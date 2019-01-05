Coleman, Osetkowski lead Texas past West Virginia
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Matt Coleman scored 17 points, Dylan Osetkowski had 14, and both made critical plays down the stretch, helping Texas defeat West Virginia 61-54 Saturday night.
Coleman, with the shot clock about to expire, hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right corner to give Texas a 59-54 lead with 1:03 left.
Then Osetkowski blocked a shot inside by Wesley Harris.
Eli Mitrou-Long added 10 points for Texas (10-4, 2-0 Big 12).
Derek Culver led West Virginia (8-6, 0-2) with 17 points. James Bolden scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
Texas took an eight-point lead early in the second half with a 3-point basket by Osetkowski.
But before the Longhorns could get any ideas about pulling away, Bolden scored six straight for West Virginia.
Osetkowski gave Texas another eight-point edge with a 3-point basket with 8:47 left, and Bolden responded again, this time with five points.
The Mountaineers played their fifth straight game without injured Sagaba Konate, their top rebounder, shot-blocker and co-leader in scoring. He has a knee injury.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: Coach Bob Huggins is so disillusioned with what he considers the Mountaineers' lack of commitment to improvement that he elected to start walk-on Taevon Horton, who had played a total of seven minutes in three games before Saturday. Huggins cited Horton as the first player to arrive for the first practice after West Virginia lost to Texas Tech on Wednesday in Morgantown. It was a symbolic gesture, though. Horton played just two minutes. Huggins also suspended reserve guard Brandon Knapper for the game.
Texas: The Longhorns caught some breaks in their first two Big 12 games. They won their opener 67-47 at Kansas State, which was missing injured starters Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes. Then West Virginia arrived in Austin without Konate, and Huggins announced that Knapper was suspended. Texas was missing backup center Jericho Sims, a former starter who sustained an injured right ankle in practice on Friday, but his playing time was reduced recently.
UP NEXT
West Virginia is at Kansas State on Wednesday. West Virginia won both games against Kansas State last season.
Texas is at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Longhorns and Cowboys split two games last season, each winning at home by the same score, 65-64.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|40.1
|21.2
|Three Point %
|32.8
|68.4
|Free Throw %
|68.6
|Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Dylan Osetkowski
|27.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Wesley Harris
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski
|34.0
|Jordan McCabe missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Osetkowski
|36.0
|+ 3
|Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|+ 2
|Esa Ahmad made layup
|1:39
|Offensive rebound by Esa Ahmad
|1:39
|Esa Ahmad missed layup
|1:41
|+ 2
|Jaxson Hayes made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III
|2:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|61
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|21-42 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|28
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|14
|19
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 8-6
|77.8 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Texas 10-4
|73.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Culver F
|9.0 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|64.3 FG%
|
2
|M. Coleman III G
|10.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|3.3 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Culver F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|M. Coleman III G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Culver
|22
|17
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/12
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|4
|J. Bolden
|16
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|0
|J. McCabe
|28
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Gordon
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|L. West
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/1
|0
|1
|C. Harler
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Konate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knapper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Matthews Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Doomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|26
|7
|4
|2
|10
|20
|20/50
|5/20
|9/14
|12
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|35
|17
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6/10
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|36
|14
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|4/6
|3
|4
|E. Mitrou-Long
|30
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|J. Hayes
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Roach II
|28
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|35
|17
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6/10
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|36
|14
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|4/6
|3
|4
|E. Mitrou-Long
|30
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|J. Hayes
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Roach II
|28
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|18
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/1
|0
|1
|J. Febres
|25
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Hamm Jr.
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hepa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|27
|7
|4
|7
|11
|19
|21/42
|6/16
|13/19
|8
|19
-
BYU
MARYCA53
65
2nd 7:59 ESP2
-
UOP
USD45
55
2nd 5:29
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
9FSU
4UVA52
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT61
73
Final
-
UGA
3TENN50
96
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER66
59
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU81
85
Final
-
KENSAW
NJTECH52
72
Final
-
FAMU
HOW82
72
Final
-
CAL
UCLA83
98
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD58
69
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB77
84
Final/2OT
-
CHATT
ETNST70
96
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST46
58
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT79
70
Final
-
MRSHL
CHARLO85
84
Final
-
SACST
MONST70
84
Final
-
USCUP
PRESBY61
64
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA72
75
Final
-
WMMARY
DREXEL84
66
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN85
101
Final
-
BCU
NCCU59
68
Final
-
SIUE
EILL81
84
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
RADFRD64
71
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP61
72
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST61
66
Final
-
NCAT
SCST80
77
Final/OT
-
UMES
MORGAN53
66
Final
-
SAV
COPPST67
73
Final
-
GAST
TEXST73
69
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW76
51
Final
-
CARK
SELOU73
71
Final
-
MOUNT
ROBERT59
62
Final
-
PENN
PRINCE65
68
Final/OT
-
NALAB
UNF67
96
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY67
81
Final
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST60
77
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR55
61
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO51
50
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO69
74
Final/OT
-
JAXST
TNST69
62
Final
-
COLO
ARIZST61
83
Final
-
IDAHO
NCOLO79
83
Final/OT
-
USM
NTEXAS62
65
Final
-
DUQ
DAVID61
65
Final
-
ARK
TEXAM73
71
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY64
76
Final
-
SFLA
TULSA75
78
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
79
Final
-
FAU
MTSU63
56
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE77
74
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN82
73
Final
-
DELST
NORFLK63
77
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
GRAM
ALST53
74
Final
-
TEXSO
ALCORN87
70
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH80
90
Final
-
CAN
SIENA70
66
Final
-
ELON
DEL65
77
Final
-
LIB
FGC81
63
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF74
78
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM54
51
Final/OT
-
UVM
ALBANY80
51
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST86
64
Final
-
WKY
ODU66
69
Final
-
SC
FLA71
69
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA79
61
Final
-
QUINN
RIDER67
72
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF61
75
Final
-
SILL
NIOWA58
51
Final
-
OREGST
OREG77
72
Final
-
WILL
ORAL63
82
Final
-
CLEM
1DUKE68
87
Final
-
SEATTLE
GC57
71
Final
-
NICHST
UIW58
65
Final
-
FIU
UAB65
84
Final
-
HOLYN
UCDAV60
90
Final
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER72
69
Final
-
EKY
MURYST85
97
Final
-
6NEVADA
NMEX58
85
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB52
64
Final
-
MISS
VANDY81
71
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS54
61
Final
-
PORTST
MNTNA77
74
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG48
91
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP67
63
Final
-
AF
UTAHST62
79
Final
-
SUTAH
WEBER90
82
Final/OT
-
NAU
IDST81
69
Final
-
UTVALL
CSBAK71
73
Final
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST81
74
Final
-
COLOST
FRESNO67
78
Final
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH52
124
Final
-
YALE
CSN94
90
Final/OT
-
WYO
UNLV56
68
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE64
88
Final
-
WASHST
WASH67
85
Final