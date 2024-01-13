DJ Horne's career-high 27 lead NC State past Louisville, 89-83
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) DJ Horne drained six of the nine 3-points shots he took, scoring a season-high 27 points as North Carolina State bounced back from its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss to beat Louisville 89-83 on Saturday afternoon.
The win marks the first time since the 2001-02 season that the Wolfpack have won their first three ACC road games.
In Wednesday's home court loss to No. 7 North Carolina, NC State (12-4, 4-1) struggled offensively, shooting just 26.9% from the floor. Against the Cardinals (6-10, 1-4), the Wolfpack shot 32 of 59 from the field (54.2%), including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and hit 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.
NC State held a 44-30 lead with a minute left in the first half, but Louisville rallied to score the final five points to trail 44-35 at the break. Jayden Taylor scored at the basket to start the second half, pushing the lead back into double digits, but the Cardinals went on a 9-0 run powered by two Brandon Huntley-Hatfield field goals sandwiched around a jumper and 3-pointer by Mike James to get within two, 46-42. Curtis Williams' 3-pointer with 11:55 gave Louisville a brief 55-54 lead and his trey two minutes later pulled them even at 58-58. Horne answered with a 3 and DJ Burns Jr. hit a jumper to put the Wolfpack back in front and they would not trail again.
Horne hit 9 of 14 from the field to lead the Wolfpack offense. Burns and Casey Morsell each scored 13 points and O'Connell was 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 11 points and six assists.
Louisville returned home after winning its first true road game in more than two calendar years, beating Miami 80-71, going 0-22.
James led five Cardinals into double-figure scoring, putting up 20 points. Williams hit 4 of 6 from distance to put up 15 points Ty-Laur was 6 for 6 from the foul line to add 14 more. Huntley-Hatfield put up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Skyy Clark added 10 points.
NC State returns home to play host to Wake Forest Tuesday. Louisville plays at North Carolina Wednesday.
---
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|D.J. Burns Jr. vs. Danilo Jovanovich (Skyy Clark gains possession)
|19:33
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|Dennis Parker Jr. defensive rebound
|19:24
|Dennis Parker Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Hercy Miller steals)
|19:14
|Jayden Taylor personal foul
|19:03
|Hercy Miller misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Dennis Parker Jr. defensive rebound
|18:38
|+2
|Dennis Parker Jr. makes two point layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
|2-0
|18:38
|Danilo Jovanovich shooting foul (Dennis Parker Jr. draws the foul)
|18:38
|+1
|Dennis Parker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-0
|18:32
|Danilo Jovanovich turnover (lost ball) (Michael O'Connell steals)
|18:30
|Casey Morsell turnover (lost ball)
|18:19
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Parker Jr. steals)
|17:56
|Michael O'Connell misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|17:47
|Dennis Parker Jr. blocks Skyy Clark's two point layup
|17:45
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|17:41
|Mike James shooting foul (Jayden Taylor draws the foul)
|17:41
|+1
|Jayden Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-0
|17:41
|+1
|Jayden Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-0
|17:23
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|17:08
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point hook shot
|7-0
|17:08
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|16:54
|Jayden Taylor personal foul
|16:47
|Tre White turnover (bad pass) (DJ Horne steals)
|16:44
|+3
|Michael O'Connell makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|10-0
|16:24
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (double dribble)
|16:08
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point jump shot
|12-0
|15:42
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point jump shot
|12-2
|15:24
|D.J. Burns Jr. turnover (traveling)
|15:24
|TV timeout
|15:13
|+2
|Mike James makes two point jump shot
|12-4
|14:58
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Tre White defensive rebound
|14:48
|Kam Woods personal foul
|14:43
|Mike James misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|Kam Woods defensive rebound
|14:30
|Dennis Parker Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:14
|Tre White misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Kam Woods defensive rebound
|14:05
|Kam Woods misses two point layup
|14:03
|Mohamed Diarra offensive rebound
|14:02
|Skyy Clark blocks Mohamed Diarra's two point layup
|14:00
|Ben Middlebrooks offensive rebound
|14:00
|Tre White shooting foul (Ben Middlebrooks draws the foul)
|14:00
|+1
|Ben Middlebrooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-4
|14:00
|+1
|Ben Middlebrooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-4
|13:32
|+3
|Tre White makes three point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|14-7
|13:12
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|16-7
|12:55
|+2
|Kaleb Glenn makes two point layup (Curtis Williams assists)
|16-9
|12:33
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Kam Woods assists)
|19-9
|12:28
|MJ Rice personal foul
|12:26
|+2
|Tre White makes two point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|19-11
|12:12
|MJ Rice misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|Ty-Laur Johnson defensive rebound
|12:09
|Ben Middlebrooks personal foul
|12:04
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass) (Casey Morsell steals)
|12:00
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point layup
|21-11
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|11:08
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield blocks D.J. Burns Jr.'s two point layup
|11:06
|Wolfpack offensive rebound
|11:04
|Wolfpack turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:00
|Mohamed Diarra blocks Tre White's two point layup
|10:58
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|10:53
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield turnover (bad pass) (DJ Horne steals)
|10:49
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|10:42
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|10:38
|Tre White personal foul
|10:28
|+3
|Dennis Parker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
|24-11
|10:05
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|24-14
|9:47
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot
|26-14
|9:32
|D.J. Burns Jr. personal foul
|9:28
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|9:23
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield assists)
|26-17
|9:10
|+2
|Michael O'Connell makes two point layup (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|28-17
|9:02
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses two point layup
|9:00
|Dennis Parker Jr. defensive rebound
|8:47
|Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|8:45
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|8:41
|D.J. Burns Jr. personal foul
|8:41
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-18
|8:41
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-19
|8:21
|Michael O'Connell misses two point jump shot
|8:19
|Casey Morsell offensive rebound
|8:15
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|31-19
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|7:42
|Dennis Parker Jr. defensive rebound
|7:19
|DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Skyy Clark steals)
|7:06
|Michael O'Connell personal foul
|7:06
|Mike James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:06
|Ben Middlebrooks defensive rebound
|6:55
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|6:44
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass) (Kam Woods steals)
|6:39
|Casey Morsell turnover (out of bounds)
|6:16
|Mike James misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|Ben Middlebrooks defensive rebound
|5:45
|Michael O'Connell turnover (bad pass)
|5:30
|Dennis Parker Jr. personal foul
|5:30
|+1
|Skyy Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-20
|5:30
|+1
|Skyy Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-21
|5:02
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|4:57
|+2
|Mike James makes two point dunk (Skyy Clark assists)
|31-23
|4:57
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|4:31
|Michael O'Connell misses two point jump shot
|4:29
|Kaleb Glenn defensive rebound
|4:28
|Mohamed Diarra personal foul
|4:28
|+1
|Kaleb Glenn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-24
|4:28
|+1
|Kaleb Glenn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-25
|4:11
|+2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point hook shot (Mohamed Diarra assists)
|33-25
|3:55
|Mike James misses two point jump shot
|3:53
|Kaleb Glenn offensive rebound
|3:44
|Kaleb Glenn misses two point layup
|3:42
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|3:32
|Mohamed Diarra misses two point jump shot
|3:30
|Mohamed Diarra offensive rebound
|3:32
|TV timeout
|3:22
|+2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|35-25
|3:00
|+2
|Mike James makes two point jump shot
|35-27
|2:44
|Mohamed Diarra misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|2:28
|Mike James turnover (bad pass) (Ben Middlebrooks steals)
|2:25
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
|38-27
|2:04
|Kam Woods shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|2:04
|Mike James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:04
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-28
|1:51
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
|41-28
|1:33
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point jump shot
|41-30
|1:17
|Ty-Laur Johnson shooting foul (Casey Morsell draws the foul)
|1:17
|+1
|Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|42-30
|1:17
|+1
|Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|43-30
|1:17
|+1
|Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|44-30
|1:07
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point layup
|1:05
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|1:00
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point layup
|44-32
|0:34
|Ben Middlebrooks misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|0:28
|Casey Morsell shooting foul (Curtis Williams draws the foul)
|0:28
|Curtis Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:28
|+1
|Curtis Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-33
|0:26
|Mohamed Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Skyy Clark steals)
|0:22
|Mohamed Diarra shooting foul (Ty-Laur Johnson draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-34
|0:22
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-35
|0:10
|Hercy Miller personal foul
|0:02
|DJ Horne misses two point layup
|0:01
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|19:32
|Curtis Williams misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|19:22
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|Dennis Parker Jr. offensive rebound
|19:18
|Dennis Parker Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|18:55
|Mike James misses two point layup
|18:53
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|18:44
|+2
|Jayden Taylor makes two point layup
|46-35
|18:29
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point layup
|46-37
|18:01
|DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Kaleb Glenn steals)
|17:51
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point layup
|17:49
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|17:41
|+2
|Mike James makes two point jump shot
|46-39
|17:05
|Casey Morsell misses two point layup
|17:03
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|16:58
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Curtis Williams assists)
|46-42
|16:41
|Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Kaleb Glenn defensive rebound
|16:18
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point jump shot
|46-44
|16:11
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|16:11
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Kaleb Glenn personal foul
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:43
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point jump shot
|48-44
|15:12
|Ben Middlebrooks personal foul
|15:00
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point jump shot
|48-46
|15:00
|Ben Middlebrooks shooting foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|15:00
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:00
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|14:40
|Skyy Clark personal foul
|14:37
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point hook shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
|50-46
|14:18
|+2
|Skyy Clark makes two point layup
|50-48
|13:51
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield personal foul
|13:40
|Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Mike James defensive rebound
|13:31
|Curtis Williams misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|Ben Middlebrooks defensive rebound
|13:27
|Casey Morsell turnover (traveling)
|13:19
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass) (Mohamed Diarra steals)
|13:13
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point layup
|52-48
|13:00
|Mohamed Diarra personal foul
|13:00
|DJ Horne shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|13:00
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-49
|13:00
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-50
|12:44
|Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Tre White defensive rebound
|12:33
|+2
|Tre White makes two point jump shot
|52-52
|12:11
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|Mohamed Diarra offensive rebound
|12:05
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point tip layup
|54-52
|11:55
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot (Skyy Clark assists)
|54-55
|11:31
|+3
|Michael O'Connell makes three point jump shot (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|57-55
|11:07
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|10:55
|DJ Horne misses two point layup
|10:53
|Mike James defensive rebound
|10:47
|Jayden Taylor personal foul
|10:47
|TV timeout
|10:33
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point layup
|10:31
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|10:18
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield shooting foul (D.J. Burns Jr. draws the foul)
|10:18
|+1
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-55
|10:18
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:18
|Mike James defensive rebound
|9:55
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|58-58
|9:37
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|61-58
|9:19
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point jump shot
|9:17
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|9:00
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot
|63-58
|8:46
|Mohamed Diarra shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|8:46
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-59
|8:46
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-60
|8:30
|Kaleb Glenn personal foul
|8:17
|Dennis Parker Jr. misses two point layup
|8:15
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|8:11
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point hook shot
|65-60
|8:00
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point jump shot
|65-62
|7:44
|+3
|Michael O'Connell makes three point jump shot (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|68-62
|7:26
|Jayden Taylor shooting foul (Ty-Laur Johnson draws the foul)
|7:26
|TV timeout
|7:26
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-63
|7:26
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-64
|7:18
|DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Ty-Laur Johnson steals)
|7:00
|Skyy Clark misses two point layup
|6:58
|Wolfpack defensive rebound
|6:41
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
|71-64
|6:12
|Tre White misses two point jump shot
|6:10
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|5:57
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
|73-64
|5:57
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|5:55
|Curtis Williams turnover (bad pass) (Michael O'Connell steals)
|5:44
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point layup
|75-64
|5:36
|Michael O'Connell shooting foul (Ty-Laur Johnson draws the foul)
|5:36
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-65
|5:36
|+1
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-66
|5:19
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:17
|Mike James defensive rebound
|5:07
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses two point layup
|5:05
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|4:55
|+2
|Curtis Williams makes two point jump shot
|75-68
|4:28
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point jump shot
|77-68
|4:11
|Ben Middlebrooks shooting foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|4:11
|+1
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-69
|4:11
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:11
|Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|3:44
|Mike James shooting foul (Dennis Parker Jr. draws the foul)
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:44
|+1
|Dennis Parker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-69
|3:44
|+1
|Dennis Parker Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-69
|3:32
|Mike James misses two point layup
|3:30
|Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|3:06
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point layup (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|81-69
|2:51
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|2:41
|Skyy Clark misses two point layup
|2:39
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|2:18
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point hook shot
|83-69
|2:09
|+3
|Skyy Clark makes three point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|83-72
|1:58
|Michael O'Connell turnover (bad pass) (Ty-Laur Johnson steals)
|1:55
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point dunk
|83-74
|1:25
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|Tre White defensive rebound
|1:11
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point hook shot
|83-76
|1:06
|Michael O'Connell offensive foul
|1:06
|Michael O'Connell turnover (offensive foul)
|1:06
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|1:03
|Michael O'Connell blocks Mike James's three point jump shot
|1:01
|Mike James offensive rebound
|0:59
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|83-78
|0:59
|Ben Middlebrooks shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|0:59
|Mike James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:59
|Tre White offensive rebound
|0:59
|Jump ball. (Cardinals gains possession)
|0:52
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point jump shot
|83-80
|0:31
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point layup
|85-80
|0:31
|Skyy Clark shooting foul (DJ Horne draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|DJ Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|86-80
|0:22
|+3
|Skyy Clark makes three point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|86-83
|0:14
|Ty-Laur Johnson personal foul
|0:14
|+1
|DJ Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-83
|0:14
|+1
|DJ Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|88-83
|0:14
|Cardinals 60 second timeout
|0:06
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|0:02
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield personal foul
|0:02
|+1
|Mohamed Diarra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|89-83
|0:02
|Mohamed Diarra misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:02
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|83
|Field Goals
|32-59 (54.2%)
|28-59 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-17 (88.2%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|25
|20
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|24
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC State 12-4
|76.1 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Louisville 6-10
|73.2 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|54.2
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burns Jr.
|13
|3
|5
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Morsell
|13
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. O'Connell
|11
|2
|6
|4/7
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|D. Parker Jr.
|8
|5
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|21
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Taylor
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Horne
|27
|1
|3
|9/14
|6/9
|3/3
|1
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|7
|11
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|19
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|B. Middlebrooks
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Woods
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Pass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Snell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keatts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|32
|17
|32/59
|10/20
|15/17
|24
|200
|9
|3
|14
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. James
|20
|5
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|7/10
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|13
|10
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|36
|0
|1
|2
|6
|4
|S. Clark
|10
|1
|2
|3/10
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|H. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Jovanovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|15
|5
|2
|5/7
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Johnson
|14
|1
|5
|4/9
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. White
|7
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Glenn
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. Okorafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Traynor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|29
|11
|28/59
|8/15
|19/25
|15
|200
|6
|2
|10
|9
|20
