
|77.8
|0.4
|2.9
|N. Childress
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Bybee
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|72.1
|38.3
|14.4
|5.80
|3.80
|12.3
|44.4
|35.0
|66.5
|9.2
|26.1
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0161.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0