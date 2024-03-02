Ohio State eager to make noise, prepares for stumbling Michigan
Ohio State eager to make noise, prepares for stumbling Michigan
February ended on a positive note for rejuvenated Ohio State, and the goal for the formerly downtrodden Buckeyes is to make this month memorable.
Ohio State looks to get off on the right foot during its home finale against Michigan on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
Given virtually no chance two weeks ago to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten) can dream a little after a 78-69 win over Nebraska on Thursday for their third victory in four games under interim coach Jake Diebler. Diebler took over for Chris Holtmann, who was fired on Feb. 14.
"I know this team wants more than to just end the season after the Big Ten tournament," Ohio State forward Jamison Battle said. "We're not ready to go home. That's the mentality that we have, that March is upon us. Let the madness begin."
On the other side, the Wolverines (8-21, 3-15) are fading fast. Their 73-65 win against the Buckeyes on Jan. 15 ended a five-game losing streak. Since then, Michigan is 1-11 and has lost six straight, including an 82-52 rout at Rutgers on Thursday.
"Give (Rutgers coach) Steve Pikiell credit, he and his staff did a great job of preparing his team," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "I did a poor job of preparing our team."
That doesn't exactly inspire confidence going into the matchup on Sunday considering the Wolverines haven't won on the road since Dec. 10.
They are guaranteed to finish in last place in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1966-67 season.
Ohio State is likely to see the return of leading scorer Bruce Thornton (16.2 points per game), who missed the Nebraska game because of a migraine.
In his absence, Battle, a graduate transfer from Minnesota, scored a season-high 32 points.
"There is a sense of urgency. I've got three guaranteed games left of college basketball," Battle said of the two remaining regular-season games and at least one Big Ten tournament game. "My goal is we're going to do whatever it takes to win all those games and maybe even more."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan 8-21
|74.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Ohio State 17-12
|74.2 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|23
|35.6
|16.5
|3.8
|4.7
|1.10
|0.00
|2.5
|41.9
|37.1
|76.3
|0.7
|3.1
|O. Nkamhoua
|26
|33.4
|14.8
|7.1
|2.7
|0.60
|0.80
|2.8
|51.2
|33.3
|67.1
|1.9
|5.2
|T. Williams II
|28
|33.2
|12.3
|4.5
|1.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|43.5
|38.8
|76.1
|1.6
|2.9
|N. Burnett
|29
|31.3
|9.7
|4.2
|2.4
|0.90
|0.40
|1.6
|40.4
|35.0
|75.0
|0.9
|3.3
|T. Reed Jr.
|29
|26.2
|9.1
|7.1
|0.6
|0.50
|1.50
|2.2
|53.2
|33.3
|58.7
|2.5
|4.6
|W. Tschetter
|28
|16.9
|7.0
|2.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|59.0
|55.1
|70.6
|0.9
|1.5
|J. Llewellyn
|18
|18.4
|5.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.10
|1.7
|37.9
|42.2
|68.8
|0.2
|1.1
|T. Jackson
|25
|15.8
|5.2
|2.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|1.2
|41.7
|28.1
|68.6
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Howard
|8
|12.4
|3.0
|1.3
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|36.4
|30.8
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|Y. Khayat
|15
|5.5
|1.3
|1.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|25.0
|77.8
|0.3
|0.8
|G. Washington III
|19
|7
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|20.0
|25.0
|80.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Burns
|8
|2.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Selvala
|10
|2.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|H. Hochberg
|8
|1.9
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.0
|39.7
|12.7
|4.10
|3.70
|12.8
|45.1
|36.7
|69.7
|10.6
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thornton
|28
|33.7
|16.2
|3.4
|4.2
|1.20
|0.00
|1.1
|42.5
|31.1
|84.6
|0.4
|3
|J. Battle
|28
|31.2
|14.8
|5.1
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|1.6
|46.4
|43.3
|94.9
|1.1
|3.9
|R. Gayle Jr.
|29
|31.5
|13.8
|4.6
|3.1
|0.80
|0.10
|2.6
|44.4
|27.1
|84.8
|1.1
|3.5
|Z. Key
|29
|15.8
|6.9
|4.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.60
|0.6
|52.3
|33.3
|71.4
|1.9
|2.2
|F. Okpara
|28
|23.6
|6.0
|6.3
|0.5
|0.40
|2.30
|1.0
|58.8
|0.0
|64.3
|2.2
|4
|E. Mahaffey
|29
|23.2
|4.9
|4.4
|1.7
|1.10
|0.70
|1.0
|46.8
|12.5
|61.1
|1.4
|3
|D. Bonner
|29
|19
|4.3
|2.2
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|29.9
|27.8
|61.3
|0.2
|2
|D. Royal
|26
|9.7
|4.1
|2.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|55.6
|16.7
|66.7
|0.9
|1.2
|S. Middleton
|26
|15.3
|4.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|35.6
|38.9
|44.4
|0.4
|1
|C. Baumann
|2
|1.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Hardman
|15
|4.7
|1.9
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|45.5
|44.4
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Chatman
|12
|3.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|10.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Parks
|8
|2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Etzler
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.2
|39.4
|13.4
|5.30
|4.40
|10.2
|44.6
|33.4
|76.9
|11.0
|25.4
-
HALL
3UCONN0
0140 O/U
-15.5
12:00pm CBS
-
RIDE
CAN0
0144 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
UIC
MOSU0
0146 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
IND
MD0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm CBS
-
IONA
MRST0
0132 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
MAN
SPU0
0132 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0139 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
UNI
SIU0
0138 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
QUIN0
0147 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
ECU
NTEX0
0123 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
UMKC
ORU0
0142 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
MICH
OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-11
4:00pm CBS
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELM0
0154.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UAB
MEM0
0159 O/U
-7
5:30pm ESP2
-
RUTG
NEB0
0139.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm BTN
-
STAN
COLO0
0156 O/U
-12
9:00pm FS1