IND
IOWA

No Text

Indiana rallies, holds off Iowa 84-82

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Indiana survived one of its strangest games of the season and kept its winning streak alive with the Big Ten tournament less than two weeks away.

Still, the Hoosiers needed a record-setting performance from Robert Johnson to hold off the reeling Hawkeyes.

Johnson scored a career-high 29 points on nine 3s, which tied the school record, and Indiana rallied from an early 13-point deficit and beat Iowa 84-82 for its fourth straight victory.

Devonte Green had 18 points on four 3s for the Hoosiers (16-12, 9-7 Big Ten), who also blew a 13-point lead before Freddie McSwain Jr. hit the game-winning basket on a layup with 46 seconds left.

''We're lucky to come out of here with a (win). A lot of guys stepped up,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''Can't say enough about our backcourt. (Johnson) and (Green) were really, really good.''

Tyler Cook was really good for Iowa (12-17, 3-13), scoring 28 points and 10 rebounds. But he missed a put-back at the buzzer that would've forced overtime. The Hawkeyes have lost five straight.

Juwan Morgan opened the second half with a 3 to tie the game at 45 - a shot that served as a precursor for things to come. Indiana buried seven of their first nine tries from 3-point range after halftime, including three straight from Johnson, to go up 72-59 with just over 10 minutes left.

But Iowa - which got outscored 62-36 after hitting its first 10 shots - answered with a quick 14-2 run to get within 74-73. A pair of Cook free throws made it 82-all with 1:50 left.

''If there was any disappointment, it was the run that (Indiana) made in the second half, more so anything that happened in the first half. I thought that when we got a lead, we got content to trade. We didn't extend it, and of course they're going to keep shooting the ball,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Indiana finished 56 percent from the field overall, had 23 assists on 32 baskets and finished 14 of 24 from beyond the arc.

''They're playing extremely hard, and I think we're much more efficient, unselfish team offensively,'' Miller said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers kept their very slim hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament alive by avoiding what would've been a terrible late February loss. If they can beat Nebraska and Ohio State to close out the regular season - an unlikely but not impossible scenario - the Hoosiers will head to New York with a shot.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes can score with anyone. It's their defense that'll need to be fixed in the offseason. The Hoosiers were wide open on many of those tries beyond the arc, allowing multiple players beyond Johnson to get into a groove from the perimeter, but McCaffery was especially frustrated about his team's defense on Johnson and Green. Still, Iowa deserves credit for making a game of it until the final buzzer sounded.

THE NUMBERS

Johnson was 9 of 12 on 3s, and Indiana was 8 of 12 on 3s overall in the second half. ... Iowa star Jordan Bohannon was just 3-of-12 shooting and 2 of 10 on 3s. He had 10 points. Indiana had just 10 turnovers. ...The Hawkeyes outrebounded Indiana 33-19 and went 19 of 22 from the free-throw line. ... Cook also had five turnovers. ... Even though each team led by 13, the lead changed hands just three times. ... Iowa starter Isaiah Moss played just 18 minutes, scoring five points. ... Justin Smith had 15 points for Indiana.

HE SAID IT

''Winning becomes contagious. It's hard to do. It's hard to get wins like this,'' Miller said.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Plays at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Iowa: Plays at Minnesota on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Johnson
J. Bohannon
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
43.8 Field Goal % 42.6
37.3 Three Point % 42.6
69.9 Free Throw % 89.7
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan 1.0
  Tyler Cook missed jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Cook 2.0
  Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Maishe Dailey 22.0
  Robert Johnson missed free throw 22.0
  Personal foul on Ahmad Wagner 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Johnson 31.0
  Tyler Cook missed layup 33.0
+ 2 Freddie McSwain Jr. made layup, assist by Devonte Green 48.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Cook 1:09
Team Stats
Points 84 82
Field Goals 32-57 (56.1%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 14-24 (58.3%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 19 33
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 15 21
Team 0 2
Assists 23 20
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
R. Johnson G
29 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
T. Cook F
28 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana 16-12 424284
home team logo Iowa 12-17 453782
O/U 151.0, IOWA 0.0
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
O/U 151.0, IOWA 0.0
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 16-12 71.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Iowa 12-17 79.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
4
R. Johnson G 13.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.6 APG 42.5 FG%
5
T. Cook F 15.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.5 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
R. Johnson G 29 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
5
T. Cook F 28 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
56.1 FG% 55.1
58.3 3PT FG% 42.9
66.7 FT% 86.4
Indiana
Starters
R. Johnson
D. Green
J. Morgan
F. McSwain Jr.
Z. McRoberts
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Johnson 38 29 3 4 1 0 1 0 10/14 9/12 0/1 0 3
D. Green 31 18 4 6 1 0 1 1 7/10 4/5 0/0 1 3
J. Morgan 27 12 2 1 0 0 3 4 5/9 1/2 1/1 1 1
F. McSwain Jr. 16 4 2 2 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Z. McRoberts 24 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
R. Johnson
D. Green
J. Morgan
F. McSwain Jr.
Z. McRoberts
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Johnson 38 29 3 4 1 0 1 0 10/14 9/12 0/1 0 3
D. Green 31 18 4 6 1 0 1 1 7/10 4/5 0/0 1 3
J. Morgan 27 12 2 1 0 0 3 4 5/9 1/2 1/1 1 1
F. McSwain Jr. 16 4 2 2 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Z. McRoberts 24 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Smith
J. Newkirk
C. Hartman
A. Durham
T. Priller
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
E. Lasko
C. Moore
R. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Smith 20 15 3 1 1 0 1 5 5/7 0/0 5/7 1 2
J. Newkirk 15 4 2 1 0 1 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
C. Hartman 17 0 1 5 2 1 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Durham 12 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Priller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lasko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 19 23 7 2 10 19 32/57 14/24 6/9 4 15
Iowa
Starters
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Nunge
I. Moss
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cook 35 28 10 4 2 1 5 3 9/15 0/0 10/12 5 5
L. Garza 29 17 3 3 0 0 1 1 6/8 1/1 4/4 2 1
J. Bohannon 36 10 3 7 1 0 2 2 3/12 2/10 2/2 0 3
J. Nunge 21 8 5 1 1 2 2 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 5
I. Moss 18 5 1 0 0 0 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Nunge
I. Moss
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cook 35 28 10 4 2 1 5 3 9/15 0/0 10/12 5 5
L. Garza 29 17 3 3 0 0 1 1 6/8 1/1 4/4 2 1
J. Bohannon 36 10 3 7 1 0 2 2 3/12 2/10 2/2 0 3
J. Nunge 21 8 5 1 1 2 2 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 5
I. Moss 18 5 1 0 0 0 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Dailey
N. Baer
A. Wagner
C. Pemsl
B. Ellingson
R. Kriener
D. Uhl
C. Rose
R. Till
A. Ash
C. McCaffery
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dailey 13 7 1 0 0 0 3 1 2/2 2/2 1/2 0 1
N. Baer 17 3 4 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
A. Wagner 12 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
C. Pemsl 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Ellingson 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Kriener 6 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Uhl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 31 20 6 3 17 15 27/49 9/21 19/22 10 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores