Dayton makes 17 3s, beats VCU 106-79

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 12, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Darrell Davis had 28 points and nine assists on Friday night and Dayton set a program record with 17 made 3-pointers in a 106-79 win over VCU.

Dayton made 39 of 62 (62.9 percent) from the field, including 17 of 32 (53.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Dayton also set a program record with 66 points in the first half, surpassing the previous record of 65 set against Xavier on March 3, 1990. Davis had 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting before halftime and finished 9 of 10 from the floor. Jordan Davis had 13 of his 21 before the break and Jalen Crutcher had nine points, six rebounds and seven assists in the first half when Dayton led 66-41.

Crutcher finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Trey Landers scored 15 and Josh Cunningham 13 for the Flyers (9-8, 3-2 Atlantic 10).

Justin Tillman led the Rams (11-7, 3-2) with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jonathan Williams and De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points apiece.

Key Players
J. Williams
D. Davis
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
36.3 Field Goal % 44.0
27.0 Three Point % 42.7
82.7 Free Throw % 87.0
+ 2 Khris Lane made layup, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 19.0
+ 3 Joey Gruden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xeyrius Williams 36.0
+ 3 Xavier Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Maye 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva 1:18
  Joey Gruden missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Bad pass turnover on Xavier Jackson, stolen by Joey Gruden 1:32
  Offensive rebound by VCU 1:44
  Xavier Jackson missed layup 1:46
  Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton 2:06
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Davis 2:37
  Xavier Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:39
Team Stats
Points 79 106
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 39-62 (62.9%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 17-32 (53.1%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 33
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 20 26
Team 1 1
Assists 17 34
Steals 7 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 1
J. Tillman F
26 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
D. Davis G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
12T
away team logo VCU 11-7 413879
home team logo Dayton 9-86640106
O/U 146.5, DAYTON -3.0
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logoVCU 11-7 78.1 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logoDayton 9-8 73.6 PPG 33.7 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
J. Tillman F 18.2 PPG 9.6 RPG 0.4 APG 56.3 FG%
1
D. Davis G 17.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.1 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Tillman F 26 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
1
D. Davis G 28 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
48.3 FG% 62.9
38.1 3PT FG% 53.1
81.3 FT% 78.6
VCU
Starters
J. Tillman
J. Williams
D. Jenkins
I. Vann
M. Crowfield
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tillman 31 26 12 3 0 0 2 1 10/16 2/4 4/5 4 8
J. Williams 31 11 1 6 3 0 3 2 3/8 0/1 5/5 0 1
D. Jenkins 32 11 2 1 1 0 2 1 4/11 3/6 0/0 0 2
I. Vann 19 8 3 0 0 0 3 2 3/6 0/2 2/2 0 3
M. Crowfield 25 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
M. Simms
S. Mobley
M. Santos-Silva
X. Jackson
K. Lane
L. Djonkam
T. Maye
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Simms 15 9 0 1 1 0 1 4 4/5 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Mobley 21 5 3 2 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 2
M. Santos-Silva 10 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/2 0 2
X. Jackson 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
K. Lane 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Djonkam 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Maye 9 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 25 17 7 0 15 17 29/60 8/21 13/16 5 20
Dayton
Starters
D. Davis
J. Davis
T. Landers
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 31 28 5 9 0 0 2 1 9/10 4/5 6/6 1 4
J. Davis 28 21 3 3 0 0 0 1 7/13 4/8 3/3 0 3
T. Landers 32 15 8 4 1 1 2 3 7/12 0/2 1/1 4 4
J. Cunningham 31 13 6 3 0 0 2 3 6/10 0/2 1/4 1 5
J. Crutcher 34 12 8 10 3 0 0 2 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 8
Bench
X. Williams
J. Gruden
J. Crosby
M. Svoboda
J. Westerfield
C. Greer
R. Mikesell
K. Antetokounmpo
J. Pierce
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Williams 14 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 1
J. Gruden 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Crosby 14 3 0 3 0 0 3 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Svoboda 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Westerfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Greer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Mikesell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 106 32 34 5 1 10 14 39/62 17/32 11/14 6 26
