No. 1 Alabama turns attention to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Alabama locked down the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history despite dealing with a serious situation off the court.
Standout freshman forward Brandon Miller and the Crimson Tide (29-5) will try to put aside their distractions Thursday when they meet 16th-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a South Region first-round game in Birmingham, Ala.
According to police, Miller provided the gun that was used in the Jan. 15 killing of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Former Alabama player Darius Miles is one of two men charged with capital murder in the case.
Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has stuck by Miller, the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
"We've known the situation since (it happened)," Oats said. "We've been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad.
"Can't control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. ... Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."
Opposing fans have often directed crude chants at Miller, but with Thursday's game being in Birmingham, Oats is hoping for an environment similar to the one that the Crimson Tide played in during Sunday's SEC tournament title game in Nashville, Tenn.
"The Roll Tide fans showed up," Oats said. "We need them to show up even stronger in Birmingham. It might have been 75 percent in Nashville -- we need that be about 95 percent, maybe 99 percent, up in Birmingham.
"We need everybody to find their way into that arena and get themselves a ticket and support us."
Such support could cause havoc for the Islanders (24-10), who punched their ticket to the first round with a narrow 75-71 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday in a First Four matchup.
It was Corpus Christi's first NCAA Tournament win in program history.
"It means everything," Islanders guard Ross Williams said of being a part of the team to accomplish the feat. "And being able to do this with my brothers, it means the world."
With his team riding a five-game winning streak -- including the Southland tournament championship -- and carrying some momentum into Thursday's contest, Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz is eager to square off against a No. 1 seed.
"They're a No. 1 seed for a reason. They've got really good players. They're well-coached," Lutz said of Alabama. "With that being said, we played Arizona, we played Mississippi State at Mississippi State, and both those games there were times during the game, especially in the first half, where we were leading the game.
"Our guys are battle tested. They're not scared of the moment. You've got to go play. You've got to embrace it."
Trevian Tennyson paces the Islanders with 15.6 points per game, while Isaac Mushila has averages of 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Miller averages team highs of 19.6 points and 8.3 boards per game for the Crimson Tide, who lost to Notre Dame in the first round of last year's tourney.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:39
|De'Lazarus Keys shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|2:39
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup (Dom Welch assists)
|69-89
|2:55
|+1
|Owen Dease makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-87
|2:55
|+1
|Owen Dease makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-87
|2:55
|Dom Welch personal foul (Owen Dease draws the foul)
|2:56
|Islanders defensive rebound
|2:56
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:56
|Isaac Mushila shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|2:56
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup (Rylan Griffen assists)
|67-87
|3:00
|Jump ball. (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|3:01
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|3:03
|Nimari Burnett misses two point jump shot
|3:19
|Dom Welch defensive rebound
|3:21
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|TV timeout
|3:31
|Islanders 30 second timeout
|3:38
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point tip layup
|67-85
|3:42
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|3:44
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|+2
|Trevian Tennyson makes two point floating jump shot
|67-83
|4:25
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|4:27
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|4:36
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|4:38
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|4:53
|+2
|Rylan Griffen makes two point layup
|65-83
|5:01
|+3
|Owen Dease makes three point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists)
|65-81
|5:11
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|5:13
|Dom Welch misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|5:34
|De'Lazarus Keys misses two point layup
|5:34
|De'Lazarus Keys offensive rebound
|5:36
|Jalen Jackson misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|5:47
|Dom Welch misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot
|62-81
|6:14
|Jaden Bradley turnover (traveling)
|6:31
|+2
|Isaac Mushila makes two point tip layup
|60-81
|6:36
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|6:38
|Owen Dease misses two point layup
|6:58
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup
|58-81
|7:01
|Simeon Fryer personal foul (Dom Welch draws the foul)
|7:03
|Dom Welch offensive rebound
|7:03
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:03
|+1
|Nick Pringle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-79
|7:03
|TV timeout
|7:03
|Ross Williams shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|7:33
|+2
|Trevian Tennyson makes two point driving layup
|58-78
|7:57
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|56-78
|8:13
|+1
|Trevian Tennyson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|56-75
|8:13
|+1
|Trevian Tennyson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|55-75
|8:13
|Trevian Tennyson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|8:13
|Nimari Burnett shooting foul (Trevian Tennyson draws the foul)
|8:15
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|8:17
|Nick Pringle misses two point layup
|8:18
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|8:20
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|8:38
|+2
|Trevian Tennyson makes two point jump shot
|54-75
|9:01
|Islanders defensive rebound
|9:02
|Dom Welch misses two point jump shot
|9:12
|Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|9:14
|De'Lazarus Keys misses two point jump shot
|9:30
|Simeon Fryer defensive rebound
|9:30
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:30
|De'Lazarus Keys shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|9:30
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup
|52-75
|9:54
|+1
|Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-73
|9:54
|+1
|Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-73
|9:54
|Charles Bediako shooting foul (Jalen Jackson draws the foul)
|10:02
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|50-73
|10:11
|Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|10:13
|Isaac Mushila misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|10:26
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|10:37
|Rylan Griffen blocks Isaac Mushila's two point layup
|10:53
|Islanders defensive rebound
|10:55
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|+2
|Isaac Mushila makes two point layup
|50-70
|11:09
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|11:11
|Charles Bediako blocks Isaac Mushila's two point layup
|11:29
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point layup
|48-70
|11:32
|Charles Bediako offensive rebound
|11:34
|Jaden Bradley misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|11:55
|Owen Dease misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Islanders offensive rebound
|12:00
|Rylan Griffen blocks Ross Williams's two point layup
|12:20
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-68
|12:20
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-67
|12:20
|Jalen Jackson shooting foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|12:24
|Trevian Tennyson turnover (lost ball) (Mark Sears steals)
|12:49
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|12:51
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|13:01
|Trevian Tennyson misses two point hook shot
|13:15
|Nick Pringle turnover (bad pass)
|13:18
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|13:20
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|13:27
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|13:29
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|+2
|Trevian Tennyson makes two point floating jump shot
|48-66
|14:04
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point dunk (Rylan Griffen assists)
|46-66
|14:20
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|14:22
|Isaac Mushila misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Isaac Mushila draws the foul)
|14:34
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|14:36
|Trevian Tennyson misses two point jump shot
|14:54
|Brandon Miller turnover (lost ball) (Simeon Fryer steals)
|14:54
|Jump ball. Brandon Miller vs. Simeon Fryer (Simeon Fryer gains possession)
|15:01
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|15:03
|Jalen Jackson misses two point jump shot
|15:15
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|15:17
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|+2
|Trevian Tennyson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists)
|46-64
|15:39
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Nick Pringle personal foul (Jalen Jackson draws the foul)
|15:48
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point alley-oop layup (Brandon Miller assists)
|44-64
|15:58
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|16:00
|Jalen Jackson misses two point jump shot
|16:13
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
|44-62
|16:18
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|16:20
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|+3
|Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Noah Gurley assists)
|44-60
|16:48
|Simeon Fryer personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|16:57
|TV timeout
|16:57
|Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|16:59
|+3
|Trevian Tennyson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists)
|44-57
|17:02
|Jalen Jackson offensive rebound
|17:04
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|17:10
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (Trevian Tennyson steals)
|17:21
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|17:24
|Trevian Tennyson misses two point layup
|17:30
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|17:32
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Charles Bediako offensive rebound
|17:39
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|+3
|Trevian Tennyson makes three point jump shot (Simeon Fryer assists)
|41-57
|18:10
|Charles Bediako personal foul (De'Lazarus Keys draws the foul)
|18:10
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|18:12
|De'Lazarus Keys blocks Charles Bediako's two point layup
|18:23
|+2
|Trevian Tennyson makes two point jump shot (De'Lazarus Keys assists)
|38-57
|18:27
|Islanders offensive rebound
|18:28
|Charles Bediako blocks Jalen Jackson's two point layup
|18:32
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Isaac Mushila draws the foul)
|18:32
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|18:34
|De'Lazarus Keys misses two point jump shot
|18:36
|Islanders offensive rebound
|18:37
|Noah Gurley blocks Isaac Mushila's two point jump shot
|19:04
|+3
|Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Brandon Miller assists)
|36-57
|19:13
|+2
|Isaac Mushila makes two point putback layup
|36-54
|19:17
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|19:19
|Jalen Jackson misses two point jump shot
|19:29
|Noah Clowney personal foul (Isaac Mushila draws the foul)
|19:38
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|19:40
|Brandon Miller misses two point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Mark Sears makes two point layup (Jaden Bradley assists)
|34-54
|0:19
|Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|0:25
|+1
|Owen Dease makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-52
|0:25
|+1
|Owen Dease makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-52
|0:25
|Brandon Miller shooting foul (Owen Dease draws the foul)
|0:44
|Brandon Miller turnover (bad pass)
|0:44
|Brandon Miller offensive rebound
|0:46
|Nimari Burnett misses two point layup
|0:56
|Nimari Burnett offensive rebound
|0:58
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|+2
|De'Lazarus Keys makes two point jump shot
|32-52
|1:32
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-52
|1:32
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-51
|1:32
|Trevian Tennyson personal foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
|1:32
|Owen Dease turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
|1:54
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-50
|1:54
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-49
|1:54
|Simeon Fryer personal foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|2:07
|+1
|Ross Williams makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|30-48
|2:07
|+1
|Ross Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|29-48
|2:07
|+1
|Ross Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|28-48
|2:07
|TV timeout
|2:07
|Rylan Griffen shooting foul (Ross Williams draws the foul)
|2:10
|De'Lazarus Keys offensive rebound
|2:12
|Charles Bediako blocks Isaac Mushila's two point jump shot
|2:18
|Jaden Bradley turnover (Ross Williams steals)
|2:21
|Noah Gurley offensive rebound
|2:23
|Dom Welch misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Rylan Griffen offensive rebound
|2:38
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|2:55
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|2:57
|De'Lazarus Keys misses two point hook shot
|3:11
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|3:13
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|3:23
|Isaac Mushila misses two point jump shot
|3:50
|+3
|Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|27-48
|3:57
|Dom Welch defensive rebound
|3:59
|Owen Dease misses two point jump shot
|4:20
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|4:20
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:20
|+1
|Charles Bediako makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-45
|4:20
|Simeon Fryer personal foul (Charles Bediako draws the foul)
|4:29
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|4:31
|Isaac Mushila misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|+3
|Dom Welch makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|27-44
|5:06
|+1
|Jourdyn Grandberry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-41
|5:06
|+1
|Jourdyn Grandberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-41
|5:06
|Charles Bediako shooting foul (Jourdyn Grandberry draws the foul)
|5:10
|Islanders offensive rebound
|5:12
|Brandon Miller blocks Trevian Tennyson's two point layup
|5:12
|Trevian Tennyson defensive rebound
|5:13
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Jourdyn Grandberry turnover (lost ball)
|5:37
|Islanders defensive rebound
|5:39
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point layup
|5:50
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|5:52
|Trevian Tennyson misses two point jump shot
|6:00
|Nick Pringle personal foul
|6:00
|Islanders offensive rebound
|6:02
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|6:19
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-41
|6:19
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-40
|6:19
|TV timeout
|6:19
|Ross Williams shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|6:20
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|6:22
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|6:33
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|+2
|Simeon Fryer makes two point layup (Isaac Mushila assists)
|25-39
|7:00
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|23-39
|7:06
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|7:08
|Ross Williams misses two point jump shot
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:20
|Islanders 30 second timeout
|7:23
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|23-37
|7:38
|+3
|Isaac Mushila makes three point jump shot (Simeon Fryer assists)
|23-34
|7:50
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Noah Gurley assists)
|20-34
|8:07
|+3
|Ross Williams makes three point jump shot
|20-31
|8:19
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Noah Gurley assists)
|17-31
|8:33
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|8:35
|De'Lazarus Keys misses two point jump shot
|8:57
|+2
|Noah Gurley makes two point hook shot
|17-28
|9:01
|Jalen Jackson personal foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|9:15
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|9:17
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-26
|9:38
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-25
|9:38
|Jalen Jackson shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|9:48
|Simeon Fryer turnover (traveling)
|10:08
|Noah Clowney turnover (offensive foul)
|10:08
|Noah Clowney offensive foul
|10:11
|+2
|Isaac Mushila makes two point layup
|17-24
|10:20
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|10:22
|Ross Williams misses two point jump shot
|10:35
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|15-24
|10:43
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|10:45
|Owen Dease misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|Isaac Mushila defensive rebound
|10:59
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|11:10
|Owen Dease misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:15
|Noah Gurley personal foul
|11:32
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|15-22
|11:43
|+3
|Owen Dease makes three point jump shot (Trevian Tennyson assists)
|15-19
|11:55
|Owen Dease defensive rebound
|11:57
|Owen Dease blocks Noah Gurley's two point layup
|12:25
|+1
|Isaac Mushila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-19
|12:25
|+1
|Isaac Mushila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-19
|12:25
|Charles Bediako shooting foul (Isaac Mushila draws the foul)
|12:36
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point layup
|10-19
|12:42
|Charles Bediako offensive rebound
|12:44
|Rylan Griffen misses two point layup
|12:57
|+2
|Ross Williams makes two point jump shot
|10-17
|13:10
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point layup
|8-17
|13:21
|Charles Bediako offensive rebound
|13:23
|Charles Bediako misses two point layup
|13:34
|Ross Williams personal foul (Jaden Bradley draws the foul)
|13:49
|+2
|Isaac Mushila makes two point layup
|8-15
|13:58
|Isaac Mushila offensive rebound
|14:00
|Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|+3
|Rylan Griffen makes three point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|6-15
|14:26
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|14:28
|Trevian Tennyson misses two point jump shot
|14:32
|Noah Clowney personal foul (Jalen Jackson draws the foul)
|14:39
|+3
|Noah Clowney makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|6-12
|14:49
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|14:51
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|Jump ball. (Islanders gains possession)
|15:17
|Islanders defensive rebound
|15:19
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|+2
|Owen Dease makes two point jump shot
|6-9
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Noah Clowney personal foul
|15:48
|Brandon Miller turnover (Trevian Tennyson steals)
|16:01
|+2
|Owen Dease makes two point layup
|4-9
|16:08
|Owen Dease defensive rebound
|16:10
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|16:29
|De'Lazarus Keys misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|De'Lazarus Keys defensive rebound
|16:47
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:47
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:47
|De'Lazarus Keys shooting foul (Charles Bediako draws the foul)
|16:59
|+2
|De'Lazarus Keys makes two point jump shot
|2-9
|17:23
|+1
|Noah Clowney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-9
|17:23
|Noah Clowney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:23
|Isaac Mushila shooting foul (Noah Clowney draws the foul)
|17:25
|Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|17:27
|Simeon Fryer blocks Charles Bediako's two point layup
|17:35
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|17:37
|Simeon Fryer misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|De'Lazarus Keys offensive rebound
|17:51
|Isaac Mushila misses two point jump shot
|18:21
|+3
|Noah Clowney makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|0-8
|18:30
|Trevian Tennyson personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|18:30
|Brandon Miller offensive rebound
|18:32
|Brandon Miller misses two point layup
|18:41
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|18:43
|Jalen Jackson misses two point jump shot
|18:46
|Islanders offensive rebound
|18:48
|Charles Bediako blocks Isaac Mushila's two point layup
|19:04
|+3
|Noah Clowney makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|0-5
|19:12
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|19:14
|Trevian Tennyson misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point alley-oop dunk (Brandon Miller assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|De'Lazarus Keys vs. Charles Bediako (Jahvon Quinerly gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|89
|Field Goals
|24-72 (33.3%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-16 (93.8%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|45
|Offensive
|11
|13
|Defensive
|20
|30
|Team
|11
|2
|Assists
|8
|20
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|4
|8
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Tennyson G
|15.6 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
00
|. Sears G
|12.5 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.6 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Tennyson G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|M. Sears G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|93.8
|FT%
|65.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tennyson
|20
|1
|1
|8/21
|2/9
|2/3
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Mushila
|15
|14
|1
|6/16
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|O. Dease
|14
|2
|0
|4/9
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Keys
|4
|12
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|J. Jackson
|4
|1
|3
|1/11
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|8
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|3/3
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grandberry
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Roberts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Giwa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murdix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sangha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nickelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kern
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|8
|24/72
|6/18
|15/16
|17
|163
|4
|3
|4
|11
|20
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Gurley
|8
|4
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Heard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cosby Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|43
|20
|31/65
|14/32
|13/20
|17
|103
|2
|8
|8
|13
|30
