DeVoe's 25 leads No. 15 Clemson to 75-67 win over Ga Tech

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Brad Brownell drew up the first play of Saturday's game to get an open 3-pointer for Gabe DeVoe, partly as a way to thank the senior for four good years.

It also served as a catalyst for the 15th-ranked Tigers as they ended a three-game losing streak.

DeVoe scored 25 points, making four of his seven 3-pointers, to lead Clemson (21-7, 10-6 Atlantic Coast) to a 75-67 win over Georgia Tech.

Shelton Mitchell returned after missing two games for the Tigers, and his presence helped DeVoe get his stroke back. Mitchell added 14 points and took away some of the defensive pressure on DeVoe, who had shot 2 of 14 on 3s in the past two games.

''His speed in transition really opens up the offense a lot - allows me to get easy looks,'' DeVoe said.

The Tigers ended the game on a 29-14 run after leading scorer Josh Okogie picked up his fourth foul for the Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-12) with 11:44 to go.

Georgia Tech missed 11 of its last 12 shots and turned the ball over four times in the final seven minutes to lose their seventh straight game and 11th of 12.

The Yellow Jackets shot 50 percent (9-of-18) on 3-pointers - their best outing of the ACC season - but missed 13 layups, including four while Clemson went on a 14-0 run that turned a 61-55 deficit with 5:43 to go into a 69-61 lead in the final minute.

''We don't have any margin for error to miss the layups we missed,'' Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. ''It's a recipe for disaster.''

Clemson led by as much as 10 early in the first half but allowed Georgia Tech to rally. The Yellow Jackets took a 58-47 lead with 10:28 left in the game.

''We were ready to play. We were sharp,'' Brownell said. ''But we also wanted it to be easy once we had that lead.''

DeVoe's 25 matched the career high he set on Jan. 28 in a 72-70 win at Georgia Tech. His final basket Saturday came as he dribbled for about 20 seconds at half court as the clock went under a minute and then buried a 25-footer as the shot clock wound down.

SNAKE-BITTEN YELLOW JACKETS

Pastner described his team as snake-bitten twice after the game. He was talking about missed shots that rolled out, but also some calls that left three of his starters with four fouls for the final five minutes in a rotation that goes just seven deep because of injuries.

Okogie scored 22 points and hit his first eight shots, but missed his last four field goals in the final 17 minutes of the game as his fouls mounted.

Pastner wanted to look at video of the fouls. He thought the second foul on Okogie could have been a block and the third a jump ball. But the fourth on a DeVoe drive was the killer, the coach said.

''Whether he fouled him or not, he's got to be smarter. I'd rather just let the guy score at that point. We need you in the game. You can't even get yourself into a gray area,'' Pastner said.

TIRED TIGERS

Brownell said starters Marcquise Reed and David Skara looked a step slow.

''I've got to really evaluate this the next couple of days. We're not going to win as a tired team. Our guys have really put in a lot of effort,'' Brownell said. ''We just looked a little spent.''

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers are trying to hang onto something rare for them - a bye into the ACC quarterfinals by finishing in the top four in the standings. With the win, Clemson is guaranteed to be at least tied for fourth place with two games to go. In the 12 seasons since the ACC expanded beyond nine teams, Clemson has started the tournament in the quarterfinals just twice, in 2008 and 2011.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are locked in to play the first day of the ACC tournament, meaning they will need to win five games in five days. Also, without a miraculous season-ending tournament run, the Yellow Jackets will have their eighth losing record in the past 13 seasons.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host North Carolina State on Thursday.

Clemson: The Tigers host Florida State on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter and see his work on apnews.com

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Lammers
44 C
M. Reed
2 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
45.6 Field Goal % 42.9
22.2 Three Point % 36.5
72.2 Free Throw % 86.1
  Defensive rebound by Gabe DeVoe 2.0
  Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Evan Cole 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas 9.0
  Tadric Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Gabe DeVoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Gabe DeVoe made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Evan Cole 15.0
+ 3 Tadric Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Lammers 16.0
Team Stats
Points 67 75
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 18 24
Team 2 1
Assists 16 10
Steals 6 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Okogie G
22 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
10
G. DeVoe G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 11-18 373067
home team logo 15 Clemson 21-7 334275
O/U 126.0, CLEM -10.0
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
away team logo Georgia Tech 11-18 64.8 PPG 35.7 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo 15 Clemson 21-7 73.9 PPG 38 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
5
J. Okogie G 18.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.3 APG 41.4 FG%
10
G. DeVoe G 12.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.7 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Okogie G 22 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
10
G. DeVoe G 25 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 48.9
50.0 3PT FG% 29.4
83.3 FT% 80.0
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Okogie
T. Jackson
B. Lammers
E. Cole
M. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Okogie 35 22 8 6 2 1 3 4 8/12 3/4 3/3 5 3
T. Jackson 40 13 3 2 1 0 3 4 4/16 3/6 2/2 1 2
B. Lammers 35 11 7 3 0 2 3 4 5/12 0/0 1/2 4 3
E. Cole 34 8 5 2 1 1 0 5 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 3
M. Wright 30 8 6 2 1 0 2 5 2/10 0/3 4/5 1 5
Bench
B. Alston
A. Gueye
M. Rice
S. Ogbonda
J. Moore
J. Brown
C. Haywood II
E. Jester
A. Schafer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Alston 21 3 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Gueye 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 31 16 6 4 12 25 24/61 9/18 10/12 13 18
Clemson
Starters
G. DeVoe
M. Reed
M. Donnal
D. Skara
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. DeVoe 38 25 6 1 0 0 1 2 7/13 4/7 7/9 1 5
M. Reed 37 13 2 5 0 0 2 0 3/9 1/4 6/6 0 2
M. Donnal 15 6 0 0 0 0 0 4 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Skara 29 2 5 1 2 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 4
A. Simms 17 2 6 0 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
S. Spencer
C. Trapp
L. Davis
I. Fields
A. Oliver II
M. William
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Mitchell 32 14 3 2 1 0 2 1 4/7 0/2 6/6 0 3
E. Thomas 25 13 7 0 1 2 2 4 4/7 0/0 5/9 1 6
S. Spencer 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Trapp 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 29 10 5 3 10 16 23/47 5/17 24/30 5 24
