Bieniemy scores 17, leads Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 70-61
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy scored a season-high 17 points, and Oklahoma rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 70-61 on Wednesday night.
Brady Manek scored 15 points and Jamuni McNeace added 13 points for the Sooners (14-5, 3-4 Big 12), who shot 64 percent from the field in the second half. Oklahoma had lost two straight to drop out of the Top 25, but the Sooners bounced back to sweep the season series.
Lindy Waters scored a career-high 20 points and Cameron McGriff added 13 points for the Cowboys (8-11, 2-5).
Oklahoma State, which kicked three players off the team last week, wore down at the end of each half. The Cowboys went scoreless for the final 5:35 of the game as the Sooners pulled away.
Oklahoma State jumped out to a 14-5 lead as Waters scored eight quick points. The Cowboys pushed that advantage to 28-9, but Oklahoma went on runs of 10-0 and 11-0 to climb back into the game. The Cowboys led 37-31 at the break behind Waters' 14 points.
Waters opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Sooners kept chipping away. A layup by Bieniemy tied the game at 54 midway through the second half, and McNeace later scored in close to give Oklahoma the lead at 59-58.
Bieniemy got ahold of the ball after a scramble and splashed a 3-pointer with about three minutes remaining to give the Sooners a 66-61 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners couldn't afford to lose this one, given all the issues Oklahoma State is having. They didn't panic when they got behind and methodically worked their way back into the game. The Sooners have struggled on the road in recent years, and this should give them some confidence.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys nearly pulled off another of coach Mike Boynton's stunners, but they didn't have the firepower to keep answering Oklahoma's surges. It was a promising effort for a young, depleted team.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|33.6
|Three Point %
|35.9
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|14.0
|Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Bieniemy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Bieniemy made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Lindy Waters III
|26.0
|Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy
|28.0
|Personal foul on Rashard Odomes
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones
|45.0
|Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Rashard Odomes
|1:15
|Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|61
|Field Goals
|26-52 (50.0%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|31
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|6
|12
|Fouls
|11
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma 14-5
|73.6 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Oklahoma State 8-11
|69.8 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Bieniemy G
|3.9 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.8 APG
|34.6 FG%
|
21
|L. Waters III G
|11.8 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bieniemy G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|L. Waters III G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bieniemy
|17
|3
|1
|6/6
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|35
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Manek
|15
|3
|1
|6/11
|2/6
|1/1
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Odomes
|11
|4
|5
|4/6
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Doolittle
|7
|7
|5
|2/7
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|34
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|C. James
|5
|5
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|1/1
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McNeace
|13
|3
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Reynolds
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Calixte
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|27
|17
|26/52
|6/18
|12/16
|11
|200
|8
|2
|6
|5
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Waters III
|20
|4
|3
|7/13
|4/8
|2/2
|5
|35
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|C. McGriff
|13
|5
|3
|4/9
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|40
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|T. Dziagwa
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Y. Anei
|7
|4
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|I. Likekele
|3
|4
|3
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
-
COLOST
7NEVADA38
52
2nd 16:27 CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII2
2
1st 18:47
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET69
79
Final
-
SJST
WYO46
59
Final
-
WISC
ILL72
60
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST70
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK60
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST35
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN71
86
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY74
51
Final