DeVoe's 25 leads No. 15 Clemson to 75-67 win over Ga Tech
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Brad Brownell drew up the first play of Saturday's game to get an open 3-pointer for Gabe DeVoe, partly as a way to thank the senior for four good years.
It also served as a catalyst for the 15th-ranked Tigers as they ended a three-game losing streak.
DeVoe scored 25 points, making four of his seven 3-pointers, to lead Clemson (21-7, 10-6 Atlantic Coast) to a 75-67 win over Georgia Tech.
Shelton Mitchell returned after missing two games for the Tigers, and his presence helped DeVoe get his stroke back. Mitchell added 14 points and took away some of the defensive pressure on DeVoe, who had shot 2 of 14 on 3s in the past two games.
''His speed in transition really opens up the offense a lot - allows me to get easy looks,'' DeVoe said.
The Tigers ended the game on a 29-14 run after leading scorer Josh Okogie picked up his fourth foul for the Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-12) with 11:44 to go.
Georgia Tech missed 11 of its last 12 shots and turned the ball over four times in the final seven minutes to lose their seventh straight game and 11th of 12.
The Yellow Jackets shot 50 percent (9-of-18) on 3-pointers - their best outing of the ACC season - but missed 13 layups, including four while Clemson went on a 14-0 run that turned a 61-55 deficit with 5:43 to go into a 69-61 lead in the final minute.
''We don't have any margin for error to miss the layups we missed,'' Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. ''It's a recipe for disaster.''
Clemson led by as much as 10 early in the first half but allowed Georgia Tech to rally. The Yellow Jackets took a 58-47 lead with 10:28 left in the game.
''We were ready to play. We were sharp,'' Brownell said. ''But we also wanted it to be easy once we had that lead.''
DeVoe's 25 matched the career high he set on Jan. 28 in a 72-70 win at Georgia Tech. His final basket Saturday came as he dribbled for about 20 seconds at half court as the clock went under a minute and then buried a 25-footer as the shot clock wound down.
SNAKE-BITTEN YELLOW JACKETS
Pastner described his team as snake-bitten twice after the game. He was talking about missed shots that rolled out, but also some calls that left three of his starters with four fouls for the final five minutes in a rotation that goes just seven deep because of injuries.
Okogie scored 22 points and hit his first eight shots, but missed his last four field goals in the final 17 minutes of the game as his fouls mounted.
Pastner wanted to look at video of the fouls. He thought the second foul on Okogie could have been a block and the third a jump ball. But the fourth on a DeVoe drive was the killer, the coach said.
''Whether he fouled him or not, he's got to be smarter. I'd rather just let the guy score at that point. We need you in the game. You can't even get yourself into a gray area,'' Pastner said.
TIRED TIGERS
Brownell said starters Marcquise Reed and David Skara looked a step slow.
''I've got to really evaluate this the next couple of days. We're not going to win as a tired team. Our guys have really put in a lot of effort,'' Brownell said. ''We just looked a little spent.''
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The Tigers are trying to hang onto something rare for them - a bye into the ACC quarterfinals by finishing in the top four in the standings. With the win, Clemson is guaranteed to be at least tied for fourth place with two games to go. In the 12 seasons since the ACC expanded beyond nine teams, Clemson has started the tournament in the quarterfinals just twice, in 2008 and 2011.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are locked in to play the first day of the ACC tournament, meaning they will need to win five games in five days. Also, without a miraculous season-ending tournament run, the Yellow Jackets will have their eighth losing record in the past 13 seasons.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host North Carolina State on Thursday.
Clemson: The Tigers host Florida State on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter and see his work on apnews.com
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|22.2
|Three Point %
|36.5
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|86.1
|Defensive rebound by Gabe DeVoe
|2.0
|Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Evan Cole
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
|9.0
|Tadric Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Gabe DeVoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Gabe DeVoe made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Evan Cole
|15.0
|+ 3
|Tadric Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Lammers
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|75
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-18 (50.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|24-30 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|16
|10
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 11-18
|64.8 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|12.4 APG
|15 Clemson 21-7
|73.9 PPG
|38 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Okogie
|35
|22
|8
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|8/12
|3/4
|3/3
|5
|3
|T. Jackson
|40
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/16
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|B. Lammers
|35
|11
|7
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|3
|E. Cole
|34
|8
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Wright
|30
|8
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/10
|0/3
|4/5
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Okogie
|35
|22
|8
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|8/12
|3/4
|3/3
|5
|3
|T. Jackson
|40
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/16
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|B. Lammers
|35
|11
|7
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|3
|E. Cole
|34
|8
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Wright
|30
|8
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/10
|0/3
|4/5
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Alston
|21
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Gueye
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|31
|16
|6
|4
|12
|25
|24/61
|9/18
|10/12
|13
|18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|32
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|3
|E. Thomas
|25
|13
|7
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|5/9
|1
|6
|S. Spencer
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Trapp
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Fields
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Oliver II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|29
|10
|5
|3
|10
|16
|23/47
|5/17
|24/30
|5
|24
-
CLEVST
YOUNG95
92
2OT 43.0 ESP3
-
NORL
NICHST59
77
2nd 1:05 ESP3
-
UCRIV
UCDAV47
48
2nd 8:28
-
PORTST
NAU38
33
2nd 12:06
-
UCSB
CSN59
52
2nd 9:10 ESP3
-
PORT
PEPPER36
53
2nd 9:49
-
6GONZAG
BYU58
45
2nd 11:47 ESP2
-
LATECH
TXSA42
40
2nd 14:52
-
STBON
VCU46
44
2nd 12:03 CBSSN
-
MURYST
PEAY25
37
2nd 19:26
-
GWASH
STLOU33
39
2nd 11:15
-
ARIZST
OREGST40
51
2nd 11:52 ESPU
-
CHIST
TEXPA43
54
2nd 12:24 ESP3
-
DENVER
WILL69
35
2nd 9:11
-
LALAF
SALAB42
48
2nd 10:29
-
12AUBURN
FLA24
33
2nd 20:00 SECN
-
JAXST
TNTECH13
9
1st 10:49
-
EWASH
IDST20
12
1st 10:20
-
MONST
MNTNA6
13
1st 11:51
-
ALAM
TEXSO15
16
1st 11:56
-
UMKC
NMEXST13
22
1st 11:16 ESFC
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK12
14
1st 12:03 ESP3
-
UTVALL
GC10
7
1st 12:34 ESP3
-
IDAHO
WEBER16
21
1st 10:41
-
USM
UTEP10
16
1st 7:20
-
MVSU
JACKST6
3
1st 15:45
-
MIZZOU
UK32
44
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
YALE
CLMB37
27
1st 0.0
-
CSTCAR
ARKST0
0
Delay ESP3
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
SDGST
SJST0
0142.0 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0131.0 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0152.0 O/U
-8.0
10:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.0 O/U
-5.0
10:00pm ESP2
-
14ARIZ
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0132.0 O/U
0.0
12:00am