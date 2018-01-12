Dayton makes 17 3s, beats VCU 106-79
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Darrell Davis had 28 points and nine assists on Friday night and Dayton set a program record with 17 made 3-pointers in a 106-79 win over VCU.
Dayton made 39 of 62 (62.9 percent) from the field, including 17 of 32 (53.1 percent) from 3-point range.
Dayton also set a program record with 66 points in the first half, surpassing the previous record of 65 set against Xavier on March 3, 1990. Davis had 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting before halftime and finished 9 of 10 from the floor. Jordan Davis had 13 of his 21 before the break and Jalen Crutcher had nine points, six rebounds and seven assists in the first half when Dayton led 66-41.
Crutcher finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Trey Landers scored 15 and Josh Cunningham 13 for the Flyers (9-8, 3-2 Atlantic 10).
Justin Tillman led the Rams (11-7, 3-2) with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jonathan Williams and De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points apiece.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|36.3
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|27.0
|Three Point %
|42.7
|82.7
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|+ 2
|Khris Lane made layup, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva
|19.0
|+ 3
|Joey Gruden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xeyrius Williams
|36.0
|+ 3
|Xavier Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Maye
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|1:18
|Joey Gruden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|Bad pass turnover on Xavier Jackson, stolen by Joey Gruden
|1:32
|Offensive rebound by VCU
|1:44
|Xavier Jackson missed layup
|1:46
|Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton
|2:06
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Davis
|2:37
|Xavier Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|106
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|39-62 (62.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|17-32 (53.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|33
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|17
|34
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|VCU 11-7
|78.1 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Dayton 9-8
|73.6 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|J. Tillman F
|18.2 PPG
|9.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|56.3 FG%
|
1
|D. Davis G
|17.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.1 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Tillman F
|26 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|D. Davis G
|28 PTS
|5 REB
|9 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|62.9
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|53.1
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tillman
|31
|26
|12
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10/16
|2/4
|4/5
|4
|8
|J. Williams
|31
|11
|1
|6
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|1
|D. Jenkins
|32
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. Vann
|19
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Crowfield
|25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|15
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|21
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|X. Jackson
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Lane
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Djonkam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Maye
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|25
|17
|7
|0
|15
|17
|29/60
|8/21
|13/16
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|31
|28
|5
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/10
|4/5
|6/6
|1
|4
|J. Davis
|28
|21
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/13
|4/8
|3/3
|0
|3
|T. Landers
|32
|15
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7/12
|0/2
|1/1
|4
|4
|J. Cunningham
|31
|13
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|5
|J. Crutcher
|34
|12
|8
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Williams
|14
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gruden
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Crosby
|14
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Svoboda
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Westerfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Greer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Mikesell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|106
|32
|34
|5
|1
|10
|14
|39/62
|17/32
|11/14
|6
|26
