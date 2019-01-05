WVU
TEXAS

No Text

Coleman, Osetkowski lead Texas past West Virginia

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Matt Coleman scored 17 points, Dylan Osetkowski had 14, and both made critical plays down the stretch, helping Texas defeat West Virginia 61-54 Saturday night.

Coleman, with the shot clock about to expire, hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right corner to give Texas a 59-54 lead with 1:03 left.

Then Osetkowski blocked a shot inside by Wesley Harris.

Eli Mitrou-Long added 10 points for Texas (10-4, 2-0 Big 12).

Derek Culver led West Virginia (8-6, 0-2) with 17 points. James Bolden scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Texas took an eight-point lead early in the second half with a 3-point basket by Osetkowski.

But before the Longhorns could get any ideas about pulling away, Bolden scored six straight for West Virginia.

Osetkowski gave Texas another eight-point edge with a 3-point basket with 8:47 left, and Bolden responded again, this time with five points.

The Mountaineers played their fifth straight game without injured Sagaba Konate, their top rebounder, shot-blocker and co-leader in scoring. He has a knee injury.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Coach Bob Huggins is so disillusioned with what he considers the Mountaineers' lack of commitment to improvement that he elected to start walk-on Taevon Horton, who had played a total of seven minutes in three games before Saturday. Huggins cited Horton as the first player to arrive for the first practice after West Virginia lost to Texas Tech on Wednesday in Morgantown. It was a symbolic gesture, though. Horton played just two minutes. Huggins also suspended reserve guard Brandon Knapper for the game.

Texas: The Longhorns caught some breaks in their first two Big 12 games. They won their opener 67-47 at Kansas State, which was missing injured starters Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes. Then West Virginia arrived in Austin without Konate, and Huggins announced that Knapper was suspended. Texas was missing backup center Jericho Sims, a former starter who sustained an injured right ankle in practice on Friday, but his playing time was reduced recently.

UP NEXT

West Virginia is at Kansas State on Wednesday. West Virginia won both games against Kansas State last season.

Texas is at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Longhorns and Cowboys split two games last season, each winning at home by the same score, 65-64.

Key Players
E. Ahmad
K. Roach II
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
46.0 Field Goal % 40.1
21.2 Three Point % 32.8
68.4 Free Throw % 68.6
  Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Dylan Osetkowski 27.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Wesley Harris 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski 34.0
  Jordan McCabe missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Osetkowski 36.0
+ 3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 2 Esa Ahmad made layup 1:39
  Offensive rebound by Esa Ahmad 1:39
  Esa Ahmad missed layup 1:41
+ 2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 2:02
Team Stats
Points 54 61
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 14 19
Team 3 1
Assists 7 7
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
1
D. Culver F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
2
M. Coleman III G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo West Virginia 8-6 262854
home team logo Texas 10-4 322961
Team Stats
away team logo West Virginia 8-6 77.8 PPG 46.8 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Texas 10-4 73.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
1
D. Culver F 9.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.0 APG 64.3 FG%
2
M. Coleman III G 10.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 3.3 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Culver F 17 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
2
M. Coleman III G 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 37.5
64.3 FT% 68.4
West Virginia
Starters
E. Ahmad
W. Harris
L. Routt
J. Haley
T. Horton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Ahmad 34 10 6 1 1 1 0 3 3/8 0/2 4/6 3 3
W. Harris 24 3 2 1 2 0 1 5 1/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
L. Routt 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Haley 29 0 2 1 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 1
T. Horton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Culver
J. Bolden
J. McCabe
A. Gordon
L. West
C. Harler
S. Konate
B. Knapper
E. Matthews Jr.
T. Doomes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Culver 22 17 9 1 0 0 1 3 8/12 0/0 1/2 5 4
J. Bolden 16 13 0 1 0 1 3 2 4/9 2/5 3/3 0 0
J. McCabe 28 7 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 2/3 1/2 1 2
A. Gordon 14 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
L. West 21 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/4 0/1 0 1
C. Harler 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knapper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Matthews Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Doomes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 26 7 4 2 10 20 20/50 5/20 9/14 12 14
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Hayes
K. Roach II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 35 17 4 3 1 0 0 3 6/10 2/5 3/4 0 4
D. Osetkowski 36 14 7 0 1 1 0 1 4/5 2/2 4/6 3 4
E. Mitrou-Long 30 10 3 1 1 1 1 1 3/7 1/2 3/4 1 2
J. Hayes 20 6 3 0 0 4 2 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 2
K. Roach II 28 5 6 1 1 1 5 3 2/8 0/3 1/2 2 4
Bench
C. Ramey
J. Febres
R. Hamm Jr.
A. Jones
J. Sims
B. Cunningham
K. Hepa
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ramey 18 5 1 2 0 0 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/1 0 1
J. Febres 25 4 2 0 0 0 2 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 2
R. Hamm Jr. 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hepa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 27 7 4 7 11 19 21/42 6/16 13/19 8 19
NCAA BB Scores