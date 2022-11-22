Wisconsin faces Dayton, looks to stay unbeaten
Wisconsin and Dayton will look to continue their strong starts when they meet in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The Badgers (3-0) are coming off a 56-45 victory over winless Green Bay on Nov. 15 in Madison, Wis., in a game that marked their third straight double-digit win.
Dayton (3-1) posted a 60-51 win over visiting Robert Morris on Saturday after suffering its first loss of the season at UNLV on Nov. 15. The defeat knocked the then-No. 21 Flyers out of the AP Top 25.
The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to play the victor of No. 3 Kansas and NC State on Thursday morning, with the losers meeting in the consolation bracket that afternoon.
With 11 points, Jordan Davis was Wisconsin's lone double-digit scorer against Green Bay. The Badgers shot an abysmal 16 for 53 (30.2 percent) from the field, including 8 for 19 (42.1 percent) from 3-point range.
Wisconsin outrebounded the Phoenix 45-22 while holding Green Bay to 34.1 percent shooting from the field, including a dreadful 2 for 14 from beyond the arc.
Tyler Wahl averages a team-high 14.7 points and 8 rebounds, while Chucky Hepburn averages 11 points, 4 rebounds and a team-high 3.7 assists per game. Davis averages 10 points and 4 rebounds per game, with Steven Crowl adding 10 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
"I think everyone on this team is capable of stepping on the floor and bringing positive outcomes to the game," Davis said. "We have a deep bench, and our top two scorers weren't scoring tonight, so we had to look to other guys."
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds against Robert Morris, while Mustapha Amzil added 12 points and Toumani Camara finished with a double-double -- 11 points and 14 rebounds.
"For the first 12-13 minutes, we were really good, then we got out of rhythm offensively. We had a lull," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "One of our strengths has to be that we maintain consistency."
Holmes averages a team-high 13.3 points and 6 rebounds per game, while Amzil contributes 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds and Kobe Elvis chips in 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Camara averages 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 points.
Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Holmes II
|4
|34.3
|13.3
|6.0
|3.0
|1.00
|2.80
|2.0
|54.3
|50.0
|60.9
|2
|4
|M. Amzil
|4
|27
|11.3
|5.3
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.3
|50.0
|33.3
|88.9
|1.8
|3.5
|K. Elvis
|4
|33.8
|11.3
|4.5
|3.3
|0.80
|0.00
|3.0
|36.2
|26.1
|55.6
|0.5
|4
|M. Sharavjamts
|4
|25.3
|10.3
|2.8
|2.3
|0.80
|0.00
|2.3
|46.2
|47.6
|100.0
|0
|2.8
|T. Camara
|4
|28.8
|7.3
|12.3
|1.8
|1.50
|0.80
|1.5
|50.0
|14.3
|33.3
|3.3
|9
|R. Blakney
|4
|27.8
|7.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.80
|0.50
|2.0
|34.8
|15.4
|83.3
|1.3
|1.8
|K. Brea
|1
|25
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|25.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Smith
|1
|21
|5.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|3
|Z. Nwokeji
|4
|7.5
|1.8
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.8
|25.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.8
|1.8
|R. Amaefule
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Hatkevich
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Locklear
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Schuler
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Uhl
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|64.8
|42.5
|14.3
|5.80
|4.30
|14.3
|41.8
|29.5
|69.5
|10.3
|29.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|3
|28
|14.7
|8.0
|1.3
|1.70
|0.30
|3.0
|37.1
|16.7
|77.3
|2
|6
|C. Hepburn
|3
|29
|11.0
|4.0
|3.7
|1.70
|0.00
|1.7
|32.4
|30.8
|71.4
|1
|3
|S. Crowl
|3
|29
|10.0
|7.7
|1.3
|0.00
|2.00
|1.7
|45.0
|44.4
|66.7
|2
|5.7
|J. Davis
|3
|26.3
|10.0
|4.0
|0.3
|1.00
|0.30
|0.3
|45.8
|36.4
|66.7
|1.7
|2.3
|M. Klesmit
|3
|28
|6.7
|4.0
|0.7
|1.30
|0.00
|0.7
|41.7
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|3.7
|C. Essegian
|3
|14.7
|5.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|38.5
|57.1
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|R. Candelino
|1
|1
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Ilver
|2
|9.5
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|1.5
|C. Gilmore
|3
|14.7
|3.0
|3.0
|0.7
|1.30
|0.30
|0.7
|44.4
|100.0
|0.0
|1.3
|1.7
|I. Lindsey
|3
|4.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Neath
|3
|9.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Gard
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Hodges
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. McGee
|3
|5.3
|0.0
|0.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Taphorn
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|67.0
|40.7
|10.3
|8.30
|3.30
|11.0
|39.5
|38.5
|73.3
|10.3
|27.7
