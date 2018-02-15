TEMPLE
WICHST

No Text

Morris leads No. 19 Wichita State past Temple 93-86

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Shaquille Morris had 23 points and 13 rebounds, including a tie-breaking putback in the final two minutes, to help No. 19 Wichita State defeat Temple 93-86 on Thursday night.

Darral Willis had 24 points for the Shockers (20-5, 10-3 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by 14 at halftime. Morris and Willis, senior posts, were combined 18 of 21 from the floor. Austin Reaves scored 11 points for Wichita State, and Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp each scored 10.

Temple (15-11, 7-7) hit a season-high 16 3-point shots on 29 attempts. Obi Enechionyia led Temple with 17 points and other Owls were in double figures - Quinton Rose (16), De'Vondre Perry (15), Shizz Alston (15) and Josh Brown (13).

Temple played like a team with a top-40 RPI on a five-game winning streak.

The Owls, seventh in the American in 3-point percentage entering the game, went 11 of 15 from the 3-point line in the first half, and led 56-42 at the break. The 11 3-pointers were just one off Temple's season high.

Wichita State opened the second half with an 11-0 run and eventually took its first lead, 66-62, on a Willis 3-pointer with 11:31 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls backed up their hot streak, going toe to toe on the road with a top-20 team in a crazy environment.

Wichita State: The Shockers overcame allowing 56 first-half points to gut out a victory heading into the biggest game of the season so far.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls host Houston on Sunday

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to No. 5 Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bearcats lost at Houston on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Brown
1 G
L. Shamet
11 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.0 Field Goal % 49.6
39.3 Three Point % 45.1
72.5 Free Throw % 83.1
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Morris 0.0
  Josh Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Conner Frankamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Conner Frankamp made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis 8.0
+ 1 Zach Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Zach Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Josh Brown 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Zach Brown 20.0
  Markis McDuffie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 86 93
Field Goals 29-59 (49.2%) 31-55 (56.4%)
3-Pointers 16-29 (55.2%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 34
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 19 23
Team 3 3
Assists 13 19
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
O. Enechionyia F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
D. Willis Jr. F
24 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 15-11 563086
home team logo 19 Wichita State 20-5 425193
O/U 149.5, WICHST -12.5
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
O/U 149.5, WICHST -12.5
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 15-11 69.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 19 Wichita State 20-5 83.8 PPG 45.6 RPG 19.2 APG
Key Players
0
O. Enechionyia F 11.1 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.2 APG 37.4 FG%
21
D. Willis Jr. F 11.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.0 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
O. Enechionyia F 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
21
D. Willis Jr. F 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
49.2 FG% 56.4
55.2 3PT FG% 36.4
85.7 FT% 79.3
Temple
Starters
O. Enechionyia
Q. Rose
S. Alston Jr.
J. Brown
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Enechionyia 28 17 4 1 0 1 0 5 5/9 4/7 3/3 1 3
Q. Rose 36 16 4 1 1 0 2 2 8/17 0/3 0/0 0 4
S. Alston Jr. 34 15 3 2 0 0 1 1 4/11 4/6 3/3 1 2
J. Brown 35 13 2 6 2 0 2 3 4/9 1/2 4/5 0 2
E. Aflakpui 25 1 5 2 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 5
Starters
O. Enechionyia
Q. Rose
S. Alston Jr.
J. Brown
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Enechionyia 28 17 4 1 0 1 0 5 5/9 4/7 3/3 1 3
Q. Rose 36 16 4 1 1 0 2 2 8/17 0/3 0/0 0 4
S. Alston Jr. 34 15 3 2 0 0 1 1 4/11 4/6 3/3 1 2
J. Brown 35 13 2 6 2 0 2 3 4/9 1/2 4/5 0 2
E. Aflakpui 25 1 5 2 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 5
Bench
D. Perry
J. Moorman II
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
T. Lowe
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
S. Leonard
J. Hamilton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Perry 19 15 3 0 1 0 0 5 5/7 5/7 0/0 1 2
J. Moorman II 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 1/1 0 0
N. Pierre-Louis 16 3 1 1 0 1 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Moore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez de Carvalho - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moore II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 22 13 4 2 7 22 29/59 16/29 12/14 3 19
Wichita State
Starters
S. Morris
A. Reaves
L. Shamet
Z. Brown
R. Kelly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Morris 31 23 13 1 1 2 1 1 9/10 1/2 4/5 4 9
A. Reaves 27 11 1 2 0 1 2 3 3/10 2/5 3/4 0 1
L. Shamet 37 10 4 5 2 0 1 2 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 4
Z. Brown 24 9 3 1 0 1 2 1 2/3 1/2 4/4 1 2
R. Kelly 20 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 2
Starters
S. Morris
A. Reaves
L. Shamet
Z. Brown
R. Kelly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Morris 31 23 13 1 1 2 1 1 9/10 1/2 4/5 4 9
A. Reaves 27 11 1 2 0 1 2 3 3/10 2/5 3/4 0 1
L. Shamet 37 10 4 5 2 0 1 2 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 4
Z. Brown 24 9 3 1 0 1 2 1 2/3 1/2 4/4 1 2
R. Kelly 20 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 2
Bench
D. Willis Jr.
C. Frankamp
M. McDuffie
R. Nurger
B. Barney
C. Keyser
K. Malone
R. Brown
B. Bush
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Willis Jr. 23 24 2 3 1 0 1 1 9/11 2/3 4/6 1 1
C. Frankamp 16 10 1 4 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/2 2/2 0 1
M. McDuffie 16 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 3
R. Nurger 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
B. Barney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Keyser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Haynes-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 31 19 4 5 7 12 31/55 8/22 23/29 8 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores