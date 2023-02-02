No. 25 Auburn opens tough stretch at No. 2 Tennessee
The race for second place in the Southeastern Conference will heat up this weekend when No. 2 Tennessee hosts No. 25 Auburn in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
The Volunteers (18-4, 7-2) and Tigers (17-5, 7-2 ) enter the weekend tied with Texas A&M and two games back of league leader Alabama, which is ranked No. 4 and a perfect 9-0 in the conference. The unranked Aggies are home against Georgia on Saturday night.
Tennessee and Auburn are coming off decidedly different performances Wednesday. The Vols shot 27.9 percent from the field -- a season low in SEC play -- in a 67-54 loss at Florida that snapped a four-game winning streak.
"Our guys are disappointed," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "We're better than this, but tonight we weren't."
The Tigers, meanwhile, scored a season high in a 94-73 romp at home over Georgia to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and West Virginia. The win comes at a potentially pivotal moment for the Tigers, who have games against the Aggies, Crimson Tide and a resurgent Missouri coming up after the trip to Knoxville.
"We've got nine games left and we're probably going to be an underdog in six of them," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We've got to win the ones we're supposed to win and can win, and we've got to see if we can pick up a couple that are really hard to get starting Saturday at Tennessee."
Auburn senior Allen Flanigan led four double-figure scorers against Georgia with 22 points. He made 8 of 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and added a couple of steals.
"When Al plays with that rhythm and tempo, and plays without a turnover, he does things inside and out, and defensively," Pearl said.
Johni Broome had a huge double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Wendell Green Jr. had 18 points and K.D. Johnson 13 for the Tigers, who shot 56.3 percent from the field.
Despite its cold-shooting night, Tennessee had a 44-38 lead at Florida with just over 10 minutes left in the game, but the Gators, who led 27-21 at the break, responded with a 17-2 surge that put them up 55-46 with 5:12 left.
Zakai Zeigler, who struggled from the field (6 of 19) but led the Vols with 15 points, hit a 3-pointer a minute later to get the deficit down to 55-49, but the Gators outscored the Vols 12-5 the rest of the way.
"We've shown we can be a good team, but we've had these games, too. A lot of teams have," Barnes said. "We had some open looks that we're going to have to make to be the team that we want to be."
The Vols came into the game shooting 44.7 percent overall and 33.9 on 3-pointers but were only 19-for-68 overall and 5-for-25 from behind the arc against the Gators.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:37
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|12:39
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|12:49
|Jonas Aidoo turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Green Jr. steals)
|13:04
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|13:06
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|13:22
|+1
|Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-6
|13:22
|+1
|Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-5
|13:22
|Chris Moore shooting foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|13:39
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|13:41
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|13:51
|Jahmai Mashack offensive rebound
|13:53
|Jahmai Mashack misses two point layup
|14:10
|Allen Flanigan turnover (traveling)
|14:24
|TV timeout
|14:25
|Tigers defensive rebound
|14:27
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|14:36
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|14:45
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|15:03
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|10-4
|15:38
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point jump shot (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|10-2
|16:08
|+2
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|8-2
|16:24
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|8-0
|16:34
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|16:36
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Allen Flanigan assists)
|6-0
|16:59
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|17:01
|Jaylin Williams blocks Olivier Nkamhoua's two point jump shot
|17:09
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|17:35
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|17:37
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point jump shot (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|4-0
|17:59
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|18:01
|Johni Broome blocks Olivier Nkamhoua's two point jump shot
|18:22
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|18:24
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|Wendell Green Jr. defensive rebound
|18:33
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|18:46
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|19:10
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point jump shot
|19:12
|Julian Phillips offensive rebound
|19:14
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Johni Broome vs. Olivier Nkamhoua (Wendell Green Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|12:37
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|12:39
|Jonas Aidoo turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Green Jr. steals)
|12:49
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|13:04
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|13:06
|+ 1
|Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:22
|+ 1
|Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:22
|Chris Moore shooting foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|13:22
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|13:39
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|13:41
|Jahmai Mashack offensive rebound
|13:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|6
|Field Goals
|5-11 (45.5%)
|2-13 (15.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|0-4 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|9
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|3
|2
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|45.5
|FG%
|15.4
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Broome
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Flanigan
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Green Jr.
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Broome
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Flanigan
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Green Jr.
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sobera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Donaldson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Berman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Akingbola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cardwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|7
|3
|5/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Z. Zeigler
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Aidoo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mashack
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Key
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Z. Zeigler
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Aidoo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mashack
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Key
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brizek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kegler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Awaka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Shiflet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Dilione V
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gilbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sulack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6
|8
|2
|2/13
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
-
MSU
RUTG52
57
2nd 46.0 FOX
-
DAV
MASS81
71
2nd 4:08 USA
-
CLST
OAK46
36
2nd 16:00
-
GT
NCST49
52
2nd 11:43 ACCN
-
PFW
DET32
54
2nd 13:32
-
LEH
LAF42
29
2nd 16:22
-
MISS
VAN44
47
2nd 11:58 SECN
-
MORG
DSU42
34
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
CIT53
35
2nd 14:40
-
NH
BRY32
46
2nd 14:21
-
NJIT
LOW29
57
2nd 15:25
-
STONEH
STFR40
21
2nd 14:19
-
TTU
11BAY40
46
2nd 15:19 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
54
2nd 16:17
-
WAKE
ND53
46
2nd 11:18 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 13:22 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ2
8
1st 15:50 FS1
-
CAMP
LON9
16
1st 11:06
-
CARK
STET14
16
1st 12:54
-
CCSU
SHU7
1
1st 17:29
-
COC
DEL6
6
1st 15:50
-
CHAT
WCU10
22
1st 10:42
-
CHST
HART7
3
1st 13:46
-
DREX
MONM9
6
1st 14:58
-
DUQ
GW24
17
1st 9:48
-
ELON
NE12
10
1st 12:33
-
EVAN
UIC14
9
1st 11:08
-
FSU
LOU18
11
1st 13:52 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO6
11
1st 15:55
-
NAVY
HC10
4
1st 13:23
-
UNCW
W&M9
2
1st 15:47
-
UND
SDAK4
4
1st 17:34
-
PRES
GWEB5
3
1st 15:06
-
15TCU
OKST8
22
1st 11:04 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM4
12
1st 15:28 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME11
17
1st 13:31
-
USM
GAST14
11
1st 13:40
-
VMI
MER15
13
1st 11:47
-
WINT
RAD11
14
1st 13:34
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0137 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final