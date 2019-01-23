OKLA
OKLAST

No Text

Bieniemy scores 17, leads Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 70-61

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy scored a season-high 17 points, and Oklahoma rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 70-61 on Wednesday night.

Brady Manek scored 15 points and Jamuni McNeace added 13 points for the Sooners (14-5, 3-4 Big 12), who shot 64 percent from the field in the second half. Oklahoma had lost two straight to drop out of the Top 25, but the Sooners bounced back to sweep the season series.

Lindy Waters scored a career-high 20 points and Cameron McGriff added 13 points for the Cowboys (8-11, 2-5).

Oklahoma State, which kicked three players off the team last week, wore down at the end of each half. The Cowboys went scoreless for the final 5:35 of the game as the Sooners pulled away.

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 14-5 lead as Waters scored eight quick points. The Cowboys pushed that advantage to 28-9, but Oklahoma went on runs of 10-0 and 11-0 to climb back into the game. The Cowboys led 37-31 at the break behind Waters' 14 points.

Waters opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Sooners kept chipping away. A layup by Bieniemy tied the game at 54 midway through the second half, and McNeace later scored in close to give Oklahoma the lead at 59-58.

Bieniemy got ahold of the ball after a scramble and splashed a 3-pointer with about three minutes remaining to give the Sooners a 66-61 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners couldn't afford to lose this one, given all the issues Oklahoma State is having. They didn't panic when they got behind and methodically worked their way back into the game. The Sooners have struggled on the road in recent years, and this should give them some confidence.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys nearly pulled off another of coach Mike Boynton's stunners, but they didn't have the firepower to keep answering Oklahoma's surges. It was a promising effort for a young, depleted team.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. James
0 G
C. McGriff
12 F
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
43.0 Field Goal % 39.7
33.6 Three Point % 35.9
76.3 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle 14.0
  Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Jamal Bieniemy made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Jamal Bieniemy made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Lindy Waters III 26.0
  Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy 28.0
  Personal foul on Rashard Odomes 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones 45.0
  Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Rashard Odomes 1:15
  Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
Team Stats
Points 70 61
Field Goals 26-52 (50.0%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 31
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 22 23
Team 1 5
Assists 17 15
Steals 8 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 6 12
Fouls 11 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
J. Bieniemy G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
L. Waters III G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 14-5 313970
home team logo Oklahoma State 8-11 372461
OKLAST +2.5, O/U 136.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
OKLAST +2.5, O/U 136.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 14-5 73.6 PPG 45.6 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 8-11 69.8 PPG 39.7 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
24
J. Bieniemy G 3.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.8 APG 34.6 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 11.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.8 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Bieniemy G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
21
L. Waters III G 20 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 42.3
33.3 3PT FG% 44.4
75.0 FT% 71.4
Oklahoma
Starters
J. Bieniemy
B. Manek
R. Odomes
K. Doolittle
C. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bieniemy 17 3 1 6/6 3/3 2/2 1 35 3 0 0 0 3
B. Manek 15 3 1 6/11 2/6 1/1 1 27 0 0 1 1 2
R. Odomes 11 4 5 4/6 1/1 2/3 3 24 1 0 1 1 3
K. Doolittle 7 7 5 2/7 0/0 3/4 1 34 2 1 2 1 6
C. James 5 5 2 2/7 0/4 1/1 2 29 0 0 1 1 4
Starters
J. Bieniemy
B. Manek
R. Odomes
K. Doolittle
C. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bieniemy 17 3 1 6/6 3/3 2/2 1 35 3 0 0 0 3
B. Manek 15 3 1 6/11 2/6 1/1 1 27 0 0 1 1 2
R. Odomes 11 4 5 4/6 1/1 2/3 3 24 1 0 1 1 3
K. Doolittle 7 7 5 2/7 0/0 3/4 1 34 2 1 2 1 6
C. James 5 5 2 2/7 0/4 1/1 2 29 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
J. McNeace
M. Reynolds
A. Calixte
M. Freeman
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
K. Kuath
L. Stephenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McNeace 13 3 0 5/6 0/0 3/5 1 19 0 1 0 1 2
M. Reynolds 2 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 2
A. Calixte 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 0
M. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 17 26/52 6/18 12/16 11 200 8 2 6 5 22
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 20 4 3 7/13 4/8 2/2 5 35 1 0 5 1 3
C. McGriff 13 5 3 4/9 3/6 2/2 2 40 1 2 0 0 5
T. Dziagwa 9 4 1 3/9 3/7 0/0 0 37 0 0 2 0 4
Y. Anei 7 4 2 3/4 0/0 1/1 3 27 0 2 1 0 4
I. Likekele 3 4 3 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 3 0 4
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 20 4 3 7/13 4/8 2/2 5 35 1 0 5 1 3
C. McGriff 13 5 3 4/9 3/6 2/2 2 40 1 2 0 0 5
T. Dziagwa 9 4 1 3/9 3/7 0/0 0 37 0 0 2 0 4
Y. Anei 7 4 2 3/4 0/0 1/1 3 27 0 2 1 0 4
I. Likekele 3 4 3 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 3 0 4
Bench
C. Jones
D. Demuth
T. Reeves
L. Major
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 9 3 3 4/9 1/4 0/0 0 25 1 0 1 0 3
D. Demuth 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 3 9 0 0 0 2 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 26 15 22/52 12/27 5/7 14 200 4 4 12 3 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores