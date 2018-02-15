Morris leads No. 19 Wichita State past Temple 93-86
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Shaquille Morris had 23 points and 13 rebounds, including a tie-breaking putback in the final two minutes, to help No. 19 Wichita State defeat Temple 93-86 on Thursday night.
Darral Willis had 24 points for the Shockers (20-5, 10-3 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by 14 at halftime. Morris and Willis, senior posts, were combined 18 of 21 from the floor. Austin Reaves scored 11 points for Wichita State, and Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp each scored 10.
Temple (15-11, 7-7) hit a season-high 16 3-point shots on 29 attempts. Obi Enechionyia led Temple with 17 points and other Owls were in double figures - Quinton Rose (16), De'Vondre Perry (15), Shizz Alston (15) and Josh Brown (13).
Temple played like a team with a top-40 RPI on a five-game winning streak.
The Owls, seventh in the American in 3-point percentage entering the game, went 11 of 15 from the 3-point line in the first half, and led 56-42 at the break. The 11 3-pointers were just one off Temple's season high.
Wichita State opened the second half with an 11-0 run and eventually took its first lead, 66-62, on a Willis 3-pointer with 11:31 to play.
BIG PICTURE
Temple: The Owls backed up their hot streak, going toe to toe on the road with a top-20 team in a crazy environment.
Wichita State: The Shockers overcame allowing 56 first-half points to gut out a victory heading into the biggest game of the season so far.
UP NEXT
Temple: The Owls host Houston on Sunday
Wichita State: The Shockers travel to No. 5 Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bearcats lost at Houston on Thursday.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|49.6
|39.3
|Three Point %
|45.1
|72.5
|Free Throw %
|83.1
|Defensive rebound by Shaquille Morris
|0.0
|Josh Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Conner Frankamp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Conner Frankamp made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
|8.0
|+ 1
|Zach Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Zach Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Josh Brown
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Zach Brown
|20.0
|Markis McDuffie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|93
|Field Goals
|29-59 (49.2%)
|31-55 (56.4%)
|3-Pointers
|16-29 (55.2%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|23-29 (79.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|34
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Temple 15-11
|69.8 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|19 Wichita State 20-5
|83.8 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|19.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|O. Enechionyia F
|11.1 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.2 APG
|37.4 FG%
|
21
|D. Willis Jr. F
|11.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Enechionyia F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|D. Willis Jr. F
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|56.4
|
|
|55.2
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|79.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Enechionyia
|28
|17
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5/9
|4/7
|3/3
|1
|3
|Q. Rose
|36
|16
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/17
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Alston Jr.
|34
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|35
|13
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|25
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Enechionyia
|28
|17
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5/9
|4/7
|3/3
|1
|3
|Q. Rose
|36
|16
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/17
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Alston Jr.
|34
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|35
|13
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|25
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Perry
|19
|15
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5/7
|5/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Moorman II
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|0
|N. Pierre-Louis
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Moore II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|22
|13
|4
|2
|7
|22
|29/59
|16/29
|12/14
|3
|19
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Willis Jr.
|23
|24
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9/11
|2/3
|4/6
|1
|1
|C. Frankamp
|16
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. McDuffie
|16
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|3
|R. Nurger
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Keyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Haynes-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|31
|19
|4
|5
|7
|12
|31/55
|8/22
|23/29
|8
|23
