Johnson, Little lead No. 8 North Carolina past Elon, 116-67

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

ELON, N.C. (AP) Cameron Johnson and freshman Nassir Little scored 21 points apiece, and No. 8 North Carolina routed Elon 116-67 on Friday night.

Freshman Coby White added 14 points to help the Tar Heels (2-0) sweep their two-game, season-opening barnstorming tour of regional mid-majors. They beat Wofford 78-67 on Tuesday night in Spartanburg, South Carolina, before having a much easier time against the Phoenix, who christened their new $40 million on-campus arena.

Little was 9 of 13 while Johnson finished 7 of 11. Sterling Manley added 11 points and Luke Maye finished with 10 rebounds for North Carolina, which shot 52 percent - including 56 percent during a defense-optional first half that ended with the Tar Heels leading 63-45.

They finished with a 60-31 rebounding edge and outscored Elon 56-22 in the paint, pushing their lead into the 20s for good on White's 3-pointer barely a minute into the second half and going up by 30 on Little's dunk with less than 14 minutes to play.

Sheldon Eberhardt scored 16 points, Steven Santa Ana added 14 and Tyler Seibring finished with 10 for the Phoenix (1-1). They haven't beaten North Carolina since 1918 and remained winless against Top 25 opponents since moving to Division I in the late 1990s.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Playing before a lively road crowd didn't rattle the Tar Heels' two highest-profile freshmen. White, who earned a second straight start at point guard, looked more comfortable than he did against Wofford, scoring in double figures for the first time. So did Little, who by far was the most athletic player on the court and scored 10 points during that high-scoring, tone-setting first half.

Elon: Getting the Tar Heels to make the 35-mile trip west was a big deal for the Phoenix - the schools haven't played here since 1950. But they didn't have enough offensive firepower to handle an up-and-down game with a UNC team that went nearly a dozen men deep. That won't be as much of a problem once Elon gets into Colonial Athletic Association play.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Plays its home opener Monday night against Stanford, led by former Williams assistant Jerod Haase.

Elon: Plays host to Milligan of the NAIA on Nov. 15.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 116 67
Field Goals 45-87 (51.7%) 21-59 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 19-27 (70.4%) 18-28 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 61 30
Offensive 21 6
Defensive 34 21
Team 6 3
Assists 18 12
Steals 12 2
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 22 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Johnson G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
S. Eberhardt G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 8 North Carolina 2-0 6353116
home team logo Elon 1-1 452267
O/U 150.5, ELON +17.5
Alumni Gym Elon, NC
Alumni Gym Elon, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 8 North Carolina 2-0 78.0 PPG 35 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Elon 1-1 62.0 PPG 42 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
5
N. Little F 7.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 60.0 FG%
20
S. Eberhardt G 7.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.0 APG 28.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Little F 21 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
20
S. Eberhardt G 16 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
51.7 FG% 35.6
29.2 3PT FG% 24.1
70.4 FT% 64.3
North Carolina
Starters
C. Johnson
C. White
L. Maye
G. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 18 21 5 1 2 0 4 2 7/11 2/3 5/5 3 2
C. White 21 14 3 2 1 0 1 1 5/10 2/6 2/2 0 3
L. Maye 26 8 10 2 0 0 1 3 3/9 0/2 2/2 2 8
G. Brooks 17 7 7 1 3 0 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 6 1
K. Williams 20 1 2 1 0 0 1 3 0/7 0/5 1/3 1 1
Bench
N. Little
S. Manley
L. Black
B. Robinson
A. Platek
K. Smith
S. Woods
B. Huffman
C. Ellis
S. Rush
R. McAdoo
W. Miller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Little 20 21 7 0 3 1 0 2 9/13 2/3 1/3 5 2
S. Manley 14 11 8 0 0 1 1 1 5/10 0/0 1/1 2 6
L. Black 15 8 5 5 1 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 4/5 0 5
B. Robinson 12 6 3 1 0 0 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 1
A. Platek 9 6 1 0 1 0 0 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Smith 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 15 3 3 5 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 3
B. Huffman 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Ellis 4 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
S. Rush 4 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 116 55 18 12 5 11 22 45/87 7/24 19/27 21 34
Elon
Starters
S. Eberhardt
S. Santa Ana
T. Seibring
D. Swoope
K. Kundrotas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Eberhardt 30 16 4 4 0 0 4 1 5/12 1/5 5/6 0 4
S. Santa Ana 27 14 4 0 0 0 2 2 4/8 4/7 2/2 0 4
T. Seibring 26 10 2 4 0 1 2 3 4/9 0/4 2/4 1 1
D. Swoope 20 7 0 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/1 3/4 0 0
K. Kundrotas 19 4 2 2 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
S. Fuller
C. Hannah
K. Wooten
F. Poser
A. Pack
N. Priddy
D. Radja
S. Wright
M. Chester
C. Scott
J. Stubbs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Fuller 7 5 1 0 1 0 2 3 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 1
C. Hannah 15 4 3 0 1 1 0 3 2/3 0/1 0/2 0 3
K. Wooten 19 3 3 0 0 0 2 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 2
F. Poser 14 2 3 0 0 0 1 4 0/3 0/0 2/4 0 3
A. Pack 13 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 0/4 0/3 2/4 0 1
N. Priddy 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
D. Radja 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Wright 5 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Chester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stubbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 67 27 12 2 3 19 25 21/59 7/29 18/28 6 21
