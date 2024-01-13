LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) DJ Horne drained six of the nine 3-points shots he took, scoring a season-high 27 points as North Carolina State bounced back from its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss to beat Louisville 89-83 on Saturday afternoon.

The win marks the first time since the 2001-02 season that the Wolfpack have won their first three ACC road games.

In Wednesday's home court loss to No. 7 North Carolina, NC State (12-4, 4-1) struggled offensively, shooting just 26.9% from the floor. Against the Cardinals (6-10, 1-4), the Wolfpack shot 32 of 59 from the field (54.2%), including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and hit 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.

NC State held a 44-30 lead with a minute left in the first half, but Louisville rallied to score the final five points to trail 44-35 at the break. Jayden Taylor scored at the basket to start the second half, pushing the lead back into double digits, but the Cardinals went on a 9-0 run powered by two Brandon Huntley-Hatfield field goals sandwiched around a jumper and 3-pointer by Mike James to get within two, 46-42. Curtis Williams' 3-pointer with 11:55 gave Louisville a brief 55-54 lead and his trey two minutes later pulled them even at 58-58. Horne answered with a 3 and DJ Burns Jr. hit a jumper to put the Wolfpack back in front and they would not trail again.

Horne hit 9 of 14 from the field to lead the Wolfpack offense. Burns and Casey Morsell each scored 13 points and O'Connell was 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 11 points and six assists.

Louisville returned home after winning its first true road game in more than two calendar years, beating Miami 80-71, going 0-22.

James led five Cardinals into double-figure scoring, putting up 20 points. Williams hit 4 of 6 from distance to put up 15 points Ty-Laur was 6 for 6 from the foul line to add 14 more. Huntley-Hatfield put up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Skyy Clark added 10 points.

NC State returns home to play host to Wake Forest Tuesday. Louisville plays at North Carolina Wednesday.

