Maryland survives at March Madness, beats WVirginia 67-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) In a game that began before lunchtime, Maryland sleepwalked through the first 10 minutes of its NCAA Tournament opener.
Coach Kevin Willard wasn't concerned.
He knew there was still time for a wake-up call.
Julian Reese and Maryland topped West Virginia 67-65 on Thursday after Kedrian Johnson missed a final heave at the buzzer, sending the eighth-seeded Terrapins into the second round of the South Region.
Maryland (22-12) trailed by 12 early on, but West Virginia didn't really take advantage of the Terrapins having more turnovers (six) than points (four).
“I look at everything in a positive way,” said Willard, in his first season at Maryland after leading Seton Hall to the Big Dance. “I figured if that's the best they can do, we’re in pretty good shape.”
Johnson led all scorers with 27 points, only to have his potential winner glance off the rim as the horn sounded.
When the ball was in the air, Johnson thought he was about to become a March Madness hero.
“For sure,” he said. “Every shot I took today, I thought it had a chance to go in.”
Reese had 17 points and nine rebounds for Maryland, which will meet the winner of top-seeded Alabama and No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. Those teams faced off in the second game of the day at Legacy Arena.
The 8-9 matchup between Maryland and the Mountaineers (19-15) lived up to its down-to-the-wire billing.
Maryland bounced back from the early 16-4 deficit to take a 32-30 lead at halftime. Neither team could break away over the final 20 minutes.
“It just shows our character,” said Hakim Hart, who had 15 points in Maryland's balanced offensive effort. “We’re going to keep fighting.”
A traveling call on Jahmir Young gave West Virginia a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer. But the Mountaineers could not find anyone open beyond the arc, forcing Tre Mitchell to bank it in for two under the basket.
Young was fouled after the inbounds and made only one of two free throws. West Virginia got the ball in the hands of the guy it wanted, but Johnson came up short on the buzzer-beater.
“He was terrific, absolutely terrific,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We wouldn't have been able to stay in the game without him. That last shot, it looked like it grazed the front of the rim. He was an inch away from winning the game for us."
FOLLOW THE BOUNCING BALL
Maryland capped a wild play with a huge basket in the closing minutes.
With the score tied at 59, the Mountaineers double-teamed and appeared to have forced a turnover when the ball came loose.
At least four West Virginia players had a shot at it, but they couldn't pull it in. Finally, the ball wound up in the hands of Reese, who spotted Hart alone under the basket for a dunk with 3:44 remaining.
Maryland never relinquished the lead after that.
BIG LOSS
West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews went out early in the second half with a stinger in his left shoulder, the result of a hard screen by Reese.
A stalwart all season for the Mountaineers, Matthews finished with two points and three rebounds in 23 minutes of playing time.
”It hurt us," Huggins said. “He's five-year guy that knows what we want to get done. He's our best perimeter defender.”
Compounding the problem, starting forward Jimmy Bell played only 11 minutes before fouling out. He had no points and four rebounds.
EMOTIONAL ENDING
Erik Stevenson played at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina before finally getting a crack at the NCAA Tournament after transferring to West Virginia for his final season.
It wasn't a storybook ending. Stevenson scored nine points on 4-of-17 shooting.
“It's over,” Stevenson said, breaking down in tears. “I don't know what else to say.”
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: Huggins was one-and-done in his 26th trip to the NCAA Tournament. He'll turn 70 in September as he approaches 1,000 career wins and conceded there's some sentiment to turn over the program to a younger coach. “I have people that say I should stay on for quite a while,” the Hall of Famer said, “and people who think I should pack it in and let some young kid come in and screw it up.” Huggins remains at 935 wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Jim Boeheim (1,015) on the career list.
Maryland: The game came down to a final shot, but the Terrapins won this one with a dazzling close to the first half. They wiped out the double-digit deficit by hitting nine of their last 13 shots, including three beyond the arc, to go along with 7-of-7 perfection at the foul line. More important, the Terps turned it over just two times during that span.
UP NEXT
In is last NCAA appearance two years ago, Maryland lost to Alabama in the second round.
---
AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jimmy Bell Jr. vs. Donta Scott (Kedrian Johnson gains possession)
|19:47
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|2-0
|19:28
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:04
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:02
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|18:51
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|18:49
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|18:47
|Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:21
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:58
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:39
|Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|17:30
|+3
|Kedrian Johnson makes three point jump shot
|7-4
|17:18
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul
|17:15
|Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|17:05
|Don Carey blocks Erik Stevenson's two point layup
|17:03
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|17:02
|Don Carey personal foul
|17:02
|Don Carey personal foul
|16:45
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists)
|9-4
|16:23
|Julian Reese turnover (lost ball)
|16:02
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|16:00
|Jimmy Bell Jr. personal foul
|15:50
|Hakim Hart misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:34
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:32
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|15:20
|Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|15:11
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point layup
|11-4
|14:52
|Julian Reese turnover (lost ball) (Kedrian Johnson steals)
|14:46
|Jahmir Young shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|14:46
|TV timeout
|14:46
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-4
|14:46
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-4
|14:35
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|14:17
|Hakim Hart misses two point jump shot
|14:15
|James Okonkwo defensive rebound
|13:57
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|13:38
|Joe Toussaint misses two point layup
|13:36
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|13:27
|Donta Scott turnover (traveling)
|13:07
|Joe Toussaint turnover (traveling)
|12:48
|Jahari Long misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|12:24
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|12:10
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|11:54
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|11:49
|James Okonkwo personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Julian Reese offensive rebound
|11:37
|Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|11:37
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:37
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:37
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|11:09
|+3
|Joe Toussaint makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|16-4
|10:51
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|10:41
|Joe Toussaint shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|10:41
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-5
|10:41
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-6
|10:14
|+3
|Joe Toussaint makes three point jump shot
|19-6
|9:53
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point layup (Jahmir Young assists)
|19-8
|9:39
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|9:39
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|9:24
|Hakim Hart turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|9:15
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Donta Scott steals)
|9:04
|+3
|Don Carey makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|19-11
|8:41
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|8:24
|Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|8:24
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-12
|8:24
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-13
|8:18
|Hakim Hart personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|8:05
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point hook shot
|21-13
|7:41
|Julian Reese misses two point layup
|7:39
|Jahmir Young offensive rebound
|7:28
|+3
|Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Julian Reese assists)
|21-16
|7:05
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
|6:56
|James Okonkwo misses two point layup
|6:54
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|6:42
|+2
|Patrick Emilien makes two point layup (Ian Martinez assists)
|21-18
|6:42
|James Okonkwo shooting foul (Patrick Emilien draws the foul)
|6:42
|TV timeout
|6:42
|+1
|Patrick Emilien makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-19
|6:24
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|6:22
|Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|6:09
|+3
|Jahmir Young makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|21-22
|5:56
|Ian Martinez personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|5:42
|Patrick Emilien shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|5:42
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-22
|5:42
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-22
|5:27
|James Okonkwo blocks Hakim Hart's two point layup
|5:25
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|4:57
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|4:45
|+3
|Kedrian Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Okonkwo assists)
|26-22
|4:24
|Jahmir Young turnover (lost ball)
|4:07
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Donta Scott steals)
|4:07
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|26-24
|3:35
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|Patrick Suemnick offensive rebound
|3:33
|Julian Reese blocks Patrick Suemnick's two point jump shot
|3:32
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|3:32
|Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:32
|TV timeout
|3:15
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
|26-26
|2:51
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point jump shot
|28-26
|2:35
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|2:35
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|2:35
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|2:23
|Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|2:08
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:50
|Kedrian Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Ian Martinez steals)
|1:37
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
|28-30
|1:22
|Ian Martinez personal foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|1:22
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:22
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|1:07
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|30-30
|0:37
|+2
|Patrick Emilien makes two point jump shot
|30-32
|0:05
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|0:03
|Jump ball. (Terrapins gains possession)
|0:00
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Mountaineers defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:37
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|19:35
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|19:27
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|19:27
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-32
|19:27
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:27
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|19:08
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point layup (Hakim Hart assists)
|31-34
|19:08
|Kedrian Johnson shooting foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|19:08
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-35
|18:57
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|18:30
|+3
|Don Carey makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|31-38
|18:05
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point driving layup
|33-38
|18:05
|Don Carey shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|18:05
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-38
|17:47
|Joe Toussaint personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|17:42
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|17:23
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point driving layup
|36-38
|17:23
|Jahmir Young shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|17:23
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-38
|17:07
|Jimmy Bell Jr. personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|16:56
|Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|James Okonkwo defensive rebound
|16:53
|Julian Reese personal foul (James Okonkwo draws the foul)
|16:41
|+3
|Kedrian Johnson makes three point stepback jump shot
|40-38
|16:41
|Ian Martinez shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|16:41
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-38
|16:21
|Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|James Okonkwo defensive rebound
|16:09
|Julian Reese blocks Kedrian Johnson's two point layup
|16:09
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|15:51
|+3
|Seth Wilson makes three point stepback jump shot
|44-38
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:25
|Don Carey misses three point jump shot
|15:23
|James Okonkwo defensive rebound
|15:05
|+3
|Kedrian Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Okonkwo assists)
|47-38
|14:42
|+3
|Don Carey makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|47-41
|14:11
|Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)
|14:05
|Don Carey misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|13:53
|Jahmir Young personal foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|13:45
|Tre Mitchell misses two point hook shot
|13:43
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|13:29
|Seth Wilson personal foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|13:25
|Joe Toussaint personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|13:20
|Jahmir Young offensive foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|13:20
|Jahmir Young turnover (offensive foul)
|13:15
|James Okonkwo turnover (bad pass) (Don Carey steals)
|12:53
|Hakim Hart turnover (traveling)
|12:30
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|49-41
|12:07
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point hook shot
|49-43
|11:29
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|51-43
|11:18
|James Okonkwo personal foul
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:14
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point layup
|51-45
|11:14
|James Okonkwo shooting foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|11:14
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-46
|10:54
|Ian Martinez blocks Joe Toussaint's two point layup
|10:52
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|10:34
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point layup
|51-48
|10:25
|Ian Martinez personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|10:25
|Joe Toussaint misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:25
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|10:16
|Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|10:16
|+1
|Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-49
|10:16
|+1
|Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-50
|9:59
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|9:44
|Tre Mitchell technical foul
|9:44
|Julian Reese technical foul
|9:44
|Julian Reese turnover
|9:44
|Tre Mitchell technical foul
|9:33
|Hakim Hart misses two point layup
|9:31
|Julian Reese offensive rebound
|9:27
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Julian Reese assists)
|51-52
|8:55
|Patrick Suemnick misses two point layup
|8:53
|Joe Toussaint offensive rebound
|8:51
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|53-52
|8:51
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|8:51
|+1
|Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-52
|8:35
|Tre Mitchell blocks Julian Reese's two point layup
|8:33
|Julian Reese offensive rebound
|8:33
|Jump ball. (Terrapins gains possession)
|8:21
|Hakim Hart turnover (bad pass) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|8:14
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|7:55
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point driving layup
|54-54
|7:55
|Patrick Suemnick shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Hakim Hart misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:55
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|7:40
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|7:18
|Don Carey misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|Mountaineers defensive rebound
|6:51
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|6:47
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point driving layup
|54-56
|6:39
|Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
|6:37
|Patrick Suemnick offensive rebound
|6:37
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Patrick Suemnick draws the foul)
|6:37
|+1
|Patrick Suemnick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-56
|6:37
|+1
|Patrick Suemnick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-56
|6:11
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:46
|+3
|Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|59-56
|5:33
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|5:33
|TV timeout
|5:19
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Julian Reese offensive rebound
|5:11
|Julian Reese misses two point layup
|5:09
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|4:46
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|4:34
|+3
|Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|59-59
|4:03
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|4:01
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|3:43
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Julian Reese assists)
|59-61
|3:30
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|3:30
|TV timeout
|3:20
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|3:17
|Patrick Suemnick personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|3:17
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-62
|3:17
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:17
|Patrick Suemnick defensive rebound
|2:55
|Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
|2:53
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|2:46
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point dunk (Jahmir Young assists)
|59-64
|2:31
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|2:29
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|2:29
|Erik Stevenson personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|2:29
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:29
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:29
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:16
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point driving layup
|61-64
|1:48
|Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot
|1:46
|Don Carey offensive rebound
|1:36
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|1:36
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-65
|1:36
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-66
|1:20
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|1:18
|Patrick Suemnick offensive rebound
|1:16
|Julian Reese blocks Patrick Suemnick's two point layup
|1:16
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|1:09
|Julian Reese personal foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|1:09
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-66
|1:09
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|1:09
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-66
|0:43
|Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|0:38
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|0:28
|Jahmir Young turnover (traveling)
|0:08
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|65-66
|0:08
|Mountaineers 60 second timeout
|0:04
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|0:04
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-67
|0:04
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:04
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:01
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:04
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:04
|+ 1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:04
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|0:04
|Mountaineers 60 second timeout
|0:08
|+ 2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|0:08
|Jahmir Young turnover (traveling)
|0:28
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|0:38
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|0:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|67
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|23-45 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|29
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|17
|17
|Team
|9
|4
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|9 West Virginia 19-15
|76.3 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|8 Maryland 22-12
|70.4 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Johnson G
|27 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|J. Reese F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|27
|0
|1
|8/13
|4/8
|7/7
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mitchell
|13
|6
|1
|5/11
|0/4
|3/4
|4
|40
|2
|1
|4
|0
|6
|E. Stevenson
|9
|0
|1
|4/17
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Bell Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|27
|0
|1
|8/13
|4/8
|7/7
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mitchell
|13
|6
|1
|5/11
|0/4
|3/4
|4
|40
|2
|1
|4
|0
|6
|E. Stevenson
|9
|0
|1
|4/17
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Bell Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toussaint
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Suemnick
|2
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|J. Okonkwo
|0
|6
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|26
|7
|22/56
|8/19
|13/16
|24
|200
|6
|2
|10
|9
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Emilien
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Martinez
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Long
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Karkus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Cornish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Batchelor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Floyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Revaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dziuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|25
|12
|23/45
|6/18
|15/22
|19
|200
|7
|5
|13
|8
|17
-
16TXCC
1ALA69
89
2nd 2:24 CBS
-
12CHAR
5SDSU49
53
2nd 4:23 TRU
-
15PRIN
2ARIZ30
31
1st 0.0 TNT
-
9ILL
8ARK26
36
1st 36.0 TBS
-
9AUB
8IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
6:50pm TNT
-
12ORU
5DUKE0
0146 O/U
-6
7:10pm CBS
-
15COLG
2TEX0
0150.5 O/U
-13
7:25pm TBS
-
10BSU
7NW0
0128 O/U
-2
7:35pm TRU
-
16NKY
1HOU0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
9:20pm TNT
-
13LA
4TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
9:40pm CBS
-
10PSU
7TXAM0
0135.5 O/U
-3
9:55pm TBS
-
15NCAS
2UCLA0
0136 O/U
-18
10:05pm TRU
-
9WV
8MD65
67
Final CBS
-
13FURM
4UVA68
67
Final TRU
-
10UTST
7MIZZ65
76
Final TNT
-
16HOW
1KAN68
96
Final TBS