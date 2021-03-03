No. 18 Texas Tech, Iowa State match up in Big 12 battle
A team on the rise and a team simply trying to salvage something from an abysmal season collide Thursday night when Iowa State visits 18th-ranked Texas Tech.
The teams come into the middle game of a three-game makeup stretch from different directions after Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) won their second game in a row after clamping down on defense to cruise past TCU 69-49 on Tuesday. That same night, Iowa State's nightmarish season continued with an 81-67 home loss to 15th-ranked Texas, dropping the Cyclones to 2-19 (0-16 Big 12).
Now, with the Big 12 Tournament a week away, both teams are looking for different kinds of footholds.
"I think we understand the last two games our backs were against the wall a little bit," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said after his team smothered the Horned Frogs, limiting them to 38.8 percent shooting overall and 4-for-17 from 3-point territory. "I thought the guys played their best basketball when we needed them to play their best basketball."
That performance was needed on a night when the Red Raider offense misfired at times but got rescued by a big night from Kyler Edwards.
With leading scorer Mac McClung handcuffed by early foul trouble and uncharacteristic ineffectiveness, he contributed a season-low four points and hoisted only four field-goal attempts. Edwards picked up the slack with 17 of his 20 points in the first half and finished the night 7-of-8 shooting, bolstered by 4-of-5 accuracy from outside the 3-point arc.
"I think I've been shooting the ball well the last five games," Edwards said. Over that span, he is 15-for-28 from the field overall and 7-for-13 from 3-point range. "Me just knowing that, and having confidence in myself, and my teammates giving me confidence, that's just giving it to me right there."
Texas Tech's confidence was a shared experience vs. TCU: 22 of 29 made field goals came on assists, with McClung (six), Edwards (four) and Marcus Santos-Silva (four) accounting for 14.
Iowa State delivered a similar ratio (18 of 26) in its latest loss to Texas, but 14 turnovers plagued the Cyclones in a first half when they fell behind the Longhorns 38-28.
Iowa State got a big night from Jalen Coleman-Lands, who logged 22 points. Javan Johnson was also solid with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. The second half was cleaner, with only three more giveaways, but the first-half damage was too much.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 2-19
|66.2 PPG
|34.2 RPG
|11.7 APG
|18 Texas Tech 16-8
|73.0 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Young
|19
|26.2
|10.5
|4.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.70
|1.5
|51.5
|0.0
|88.9
|1.8
|2.8
|J. Walker
|19
|18.3
|3.1
|2.8
|1.5
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|34.9
|30.0
|75.0
|0.2
|2.6
|E. Steyer
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Schuster
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|18
|28.9
|10.0
|4.1
|2.7
|0.40
|1.10
|2.3
|41.7
|28.8
|78.6
|0.6
|3.4
|N. Jenkins
|9
|5.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Jackson
|13
|27.7
|5.4
|3.0
|1.2
|1.40
|0.20
|0.6
|33.8
|27.8
|62.5
|0.5
|2.5
|T. Harris
|21
|22
|7.3
|1.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|37.1
|33.3
|82.4
|0.3
|1.2
|X. Foster
|7
|7.7
|4.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|62.5
|75.0
|71.4
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Dubar
|14
|14.8
|2.6
|2.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|1.2
|36.8
|30.0
|46.2
|0.9
|1.5
|G. Conditt IV
|21
|13.3
|2.4
|3.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.90
|1.1
|41.8
|0.0
|30.8
|1.3
|2.3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|20
|32.3
|14.1
|3.9
|1.2
|0.80
|0.10
|2.1
|44.6
|40.0
|86.2
|1.1
|2.8
|C. Boothe
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Bolton
|20
|33.6
|15.4
|4.9
|3.9
|1.30
|0.20
|3.3
|45.5
|31.3
|83.8
|0.4
|4.5
|D. Blackwell
|10
|10
|1.8
|0.6
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|21.1
|14.3
|69.2
|0
|0.6
|Total
|21
|0.0
|66.2
|34.2
|11.7
|6.50
|3.40
|15.1
|42.6
|32.9
|77.5
|8.2
|23.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|24
|8.8
|2.6
|2.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|0.2
|57.5
|28.6
|56.0
|0.8
|1.7
|T. Shannon Jr.
|23
|25.8
|12.6
|4.4
|1.2
|1.20
|0.10
|1.4
|45.5
|30.3
|77.8
|1.3
|3.2
|M. Santos-Silva
|24
|23.5
|8.3
|6.5
|1.3
|0.80
|1.10
|1.5
|54.5
|0.0
|54.5
|3
|3.5
|M. Peavy
|24
|20.3
|5.5
|3.1
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|45.4
|0.0
|45.5
|2
|1.2
|C. Nadolny
|19
|8.6
|1.8
|0.9
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|30.8
|63.2
|0.1
|0.8
|K. McCullar
|15
|30.2
|10.5
|6.5
|2.1
|1.70
|0.90
|1.5
|43.0
|31.3
|73.1
|1.7
|4.8
|M. McClung
|24
|30.5
|16.3
|2.8
|2.4
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|42.1
|33.3
|81.4
|0.4
|2.3
|V. Goldin
|8
|5
|2.4
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|K. Edwards
|24
|30.4
|9.8
|4.7
|2.8
|0.90
|0.50
|1.1
|39.9
|40.6
|79.4
|0.4
|4.3
|J. Burton
|21
|19.9
|4.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|39.8
|33.3
|73.7
|0.8
|1.2
|A. Benson
|17
|5.1
|1.3
|0.7
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|61.5
|71.4
|11.1
|0.3
|0.4
|C. Agbo
|18
|6.2
|1.9
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|37.5
|30.0
|55.6
|0.4
|0.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|73.0
|37.9
|13.1
|7.00
|4.10
|11.0
|43.8
|33.9
|71.8
|11.9
|23.6
