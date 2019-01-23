STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy scored a season-high 17 points, and Oklahoma rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 70-61 on Wednesday night.

Brady Manek scored 15 points and Jamuni McNeace added 13 points for the Sooners (14-5, 3-4 Big 12), who shot 64 percent from the field in the second half. Oklahoma had lost two straight to drop out of the Top 25, but the Sooners bounced back to sweep the season series.

Lindy Waters scored a career-high 20 points and Cameron McGriff added 13 points for the Cowboys (8-11, 2-5).

Oklahoma State, which kicked three players off the team last week, wore down at the end of each half. The Cowboys went scoreless for the final 5:35 of the game as the Sooners pulled away.

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 14-5 lead as Waters scored eight quick points. The Cowboys pushed that advantage to 28-9, but Oklahoma went on runs of 10-0 and 11-0 to climb back into the game. The Cowboys led 37-31 at the break behind Waters' 14 points.

Waters opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Sooners kept chipping away. A layup by Bieniemy tied the game at 54 midway through the second half, and McNeace later scored in close to give Oklahoma the lead at 59-58.

Bieniemy got ahold of the ball after a scramble and splashed a 3-pointer with about three minutes remaining to give the Sooners a 66-61 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners couldn't afford to lose this one, given all the issues Oklahoma State is having. They didn't panic when they got behind and methodically worked their way back into the game. The Sooners have struggled on the road in recent years, and this should give them some confidence.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys nearly pulled off another of coach Mike Boynton's stunners, but they didn't have the firepower to keep answering Oklahoma's surges. It was a promising effort for a young, depleted team.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.