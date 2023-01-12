No. 4 Alabama confident ahead of clash with LSU
No. 4 Alabama has its sights set on winning the SEC championship, while LSU is just trying to find its way under first-year head coach Matt McMahon as it faces the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) faced its biggest conference test to date when it visited No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday night and prevailed 84-69.
"Tough road win," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "Our guys showed that they've got some toughness, character and some grit.
"Couldn't be more proud of them. Continue to get better every game. We've just got to keep getting a little bit better every game, staying in this hunt for the SEC championship."
The victory was Alabama's third on the road against a ranked team, joining wins against No. 1 Houston and then-No. 21 Mississippi State.
"After we beat Houston at Houston, I think our guys had some confidence they could win anywhere," Oats said. "We've been good in tough games. ... I thought our schedule in the nonconference really prepared us."
Alabama went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half and a 13-0 run late to take command. The Tide scored 19 of the game's final 25 points.
Brandon Miller entered the game as the top scorer in the SEC (19.1) points per game, didn't attempt a shot in a scoreless first half and yet finished with 14 points. Noah Clowney added 15 and Mark Sears led the way with a game-high 26 points.
"He always comes ready to play," Oats said of Sears. "We needed somebody to score the ball, and he was scoring for us. Sears can make shots. We need him to shoot it."
LSU (12-4, 1-3) was 11-1 against a relatively soft pre-conference schedule and upset Arkansas in its SEC opener. But the Tigers have lost their last three and have struggled offensively.
They were outscored by visiting Florida 42-28 in the second half of a 67-56 loss on Tuesday.
"We have to re-evaluate how we can get some higher-quality looks that we're more capable of making," McMahon said after LSU shot 29 percent (9-of-31) from the floor in the second half, missing all 11 of its 3-pointers. "Our last two games we have 31 turnovers, and that's just not going to give us a chance."
Florida scored 23 points off LSU's 16 turnovers. The Gators outscored the Tigers 24-13 at the foul line.
"Our ability to protect the paint was not effective, and I think that shows in the free-throw line," McMahon said.
KJ Williams scored a game-high 23 points, but he was the only LSU scorer in double figures.
"As a team we have to come together," Williams said. "Come in and talk about whatever and get through whatever as a team instead of wandering off as one and having small groups. Our leaders, me as well, have to come in and help the team to build it to where, when we are down, can put that to the side and keep playing and pushing through adversity."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Jaden Bradley makes three point jump shot
|22-59
|0:05
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|0:05
|Adam Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:05
|Nick Pringle personal foul (Adam Miller draws the foul)
|0:18
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|0:18
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:18
|+1
|Nick Pringle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-56
|0:18
|Shawn Phillips shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|0:21
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|0:23
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|0:27
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|0:29
|Dom Welch misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|0:36
|Adam Miller misses two point layup
|0:45
|Jaden Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Shawn Phillips steals)
|0:56
|+2
|Shawn Phillips makes two point dunk (Justice Williams assists)
|22-55
|1:02
|Justice Williams defensive rebound
|1:04
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|KJ Williams personal foul (Noah Clowney draws the foul)
|1:25
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|1:27
|KJ Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:53
|+3
|Rylan Griffen makes three point jump shot (Nick Pringle assists)
|20-55
|2:10
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Williams assists)
|20-52
|2:31
|+3
|Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|18-52
|2:44
|Rylan Griffen offensive rebound
|2:46
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|+3
|Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Jalen Reed assists)
|18-49
|3:28
|+1
|Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-49
|3:28
|+1
|Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-48
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:28
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|3:34
|Shawn Phillips turnover (lost ball) (Mark Sears steals)
|3:59
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot
|15-47
|4:06
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|4:08
|KJ Williams misses two point layup
|4:19
|Shawn Phillips defensive rebound
|4:21
|Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|+1
|Adam Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-44
|4:34
|Adam Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:34
|Mark Sears shooting foul (Adam Miller draws the foul)
|4:46
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Trae Hannibal draws the foul)
|4:47
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|4:49
|Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|4:59
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|+3
|Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot
|14-44
|5:32
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|5:32
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:32
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:32
|Noah Gurley shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|5:57
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|14-41
|6:05
|Jalen Reed personal foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|6:22
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|6:24
|Trae Hannibal misses two point jump shot
|6:44
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|6:44
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:44
|TV timeout
|6:44
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Charles Bediako draws the foul)
|6:44
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point layup (Mark Sears assists)
|14-38
|6:49
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|6:51
|Derek Fountain misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|+2
|Mark Sears makes two point layup
|14-36
|7:22
|KJ Williams turnover (bad pass) (Mark Sears steals)
|7:44
|+3
|Dom Welch makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|14-34
|7:52
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|14-31
|8:16
|+2
|Brandon Miller makes two point jump shot
|11-31
|8:23
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|8:25
|KJ Williams misses two point layup
|8:42
|Adam Miller defensive rebound
|8:44
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|8:45
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|8:47
|Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|8:55
|Derek Fountain misses two point layup
|9:09
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|9:10
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|11-29
|9:19
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|9:21
|Justice Williams misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|11-26
|9:53
|Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|9:55
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Brandon Miller offensive rebound
|10:01
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Derek Fountain turnover (out of bounds)
|10:05
|Jaden Bradley turnover (lost ball) (Derek Fountain steals)
|10:28
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point jump shot
|11-23
|10:55
|+2
|Brandon Miller makes two point layup
|9-23
|11:06
|Dom Welch defensive rebound
|11:08
|KJ Williams misses two point layup
|11:11
|Tigers offensive rebound
|11:13
|Tyrell Ward misses two point layup
|11:14
|Tyrell Ward offensive rebound
|11:16
|Dom Welch blocks Tyrell Ward's two point jump shot
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:32
|Nick Pringle personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|11:32
|Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|11:34
|Dom Welch misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|11:50
|Kendal Coleman misses two point hook shot
|12:13
|+3
|Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|9-21
|12:24
|Dom Welch offensive rebound
|12:26
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|12:34
|Noah Gurley blocks Derek Fountain's two point layup
|13:00
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|13:01
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|9-18
|13:09
|Noah Clowney offensive rebound
|13:11
|Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|Rylan Griffen offensive rebound
|13:19
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|13:37
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|+2
|Rylan Griffen makes two point layup
|9-15
|14:17
|Noah Gurley offensive rebound
|14:19
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|Jahvon Quinerly offensive rebound
|14:26
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|14:42
|Jalen Reed misses two point layup
|14:43
|Jalen Reed offensive rebound
|14:45
|KJ Williams misses two point layup
|14:51
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|14:53
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Adam Miller personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|15:13
|+3
|Justice Hill makes three point jump shot
|9-13
|15:20
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point layup
|6-13
|15:24
|Noah Clowney offensive rebound
|15:26
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|15:35
|Adam Miller misses two point layup
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Mark Sears turnover (traveling)
|16:12
|+3
|Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|6-11
|16:26
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Charles Bediako assists)
|3-11
|16:32
|Charles Bediako offensive rebound
|16:34
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|Trae Hannibal personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|16:57
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|16:58
|Derek Fountain misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Charles Bediako assists)
|3-8
|17:32
|Derek Fountain turnover (traveling)
|17:36
|Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|17:38
|Charles Bediako blocks Justice Hill's two point layup
|17:55
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point layup
|3-5
|18:00
|Noah Clowney offensive rebound
|18:02
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|3-3
|18:31
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|18:31
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|18:33
|KJ Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|Noah Clowney personal foul (Trae Hannibal draws the foul)
|18:47
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|18:49
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Derek Fountain turnover (lost ball) (Charles Bediako steals)
|19:16
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:18
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|19:25
|Derek Fountain misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Derek Fountain vs. Charles Bediako (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|19:02
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|19:21
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|+ 2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup
|19:42
|+ 3
|Jaden Bradley makes three point jump shot
|0:01
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|0:05
|Adam Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:05
|Nick Pringle personal foul (Adam Miller draws the foul)
|0:05
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|0:18
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:18
|+ 1
|Nick Pringle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|59
|Field Goals
|9-33 (27.3%)
|21-43 (48.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|1-5 (20.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|33
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|10
|19
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|7
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams F
|18.5 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|53.5 FG%
|
00
|. Miller F
|18.8 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|1.9 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Williams F
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Miller F
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|27.3
|FG%
|48.8
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|20.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|10
|0
|0
|4/11
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Miller
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|1/3
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hill
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hannibal
|2
|6
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|D. Fountain
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|10
|0
|0
|4/11
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Miller
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|1/3
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hill
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hannibal
|2
|6
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|D. Fountain
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Phillips
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Ward
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Reed
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Coleman
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Hayes
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Benhayoune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Egemo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|15
|6
|9/33
|5/12
|1/5
|7
|104
|2
|0
|5
|5
|10
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Miller
|22
|5
|0
|8/11
|6/9
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Sears
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Clowney
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|J. Bradley
|3
|1
|5
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Bediako
|2
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Miller
|22
|5
|0
|8/11
|6/9
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Sears
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Clowney
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|J. Bradley
|3
|1
|5
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Bediako
|2
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Quinerly
|6
|2
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Gurley
|5
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|R. Griffen
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Welch
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N. Pringle
|1
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Heard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Burnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|31
|12
|21/43
|14/34
|3/5
|7
|104
|3
|3
|3
|12
|19
