No. 4 Alabama riding momentum into meeting with streaking Memphis
No. 4 Alabama riding momentum into meeting with streaking Memphis
Following a big 71-65 comeback win over top-ranked Houston, No. 4 Alabama will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it faces Memphis Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The Crimson Tide (8-1) rallied from 15 points down in the second half to upset the Cougars on the road behind the play of Noah Clowney (16 points, 11 rebounds), Jaden Bradley (12 points, four assists) and Mark Sears (11 points).
Alabama's defense was also outstanding, limiting Houston to just three made field goals in the last eight-plus minutes of the game.
With the victory, the Crimson Tide became the first team to defeat two different No. 1 teams before January since the 1965-66 season when Duke accomplished the feat. Alabama captured a 103-101 quadruple-overtime win over then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
"This is one of those character wins that shows that our guys are going to keep fighting no matter what the score is," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "We could have easily given up down 15. The start of the second half wasn't great. We kind of made some changes with the bench guys, hung in there, kept clawing away at the lead, finally were able to take the lead and then were able to pull away from them."
Despite being held to a season-low eight points (0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 5 from the 3-point line) in the win over Houston, Brandon Miller remains the Tide leader in minutes (33.4), points (17.9) and rebounds (8.4) per game.
Sears (14.4 points per game, 3.3 assists per game), Clowney (9.4 ppg, 8.3 rebounds per game), Bradley (8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg), Nimari Burnett (7.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Charles Bediako (5.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) have also played major roles for an Alabama team that enters its matchup with Memphis averaging 83.6 points per game.
The Tigers (8-2) roll into the matchup with the Tide riding a six-game winning streak following an impressive 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn in Atlanta on Saturday.
Kendric Davis, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds in the victory over Auburn. DeAndre Williams (16 points, team-high 11 rebounds), Alex Lomax (13 points, four boards) and Keonte Kennedy (nine points, three rebounds) also played key roles in the upset, as did Memphis' scrappy defense.
The Tigers limited Auburn to 38.1 percent shooting from the field (24 of 63) and 25 percent from behind the arc (6 of 24).
"We know this was a big win over us," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Auburn is a tough, tough, tough team. Physically, they're No. 1 at protecting the rim with blocks, and we knew what it was going to be like to come in here. We wanted to be the tougher team mentally and physically because you know how hard coach (Bruce) Pearl's teams are going to play."
Seven different players have started for Hardaway through Memphis' first 10 games. Davis (18.4 ppg) and Williams (14.3 ppg) are the Tigers' top two scorers. Williams is also the team's leading rebounder (7.7 rpg).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Davis
|10
|32.6
|18.4
|4.2
|4.9
|1.70
|0.20
|3.4
|38.8
|31.4
|89.3
|0.5
|3.7
|D. Williams
|10
|27.6
|14.3
|7.7
|3.0
|1.30
|1.10
|1.9
|56.4
|35.7
|68.6
|2.8
|4.9
|A. Lomax
|10
|29.8
|8.4
|4.4
|3.5
|3.00
|0.10
|2.2
|44.8
|23.1
|80.8
|0.6
|3.8
|K. Kennedy
|10
|21.7
|8.1
|2.8
|0.6
|0.90
|0.30
|0.7
|42.9
|28.9
|57.1
|1.2
|1.6
|M. Dandridge
|10
|14.7
|6.1
|3.6
|0.6
|0.70
|1.00
|1.6
|53.7
|0.0
|77.3
|1.1
|2.5
|J. Hardaway
|10
|17.7
|6.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|37.7
|34.4
|57.1
|0.5
|0.9
|C. Lawson
|10
|20.2
|5.5
|4.5
|0.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|57.5
|33.3
|50.0
|1.7
|2.8
|E. McCadden
|10
|16.3
|3.9
|2.5
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|47.1
|40.0
|30.0
|0.8
|1.7
|J. Lawson
|7
|14.3
|3.3
|1.1
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|1.3
|46.7
|50.0
|75.0
|0
|1.1
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|10
|8.4
|1.3
|1.6
|0.2
|0.00
|1.20
|0.2
|75.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.4
|1.2
|Total
|10
|0.0
|74.4
|40.7
|15.6
|9.10
|4.60
|13.7
|46.3
|32.8
|72.6
|11.7
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Miller
|9
|33.4
|17.9
|8.4
|1.7
|0.60
|0.90
|1.9
|37.9
|42.9
|81.6
|2.7
|5.8
|M. Sears
|9
|31.8
|14.4
|4.6
|3.3
|0.40
|0.10
|2.6
|43.6
|44.4
|75.0
|0.7
|3.9
|N. Clowney
|9
|22.8
|9.4
|8.3
|1.1
|0.80
|1.30
|1.9
|47.8
|26.5
|52.2
|2.3
|6
|J. Bradley
|9
|22.1
|8.2
|3.3
|3.0
|0.80
|0.00
|1.8
|53.1
|66.7
|66.7
|0.6
|2.8
|N. Burnett
|9
|18.8
|7.9
|2.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|1.7
|42.2
|34.5
|74.2
|0.9
|1.4
|R. Griffen
|9
|16.8
|6.6
|3.2
|0.2
|0.90
|0.10
|0.7
|37.3
|26.5
|80.0
|1.1
|2.1
|J. Quinerly
|7
|19
|6.3
|2.6
|4.0
|0.60
|0.00
|2.7
|29.1
|26.1
|66.7
|0.3
|2.3
|N. Gurley
|9
|19.1
|5.7
|3.7
|1.0
|0.20
|0.40
|1.6
|40.0
|28.0
|72.7
|1
|2.7
|C. Bediako
|9
|21
|5.2
|6.7
|0.8
|0.60
|2.10
|0.6
|61.8
|0.0
|35.7
|3.2
|3.4
|D. Heard
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|N. Pringle
|9
|6.4
|1.0
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.4
|80.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.1
|A. Cottrell
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Quinerly
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|D. Miles
|3
|5.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Scharnowski
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|9
|0.0
|82.1
|53.4
|15.2
|5.70
|6.00
|16.2
|42.2
|34.7
|69.8
|16.2
|33.3
-
BETHEL
UTM16
26
1st 9:37
-
MLC
NEOM0
0
1:05pm
-
LON
STFR0
0135 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
COPP
GW0
0158 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
VMI
AMER0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FUR
NCST0
0156 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
CIT
UNC0
0144.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DART
BU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
EDWWAT
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
RICH0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
LOW
URI0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MRSH
UNCG0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LSU0
0140 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
PRIN
IONA0
0146.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SOU
XAV0
0154 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm FS1
-
STONEH
BC0
0137.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SPU
HART0
0126.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
AICAG
UTVA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHST
MURR0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
EWU
TTU0
0134 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
HOW0
0153 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
LINMO
SIU0
0
8:00pm
-
MHB
TXST0
0
8:00pm
-
MVSU
WICH0
0127 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
UIC0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USM
LAM0
0138 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GB
STTHMN0
0137 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TXCC
9ARIZ0
0165 O/U
-25
8:30pm
-
SCUP
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
CSSTA
UOP0
0
9:00pm
-
HYNS
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
MEM
4ALA0
0152 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UNO
BSU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm
-
UTSA
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm
-
PRST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CP
WASH0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm