West Virginia, Texas Tech are in desperation mode
The level of desperation will be high when West Virginia and Texas Tech meet on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play in Lubbock, Texas.
The matchup is between the bottom two teams in the conference standings. Both teams enjoyed early stints in the Top 25 this season but will have to make serious improvements to get back in the running for an NCAA bid.
The Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) arrive after a 69-61 loss to then-No. 7 Texas on Saturday.
West Virginia succumbed to a late run by the Longhorns and to its own end-of-game shooting woes. The Mountaineers went the final 4:23 without a field goal and didn't score over the last 2:39, losing for the sixth time in seven games.
Kedrian Johnson led West Virginia with a season-best 22 points while Tre Mitchell added 12 in the loss, which came after the Mountaineers defeated then-No. 14 TCU on Jan. 18 to earn their lone conference win.
West Virginia committed 20 turnovers and missed four key free throws in the second half.
"So, we throw the ball to them, we don't make free throws, and then we shot it very poorly. You don't have a chance," coach Bob Huggins said afterward. "I'm beside myself because I thought we were kind of getting it moving in the right direction."
The Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) return home after a 68-58 loss at then-No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday. It was their seventh straight setback, their longest league losing streak since 2012.
Texas Tech led 33-28 at halftime and the game was tied at 50 until the Wildcats reeled off 10 straight points to take control.
Pop Isaacs and De'Vion Harmon scored 13 points each to lead the Red Raiders, who shot just 32.4 percent from the floor. Texas Tech has had halftime leads in three of its seven conference losses -- all against ranked teams -- and has not been able to finish.
"It's a challenging time and as you can imagine we're frustrated," coach Mark Adams said. "Nobody is more frustrated than myself and our coaching staff and our players. Every game in the Big 12 is a just a knockdown, drag-out fight and we've been in every fight except one. We just got to start answering that bell the 11th and 12th rounds and finish the game."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 11-8
|77.0 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Texas Tech 10-9
|75.2 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Mitchell
|19
|29.4
|13.1
|5.9
|1.9
|0.70
|0.60
|2.3
|50.3
|40.4
|77.6
|1.3
|4.6
|E. Stevenson
|19
|23.6
|12.9
|2.9
|2.4
|1.00
|0.20
|2.2
|44.7
|36.2
|74.5
|0.3
|2.7
|K. Johnson
|18
|27.5
|10.7
|2.2
|3.2
|1.60
|0.00
|1.9
|37.4
|29.2
|82.7
|0.7
|1.5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|17
|30.2
|10.1
|3.8
|1.1
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|46.1
|39.6
|85.0
|0.9
|2.9
|J. Toussaint
|19
|22.7
|9.9
|2.7
|2.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.6
|39.5
|32.8
|67.9
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Bell Jr.
|19
|19.3
|6.3
|6.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.4
|60.6
|0.0
|57.4
|2.7
|3.4
|S. Wilson
|19
|14.6
|4.7
|1.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.1
|40.2
|41.3
|80.0
|0.5
|0.6
|M. Wague
|19
|11.5
|4.6
|3.1
|0.3
|0.60
|0.60
|0.8
|72.9
|0.0
|47.2
|1.7
|1.3
|K. Johnson
|18
|12.1
|2.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|59.5
|28.6
|44.4
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Okonkwo
|16
|8.8
|1.9
|1.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|63.6
|0.0
|30.0
|0.4
|1.5
|J. Harris
|12
|6.9
|1.3
|1.1
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|26.3
|18.2
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|P. Suemnick
|10
|3.4
|1.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. King
|6
|4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Davis
|6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|19
|0.0
|77.0
|36.8
|13.5
|6.40
|2.80
|12.6
|46.5
|35.3
|69.9
|11.0
|23.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|19
|29.8
|14.7
|6.3
|1.1
|1.00
|0.20
|2.3
|49.5
|32.0
|80.0
|1.9
|4.3
|D. Harmon
|19
|30.6
|12.1
|2.8
|3.5
|2.10
|0.20
|1.6
|45.2
|23.9
|68.0
|0.2
|2.6
|P. Isaacs
|18
|29.4
|12.1
|1.9
|2.9
|1.20
|0.00
|2.4
|36.5
|37.6
|86.8
|0.1
|1.9
|F. Aimaq
|3
|24.3
|10.0
|6.7
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|2.7
|46.4
|50.0
|40.0
|3.3
|3.3
|J. Tyson
|18
|26.7
|9.9
|5.9
|1.4
|1.40
|0.40
|1.8
|46.5
|38.1
|74.1
|1.4
|4.5
|D. Batcho
|16
|26.1
|9.6
|6.8
|1.4
|0.60
|1.90
|1.8
|66.7
|60.0
|54.4
|1.9
|4.9
|D. Williams
|15
|10.7
|3.7
|1.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|40.0
|34.6
|78.9
|0.1
|1.4
|K. Walton
|17
|11.6
|3.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|48.8
|44.1
|83.3
|0.3
|0.6
|L. Washington
|19
|16.1
|3.4
|2.0
|2.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.1
|48.8
|16.7
|70.0
|0.3
|1.7
|K. Allen
|16
|11.6
|3.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|61.1
|0.0
|57.1
|1.4
|1.3
|R. Jennings
|17
|9.1
|3.1
|2.1
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|40.0
|64.0
|0.9
|1.2
|E. Fisher
|15
|10.3
|3.0
|1.3
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|47.4
|27.3
|42.9
|0.3
|1.1
|C. Williams
|6
|2.7
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|19
|0.0
|75.2
|38.5
|14.1
|8.20
|3.30
|14.4
|47.1
|34.4
|70.1
|10.5
|25.1
-
PRES
UNCA0
0129.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
13XAV
19CONN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
NH0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
ARMY
AMER0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CAMP
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CHSO
WINT0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DAY
URI0
0130.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ETSU
MER0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
FOR
STBN0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
GMU
VCU0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
3HOU
UCF0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPU
PFW0
0139.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
LEH
HC0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0121.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LOW
ME0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
BUCK0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NW
NEB0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS2
-
RICH
MASS0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SAM
FUR0
0151 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SC
FLA0
0134 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
USF
TEMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
JOES
GW0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STONEH
HART0
0133 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
UGA
4TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UMBC
NJIT0
0145.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UVM
BING0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
WAKE
PITT0
0148.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ACCN
-
WISC
MD0
0125 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WVU
TTU0
0140 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
SFA0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
BELM
EVAN0
0145.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTA0
0128.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
ILST
BRAD0
0130 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0138 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
BUT
23PROV0
0139 O/U
-10
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LOU
BC0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
MSST
2ALA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
CREI0
0153 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TA&M
15AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
WICH0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
CHST
STAN0
0134 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
UTST
SDSU0
0146.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm CBSSN